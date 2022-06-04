McGAIR: Kirkbrae’s McCormick ready to represent Rhode Island at U.S. Open qualifier

A little of this, a little of that …
• Tom McCormick is looking to boldly go where no Rhode Island native golfer has gone since 2011.
A member of Kirkbrae Country Club who hails from Warwick, McCormick will be busy next Monday in his quest to make it through the last leg of qualifying for this year’s U.S. Open – set in our own backyard at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Thirty-six holes spread over two courses located in Purchase, N.Y. stand between McCormick and becoming the first Ocean Stater to tee it up at a U.S. Open since Cumberland native Brad Adamonis received a bid to Congressional Country Club in Maryland 11 years ago.
“It would say a lot for the state. Obviously, we have a lot of good players and I marvel at how good some of these guys are,” said McCormick. “It’s an honor to represent the state. Hopefully I do well on the course but also be a good ambassador and a good person as well as represent the state with integrity. That’s my goal.”
One of the more beloved figures on the RIGA circuit, McCormick, 42, earned the right to participate in the final qualifying stage after earning co-medalist honors at a U.S. Open local qualifier held last month at Kirkbrae (minus-three 69). A statistic published on usopen.com showed that McCormick is one of 871 players in the world to advance from local to final qualifying.
“Something like that is bananas,” said McCormick, whose ability to not take himself too seriously figures to serve him well on the big stage that awaits Monday.
“I don’t really think I’m good so it’s wild to think of it in those terms,” he said. “Some of the players in the field are in their 20s. I’m a longshot. Do I have a chance? You bet, but I’ve really got to catch lightning in a bottle.”
McCormick’s date with possible destiny begins Monday morning at 7 o’clock at Century Country Club. At 12:30 p.m., he’ll head five minutes down the road to Old Oaks Country Club. Per the USGA, the final number of spots for the right to head to Brookline will be available on Monday. As of Friday, McCormick was one of 92 players scheduled to head to New York for final qualifying.
McCormick was able to get in a practice round at Old Oaks and will do likewise at Century Club come Sunday morning.
“Very narrow golf course with firm greens,” said McCormick about Old Oaks.
Joining McCormick will be Matt Pierce, better known as the former’s personal caddy for a decade-plus. Pierce grew up in Lincoln and played hockey at The Winchendon School.
“It’ll be a good experience for him too,” said McCormick. “He’s excited.”
***
• Cumberland High recently held its Annual Sports Banquet where the following were recognized:
- Jaden Pimental (Richard Gregoire Football Award)
- Nicholas Boisvert (Stanley Leukiewicz Hockey Memorial Award)
- Alexandra Jakubiak and Matthew Picchioni (James Hall Memorial Award)
- Henry Dennen and Jenna Hooper (Student-Athlete Award)
- Jack Proctor and Sophia Ziniti (Frank Geiselman Most Versatile Student Athlete)
- Mikel Lacroix and Riley Trudeau (Blue Pride Award)
***
• Central Falls High School has announced the MVP winners of each varsity sport from the 2021-22 season:
Football: MVP: Alex Maia
Boys Soccer MVP: Jose Juarez Aguilar
Girls Soccer MVP: Vanesa Pleitez Aguilar
Girls Volleyball MVP: Joana Rodrigues
Boys Cross Country MVP: Anderson Mendoza
Unified Volleyball MVP: Angie Lussier
Unified Basketball MVP: Erik Rivera
Boys Basketball MVP: Chunn Anderson
Girls Basketball MVP: Pamela Galva
Wrestling MVP: Oliver Parker
Boys Indoor Track MVP: Omar Benitez Jr.
Girls Indoor Track MVP: Vanesa Pleitez Aguilar
Baseball MVP: Levar Mathis
Softball MVP: Alexsya Torres
Boys Volleyball MVP: Jamilson De Pina Almeida
Boys Outdoor Track MVP: Christopher Peralta
Girls Outdoor Track MVP: Claydira Ramos
Cheerleading MVP: Ajah Johnson
***
• Shea High held its Annual Athletics Banquet at Pawtucket Country Club Thursday night. The following standout Raiders from the past school year were honored:
- Winston Dodge Male Athlete of the Year Award – Enrique Sousa (Basketball)
- Carolyn Nactrieb Female Athlete of the Year Award – Clara Mendes Duarte (Soccer)
- Neil Shackett “Pride and Desire” Award – Marcus Mendes (Football)
- Steven Paul Shaffer Student-Athlete Award –Anisaia Correia Lopes DosSantos (Track)
- Russell Comire Meritorious Service Award – Jeanelle Borges (Basketball & Softball)
- Thomas J. Duffy “Unsung Hero” Award – Elhadji Toure (Football & Basketball).
- Daniel J. Sullivan Award – Joey Reyes Serrano (Basketball)
- Jason Beaulieu Award – Anilton Semedo (Baseball)
- Bill Brady Award – Jermaine Ledo (Track)
- Brian C Hayward Memorial Award – Ayla Perez (Cross Country, Indoor & Outdoor Track)
- Athletic Director’s Special Award – Daishon Alves (Football Baseball)
- Coaches’ Special Award – Isaac Ogutuga (Basketball)
- Principal’s Special Athletic Award – Ahrian Vasquez (Soccer)
***
• At Davies Tech, girls soccer player Emily DaSilva was the choice for Female Athlete of the Year. Basketball star Jean Marie Preira was tabbed Male Athlete of the Year for the Patriots.
***
• At Blackstone Valley Prep, long-distance running ace Lucy Noris was named Female Athlete of the Year. A basketball and soccer player, Christopher Rodriguez-Gonzalez was selected the Pride’s Male Athlete of the Year.
***
• Discussions have been taking place between the R.I. Interscholastic League and their Connecticut counterparts (CIAC) to stage a one-day inter-state basketball event (boys & girls) that would take place between Christmas & New Year’s at Mohegan Sun Arena. The possibility exists for Rhode Island to send two boys and two girls teams.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’ve come down with a case of “The Greenies” that stems from two things: the condition of everyone’s lawn at this time of year, and the Boston Celtics still playing meaningful basketball game in June.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
