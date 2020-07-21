McGAIR: Kirkbrae golfers excited for home State Am in 2021

A little of this, a little of that …
• With five members qualifying for match play, two extending their stay to the Round of 16, and one of them reaching the 36-hole final, Pawtucket Country Club carved out a strong showing at last week’s R.I. State Amateur Golf Championship.
Next year, the Amateur shifts to another private golf course in the Blackstone Valley. Kirkbrae’s par-71 layout will be the scene for a week-long test. Just like those who belong to Pawtucket, the Kirkbrae members will be looking to shine on their home turf. Kirkbrae members such as 2007 Lincoln High graduate Michael Hamilton figure to be in the mix for the 2021 title. He was one of two Kirkbrae players that advanced to this year’s Amateur quarterfinals.
“There are a lot of guys [at Kirkbrae] who are pushing each other,” noted Hamilton. “Before, it was me versus [Tom McCormick] or Tom versus John Auclair. Now there’s so many guys who can play. Steve Holmes is a great player. Derek Audette is another great player.
“Next year, it wouldn’t surprise me if we get six guys into the match play part,” Hamilton continued. “Just like [Pawtucket CC], there’s a lot of local knowledge around the greens. The guys got their feet wet with this year’s tournament. Next year is going to be one step easier.”
***
• Kudos to the RIGA and Pawtucket CC for arriving at a compromise that you could say allowed for the best of both worlds.
Traditionally, the Amateur Championship begins Monday and concludes Friday. That’s five straight days of high-intense golf. It’s also five consecutive days where club members are practically shut out from teeing it up at a course that they pay significant money to belong to.
Fortunately for Pawtucket members, the Amateur schedule was restructured in a way that afforded them the chance to hit the links during one of the busiest weeks on the RIGA calendar.
In the past, it’s been common for the first two rounds of match play to be held on the same day. Last Wednesday, only the Round of 32 was held, thus Pawtucket members could head out for afternoon rounds. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals took place Thursday, but only the semis were on Friday’s docket. Similar to Wednesday, Pawtucket’s membership was clear to make favorable tee times.
All of the accommodations meant the finals were pushed to Saturday. Nobody seemed to complain about tying up the course for an extra day simply because there were built-in breaks that benefited the members. It will be interesting to see if private courses take Pawtucket’s lead when welcoming a future RIGA event that’s spread over several days.
***
• Per head coach John Jasionowski, signups for this fall’s Tolman High girls tennis team will take place this coming Thursday (July 23) at 5 p.m. at the Slater Park Tennis Courts. Students from Tolman and Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing Arts are eligible to compete. Paperwork will be distributed at the site.
“We will provide a racquet and if needed teach you to play,” said Jasionowski, who in case of questions can be reached at (401) 965-3462 or j.jasionowski@att.net.
***
• The Hoops Camp at Mount St. Charles is returning for an 18th year on August 3-7. The camp, which is open to kids ages 8-14 and costs $150, is run by MSC athletic director Ray Leveille and Henry Coleman, the school’s boys basketball head coach. Each day of the camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants can be dropped off as early as 8:30 a.m.
The Hoop Camp at Mount is registered through the state of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 summer camp plan. For signups, email Leveille at leveiller@mtstcharles.org.
***
• “It’s unfortunate that after 50 years that there’s potential that the last game in the stadium has already been played,” said PawSox manager Billy McMillon when asked Sunday about McCoy Stadium’s curtain call not including actual baseball games. “For the fans, I’m sorry that it had to happen this way, but COVID snuck up on all of us. I would hope that something could be worked out, and they can give this place a proper sendoff as they move to Worcester. Fifty years is a long time to not have a great sendoff as I’m sure [the PawSox staff] was planning.”
***
• It’s only a matter of time before outfielder Cole Sturgeon officially becomes the answer to the following trivia question: Who was the last PawSox player to get a hit at McCoy?
Still under contract with the Red Sox, Sturgeon is one of a handful of players with PawSox ties who are looking to stay sharp in the Texas-based, four-team Constellation Energy League. Sturgeon is listed on the same roster as former Pawtucket pitchers Kyle Martin and Robby Scott and catcher Jake Romanski. The same league also features onetime Red Sox pitching prospect Henry Owens and pitcher Matthew Gorst. Listed as co-managers for one of the clubs is former Red Sox ace Roger Clemens and his son Koby.
***
• Former Shea High soccer standout Leandro Alves recently inked a deal to join the New York Cosmos of the National Independent Soccer Association fall season. After a strong finish to his college career at the University of Vermont, Alves was selected by Major League Soccer’s D.C. United with the 62nd overall pick of the 2019 Superdraft. Before heading to New York, Alves played for Brockton FC United of the United Premier Soccer League.
“It feels really good to be a part of this historical club,” said Alves in a press release that announced his signing with the Cosmos. “I’m really grateful for this opportunity. I feel very welcomed by the players and coaching staff. I can’t wait to contribute to the club.”
***
• Athletic directors and coaches are starting to grow restless about what the R.I. Interscholastic League plans to do with the 2020-21 year. The RIIL website still lists Monday, August 17 as the first day that fall sports can officially practice.
***
• Does anyone actually pay attention to the clear-as-day, one-way signs used by supermarkets and big-box retailers in an effort to make the flow of traffic in each aisle head in one specific direction? It’s absolutely amazing how many folks ignore this COVID-inspired protocol.
***
• Pay close attention to Major League Baseball’s television and radio numbers for the abbreviated 60-game season that begins later this week. With no fans allowed, viewership and listenership hold the ultimate keys to determining the sport’s popularity.
***
• This column would have been longer, but here’s a well-deserved tip of the hat to former PawSox reliever Daniel Bard, who in 2009 quickly rose through the Triple-A ranks (29 strikeouts in 16 innings). In 2012, his subsequent return to Pawtucket was nothing short of a crash landing (7.03 ERA in 31 games).
Late last week, the Colorado Rockies announced that the 35-year-old Bard had made the club’s Opening Day roster. It’s a feel-good story that holds the potential to become even better. Seven long years have passed since Bard last threw a pitch in the big leagues.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
