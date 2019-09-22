McGAIR: Gordon is Mr. Dependable as Patriots roll past Jets

FOXBORO — Come on back Antonio Brown!
Admit it, Patriots fans. You were thinking about the receiver who just can’t stay out of hot water when Julian Edelman was forced to leave Sunday’s 30-14 bludgeoning of the hapless New York Jets with a chest injury. Feel free to disclose that Brown and all his self-inflicted baggage didn’t appear as detrimental to the Super-Bowl-or-bust New England bandwagon when you saw Josh Gordon limp off the field on two occasions in order to receive medical attention.
For a fleeting moment on what was a summer-esque afternoon at Gillette Stadium, you couldn’t shake this tingling sensation. Spider sense is going haywire! Could Tom Brady be left with little choice but to see if he can work his magic with a wafer-thin receiving group?
What can Brown do for your friendly NFL team? Just kidding, friends. It took 11 days before Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick came to their senses. No way are the Pats taking another flyer on someone who has trouble written all over his face.
That said, the Patriots on Sunday were staring down the barrel of losing not one but two of their better pass catchers. Edelman went to the locker room shortly before halftime and went from questionable in the third quarter to ruled out when the fourth quarter rolled around.
As for Gordon, he became a wounded bird after blocking for fellow wideout Phillip Dorsett at 10:29 of the third quarter and getting his fingers caught in the helmet of a Jets player. Unlike earlier in the game, Gordon didn’t head into the pop-up blue medical tent. He received attention while sitting on the bench. He eventually returned to the field with a noticeable tape job on his left hand – white tape over red gloves.
“I don’t think anyone likes to get banged up and taken out of the game. It’s just the reality of it,” said Gordon while standing at the podium after the Patriots cruised to their third straight win to open the season. “How many times can you get knocked down and come back?”
Paging Antonio Brown? Let some other team suffer from heartburn. Gordon was able to gut it out and finish the game. That collective sound you heard from Foxboro was everyone taking a long, deep sigh of relief. On this day, the attrition at wideout didn’t reach critical mass – the kind that leads to combing the waiver wire.
Just two days after New England decided enough was enough concerning Brown, and on the same day when Edelman’s availability was short-circuited, we saw Gordon develop into a bedrock of the highest order. He was targeted a game-high 11 times and came away with six receptions and 83 yards, also tops on the day.
More importantly, Gordon was able to answer the bell after getting knocked down not once, but twice. Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels didn’t have worry about incorporating rookie Gunner Olszewski into the pass-catching mix because Gordon dusted himself off. Gordon took a licking, but much to the delight of Brady and Belichick, he just kept on ticking.
“He’s a big, strong kid but he’s resilient and he’s shown a lot of mental toughness,” said Belichick.
Gordon saved his best moments after serving as a blocker for Dorsett, from tip-toeing along the sideline for a 28-yard pass, to hauling in a 22-yard reception over the middle where Gordon timed his jump perfectly. When he hit the turf after snagging a pass that eluded the outstretched hands of Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt, the Patriots were back in New York’s part of the field – a familiar sight on this day.
“We had good field position and Josh made a huge play. He made a bunch all day,” Brady noted. “He went wire-to-wire. He’s going to be pretty tired (on Monday).”
There was a time not too long ago when the Patriots were loaded for bear at wide receiver. There was Brown along with Gordon and Edelman, but don’t forget about Dorsett (53 yards, one touchdown vs. the Jets) and rookie Jakobi Meyers (38 yards on two catches). Waiting in the wings is 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry, who’s expected to return later this season.
In the blink of an eye, things changed. Brown was told to pack his bags. Edelman got hurt. Incorporating the Patriots running backs in the passing game is a strongly emphasized, yet a key piece wasn’t available Sunday as James White missed the game due to the birth of his child.
When Gordon left the field in the third quarter, what was once a rosy proposition became very cloudy. The Patriots were clearly banged up, yet they didn’t morph into a skeleton crew. They have Gordon to thank for that.
“If medically I’m approved to do so, I’m going to go back out no matter what it is that’s hurting me,” said Gordon.
For those who have a new level of appreciation of just how determined Gordon is, Devin McCourty helped to set the record straight.
“Those practices we had in the cold last year, he would be out there making plays, running through the middle, catching the ball. I don’t think anyone on our team has ever questioned his toughness,” said the New England safety. “I just think it’s cool to see him out there making plays and just helping us win football games.”
Least we not forget, Gordon drew a pass interference play that awarded the Patriots with 28 yards of free real estate late in the first half. At 6-foot-3, he’s a load to bring down.
Thanks to what he demonstrated Sunday against the Jets, the Patriots have the perfect answer when someone asks “Antonio who?” Answer: Josh Gordon.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
