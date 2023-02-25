McGAIR: In receiving football's Gozen Dozen laurel, Burrillville High's Eli Diallo proves that he's a two-way threat

A little of this, a little of that …
• To merit selection for the Emo DiNitto/R.I. Football Foundation Chapter’s Golden Dozen honor, one must be a soon-to-be high school graduate who shines on the gridiron as well as in the classroom.
The resumé submitted on Eli Diallo’s behalf checked off all the important boxes. The wide receiver/safety from Burrillville High will be honored along with the other 11 Golden Dozen selectees at the foundation’s annual banquet on May 8 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
“I’m honored to be chosen for such a prestigious award. My coaches always stressed how important the classroom is and I took pride in that aspect alongside sports. All the hard work over these past four years paid off,” said Diallo.
Diallo’s value to the 2022 Burrillville football cause stretched far beyond the fact that he became the third Bronco player in head coach Gennaro Ferraro’s 14 seasons at the helm to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a single season. Burrillville relied on several first-year varsity players and while the results proved far from satisfying – the Broncos won one league game and missed the playoffs – there was no denying the respect that Diallo commanded when it came to demonstrating the commitment that’s needed to be successful at the high school level.
The list of the 2023 Golden Dozen winners includes Huntley Almeida (Portsmouth), Marcus Chung (Cranston West), Andrew Ciarniello (North Kingstown), Jamezell Lassiter (La Salle), Alexander Morin (Bishop Hendricken), Jacob Poore (East Providence), Benjamin Sowa (Tiverton), Phoenix Sward (South Kingstown), Dylan Walker (Rogers), Luke Webster (Narragansett), and John Wiest (Middletown).
The same night Diallo officially accepts his Golden Dozen honor, 17 players will be recognized with the Silver Scholar Athlete Award. The list features quite a few names with local ties and includes Vincenzo Casieri (Woonsocket), Kanz Giwa (Davies Tech), Jaydel Hall (Tolman), Christopher Molina (St. Raphael), Christian Petrone (Lincoln), and Cam Seaver (Shea).
***
• On the topic of high school football, it’s been confirmed by City of Pawtucket athletic director Dino Campopiano that Jimmy Torres will be the next varsity head coach at Shea High. Torres was a longtime assistant under Campopiano, who stepped down from coaching the football Raiders after last season. Torres is preparing for his second season as Shea High’s varsity baseball head coach.
***
• Former Mount St. Charles tennis standout Kirsten Lawrence was recently enshrined into the Saint Anselm College Athletic Hall of Fame. Her college career featured 38 singles and 28 doubles victories for the Hawks. The daughter of former MSC athletic director Richard Lawrence became the first women’s tennis player to receive the HOF treatment at Saint Anselm. Kristen graduated from Mount in 1992 and from Saint A’s in 1996.
***
• Before we go any further, a shoutout to Chachi Carvalho – Shea High’s School Culture & Community Engagement Coordinator – for organizing and executing the tribute to former Raider hoop standout Erickson Bans that took place prior to the start of the second half of last Friday’s Shea-Tolman basketball playoff game at The Cage.
***
• Playing at No. 1 singles, Jeremy Clark picked up a three-set victory by scores of 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 for the Holy Cross men’s tennis program during last Saturday’s 7-0 win over Stonehill. A Pawtucket native and Tolman High alum, Clark also lined up at No. 3 doubles and helped grab an additional point for the Crusaders.
***
• Speaking of Tolman High alums, congrats to Tedrick Wilcox for netting the 1,000th point of his college basketball career this past Thursday night. Wilcox achieved the milestone in his second season at Saint Francis Brooklyn after spending the first two seasons at Dominican College.
***
• A sophomore at Burrillville High, Riley Allen qualified for four events at the High School New England Gymnastics Championships that are set for Saturday, March 11 at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H. The list of events that Allen will be competing in includes bars, beam, floor, and all-around.
***
• Per high school cross-country/track aficionado Keith Lawton, Lincoln High seniors Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy became the first male and female from the same school to win the RIIL indoor weight throw titles since 2005.
***
• You know people will be ready to pounce on Celtics star Jayson Tatum if he runs out of gas in the playoffs and Boston falls short in its quest for Banner 18. Those same critics will cite his performance at last Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game when he went “all out” for a double nickel in something so meaningless. Translation for double nickel: 55 points.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s time to lead the charge in the name of Cumberland House of Pizza coming out with either a sandwich or pizza dish in Tyler Kolek’s honor. Marquette’s assist wizard has designed a burger through a partnership he formed with a spot out in Milwaukee. Let’s see if we can make inroads on the food front in his hometown.
