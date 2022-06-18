McGAIR: Is this the last time we see Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open?

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Phil Mickelson dodged the rain that began falling shortly after 1:25 p.m. Friday. He exited the ninth green at The Country Club after rolling in a five-footer for par.
The popular golfer who has proved to make more noise off the links than on it at this week’s U.S. Open chose to depart the grounds without answering questions from the press. The fine folks at the USGA did provide a transcript with Mickelson responding to five questions. Apparently, getting out of “Dodge” held more appeal than spending additional time in this Boston suburb.
Mickelson ended up closer to last place than the projected cutline after one miserable round – plus-eight 78 on Thursday – and one so-so round – plus-three 73 on Friday. It was clear after Thursday’s wild and errant showing that his stay at this year’s Open would be short lived. It’s also clear he needs to figure out the driver after hitting just 43 percent of fairways over the past two days.
The question that remains unanswered is whether the alleged Pied Piper of this LIV Golf Series movement will be included in future U.S. Open installments.
The USGA deemed it was too late to throw down the suspension gauntlet a la what the PGA Tour chose to do in response to Mickelson and others jumping aboard the lucrative train that’s better known as the Saudi-backed LIV movement. It was a decision that meant that for one week, golfers from opposite of the tracks were allowed to co-exist.
There was no, “He’s a LIV guy” or “He’s still a PGA Tour backer” upon the players getting announced on their first hole of the day. All contestants received the “come one, come all” treatment – no small feat in a Boston sports-crazed market that’s been known to be vociferous at times.
Following Mickelson over his final six holes Friday, it sure seemed he was buoyed by more supporters than detractors. Folks roared with approval after he posted back-to-back birdies on holes 5 and 6, the result of chipping in from just off the green (on No. 5) and rolling in a lengthy putt (on No. 6). To those who shelled out an estimated $500 per ticket, it was well worth the investment to see Mickelson turn back the hands of time to a point in his golf career when he was expected to be part of the weekend theater at a major.
One fan shouted, “Love you Phil!” when Mickelson exited the No. 9 green Friday. After getting into a golf cart that would take him to the scoring area, another fan exclaimed “Been nice knowing you.” No one got on his case after a dreaded horse shoe resulted in a three-putt for bogey on No. 7.
The patrons who flocked to The Country Club are undoubtedly aware of the drastic changes that hold the potential to turn the golf universe upside down – providing the Saudis continue to offer huge pay days for their tournaments. They could have showered Mickelson and his fellow LIV cohorts with a chorus of boos as they made their way from the tee box to the fairway to the green.
Instead, Mickelson got off light. Perhaps the relative tameness from the gallery can be traced back to his association with the legendary ’99 Ryder Cup match when the United States roared back to top their European rivals in a match that took place at The Country Club. History lesson aside, the shadow brought about by his current golf-related affiliation did not result in Mickelson morphing into a villain in the eyes of those who jockeyed for position along the ropes.
“The fans here have always been terrific. They really support all sports, and I love it when we bring golf here because they create a really special atmosphere,” said Mickelson as part of the five-question transcript that was released Friday. “It was spectacular to come back to
such a historic course, and I thought the setup was remarkable. Just really showcased what a special place this is.”
Will Mickelson be part of the 2023 U.S. Open when the scene shifts to the West Coast at the North Course at the Los Angeles Country Club? His thrilling victory at last year’s PGA Championship provided him with an exemption to compete at the U.S. Open through 2026, yet what happens if the USGA decides to deem that the country’s major championship in golf will only be open to non-LIV players?
With that in mind, it’s seriously worth wondering if the book has officially closed concerning most polarizing figure in golf today and his association with the U.S. Open – the one major he needs to complete for the career grand slam.
