McGAIR: Jon Pincince's brothers couldn't be more proud of Woonsocket native's running quest

• You can only marvel at what Jon Pincince accomplished last Thursday. Celebrating his 43rd birthday, the three-sport Class of 1995 graduate of Woonsocket High School ran 74 miles in a single day in an effort to raise money that benefits the Nonviolence Institute located in Providence.
Pincince set out intending to cover the entire North-South Trail’s 80-mile distance. There’s absolutely no shame in coming in just under the original goal. You try running that many miles in a single day and see how you hold up.
Up close and afar, Pincince’s cheering section included his two brothers.
Chris Pincince, head football coach at the University of New Haven, got up early last Thursday and joined Jon for the second leg of the journey that covered 10.5 miles. From 6-8 a.m., Chris was by his brother’s side as they navigated what Chris described as “some crazy trails.”
“I think what my youngest brother accomplished was amazing,” said Chris. “Physically and creating a buzz the way he did … he brought awareness to a worthy cause and had some fun while bringing a lot of people together.”
The interim athletic director at Central Connecticut State University, Tom Pincince is busy these days ironing out plans that would enable sports this coming fall to proceed with minimal interruptions. He couldn’t be there in person to root on Jon, though he kept close tabs via updates on Twitter as well as touching base with Jon’s wife and kids.
“My thoughts on his run: He’s insane, but it’s so cool. I was proud of him, but especially proud of my entire family for their support,” said Tom. “He had so many people step up to help him out, from food and supplies to taping his feet. It was cool to see but not surprising, if you know our family.”
Pincince’s mission was well heeded with over $10,000 awarded to the Nonviolence Institute. Donations are still being welcomed by clicking www.nonviolenceinstitute.org.
***
• From a fairly-recent conversation with Cumberland native Michael Coppolino, we pivoted away from talk about the erasing and subsequent restoration of the men’s cross-country and track programs at Brown University to talk about his younger brother Phil, who’s set to begin his own Ivy League throwing adventure this coming fall at Cornell.
“He came on a visit to Brown and I was his host. Obviously I was really pushing for him to come to Brown. That’s where I found a home and just loved it so much,” said Coppolino. “I wanted the same thing for Phil, but he decided Cornell was a better fit. I don’t think you should go somewhere just because someone else had a good time and is telling you to do it. You should make your own decision. Plus, I know the coach [at Cornell]. He’s a great guy.
“I’ll be rooting for my brother, for sure.”
***
• Sam Clifford and Alyssa Simpson, both standouts in multiple sports during their respective Burrillville High careers, were recently chosen as their school’s male and female recipient of the Babe Mousseau Outstanding Athlete Award. Clifford was a key contributor in football and notched his 1,000th career point thanks to a strong showing during this past basketball season. Simpson was a Bronco athlete for all seasons, excelling in volleyball, basketball, and softball.
Receiving Burrillville’s Thomas Eccleston Outstanding Student-Athlete Award were Mitchell Dailey on the male side and Morgan Bassett on the female side. The Roger Hall Outstanding Sportsmanship Award was presented to Jordan Standsfield (male) and Samantha Prario (female). Recipients of the Eddie Williams/Walter Dacota True Blue Award were Korbin Howard (male) and Cora Gaucher (female).
Dailey and Simpson were repeat winners as both took home the George Ducharme Special Achievement Award. The David Hebert “Finish the Fight” Award went to Daniel Uralowich (male) and April Rivers (female).
The list of recipients of the Skee Carter Award includes Lucas Raimond, Brooke Pinocci, Nicholas Langevin, Alex Carlow, Aidan Tupper, Owen Lebrecque, Garrett Wilson, and Samantha Gosselin.
In a tribute to members of Burrillville’s Class of 2020 who had their senior spring season nixed, all of them received the Team Sportsmanship Award.
***
• US Lacrosse this past Wednesday announced the winners of the 2020 Jackie Pitts Award, which recognizes those who go above and beyond in service to her team, school, and community. Chosen the R.I. winner was 2020 Lincoln High graduate Hannah Schermerhorn, who as a midfielder was one of the key reasons why the Lions went undefeated in Division III regular-season action in 2019 (13-0).
***
• The America East Conference decided to the tweak the criteria for the 2019-20 Spring Scholar-Athlete Award and recognize those who have excelled academically and athletically throughout their college careers. One of six athletes to receive said distinction was Cumberland native and UMass Lowell senior-to-be Ben Drezek, a three-time America East All-Academic choice in 2019-20. Drezek is also one of the top long-distance runners in the River Hawk cross-country and track programs.
***
• Shea High product Leandro DeBrito will be back in the secondary as a senior for the Duquesne University football team this coming fall after redshirting in 2019. Listed as a 6-foot-2 defensive back who weighs 200 pounds, DeBrito debuted for Duquesne in 2018 and finished fourth on the team in tackles (52).
***
• Another piece to Bryant University’s nonconference schedule for men’s basketball has recently been learned. On Dec. 22, the Bulldogs will host their first-ever opponent from the Colonial Athletic Association in Drexel. The full schedule has yet to be officially announced, but Bryant is scheduled to visit Boston College and UMass and play a tournament in the Bahamas.
***
• Top three food items ordered during the “Dining on the Diamond” on-field restaurant that was sold-out each weekend in June at McCoy Stadium: 1). Barbecue Brisket, 2). Lobster Roll, and 3). Steak Tips.
***
• Fingers crossed that this summer’s American Legion Baseball replacement, renamed the R.I. 19-20 Elite Baseball League, goes off next week without a hitch.
***
• I’ll feel much better about the prospect of a 2020 Major League Baseball season once each team’s 60-game regular-season schedule is released.
***
• The addition of Cam Newton provides the Patriots with a proven stop-gap option that may end up proving all well and good for the short term – as in just the 2020 season. If it pans out for Newton – emphasis on IF given his injury history – the Pats will be essentially kicking the can down the road as far as evaluating what they really have in second-year pro Jarrett Stidham.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s time to apply my own personal touch in the wake of the PawSox’ final season at McCoy Stadium landing on the lengthy list of coronavirus casualties. It’s time to speak from the heart about what it’s been like to cover all aspects related to the team since 2007. In a nutshell, it’s been a pure joy. A deeper explanation is forthcoming so stay tuned.
