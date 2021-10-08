McGAIR: Lamberts headed into Cumberland Athletic Hall of Fame

A little of this, a little of that …
• After taking a year off for pandemic-related reasons, the Cumberland High Athletic Hall of Fame will swing open the doors to recognize seven new members along with two highly successful boys basketball teams from the past decade.
Scheduled to take some well-deserved bows on Friday, Nov. 26 at Wright’s Farm are the brother-sister basketball tandem of Peter and Kaitlyn Lambert. Peter graduated from Cumberland in 2005 and left the Mendon Road campus as the all-time leading scorer in Clipper boys’ basketball history (1,477 points). From the CHS Class of 2008, Kaitlyn was a standout hoopster in her own right, scoring 1,737 points during her varsity career.
Via email, Peter Lambert passed along some of the memories from the basketball bond he experienced with his younger sister during the one season they overlapped as high schoolers.
“Kaitlyn was always a great competitor, strong-willed, and a talented basketball player. When was a freshman and I was a senior at CHS, I would bring her along for all my workouts – running sprints up Diamond Hill and promising to buy her ice cream from the famous Ice Cream Machine to make sure she would come along. She also tagged along when I went to the weight room to spot me. She also did all the workouts I did,” said Lambert. “A few years later when Kaitlyn was a senior, it was also pretty special to see her break what at the time was my CHS career points record, which she held for some time.
“Kaitlyn and I ultimately owe this accomplishment to our parents, Paul and Susan. They spent countless hours bringing us to games and practices year-round. At a young age, my dad coached many games that involved myself and Kaitlyn as well as our older sister Ashley. The only thing that would have made this more special is if Ashley was also inducted with us. She had a great career at CHS as well, one that’s certainly unique with 999 career points.”
From the hardwood to the pitch, the Lamberts will be joined by 2012 Cumberland graduate Stephanie Ribeiro, the goal-scoring star who is presently playing professionally in Mexico. From the Class of 2005, the spotlight will shine upon another girls’ soccer phenom (Lindsay Cunningham) who like Ribeiro also played at the NCAA Division I level. Cunningham starred at Brown with Ribeiro likewise at UConn.
From the Class of 2000, the Cumberland HOF will welcome former baseball star Steve Dube and All-State swimmer Steve Pulucha. From the Class of 2004, the Clippers have a spot saved for three-sport standout Jarrid Tapley, who made his mark in football, wrestling, and baseball.
Each year, the Cumberland Athletic Hall of Fame Committee picks a team or teams that have a direct tie-in to a coach who is either scheduled to be inducted or is already in the Hall.
Veteran Cumberland boys’ basketball head coach Gary Reedy is still going strong. Now you can add “CHS Athletic HOF” to his lengthy list of accomplishments. Two of Reedy’s top Cumberland teams from his tenure will be joining him – the 2012-13 and 2016-17 boys basketball teams that went on to capture the RIIL Division II championship during each aforementioned season.
“It is an honor to not only be inducted into the CHS Athletic Hall of Fame but to be inducted alongside my sister as well as Coach Reedy is pretty special,” said Peter Lambert. “I first started playing for Coach Reedy my freshman year on the JV basketball team. He was competitive, wanted to win, and demanded a lot out of his players which I believe helped get the most out of me and the rest of the team.”
The induction dinner starts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 and costs $35. For more information, contact Tom Kenwood (kenwood2@cox.net).
• URI football head coach Jim Fleming had the following to say about former Shea High standout Jaylen Smith, who’s receiving time in the backfield and returning kickoffs for the currently undefeated (4-0) Rams: “He’s a young player who continues to improve. He’s earning the trust and confidence of the coaching staff and his teammates. He’s starting to get comfortable and will be a guy who continues to show up for us and do good things.”
Listed as a freshman who missed the 2021 spring season due to injury, Smith to date is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and 24.6 yards per kickoff return. A fellow Shea High product is also on the URI roster as Igdaliah Makor recently began practicing. A 2020 graduate of Shea, Makor is listed as a sophomore defensive back.
• Former Tolman High soccer standout Luis Blanco continues to excel at Rhode Island College. Earlier this week, Blanco was named Little East Men’s Soccer Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Over a two-game stretch, Blanco had two goals and one assist for five points on the week. Through nine games on the season, Blanco – listed as a junior for the Anchormen – has tallied five goals and two assists.
• It’s about answering the bell and two former area girls soccer standouts continue to do just that for their respective D-I college programs this fall. Former Cumberland High teammates Abby Drezek and Julianne Ross have started every game at UMass Lowell and Northeastern, respectively. Drezek has logged a team-best 848 minutes through 11 games, while Ross has logged a team-high 921 minutes in 10 games. Both are defensive-minded players who graduated as undergrads this past spring but took advantage of the extra year of COVID-related eligibility granted to all NCAA student-athletes.
• Once again, former Woonsocket High soccer standout Hezekiah Adeyeye finds himself serving as the primary offensive catalyst for Division III Anna Marie College. Through 11 games this fall, Adeyeye leads the AmCats in goals (five) and assists (six, currently second among Great Northeast Athletic Conference participants). Listed as a junior, Adeyeye is enjoying a six-game streak of recording at least one point. Adeyeye was recognized as GNAC Rookie of the Year back in 2019.
• For the second straight year, an area female freshman went 4-for-4 en route to finishing first in each Northern Division dual meet. Emmy Belvin via Mount St. Charles achieved said honor last year. This fall, Cumberland freshman Kylie DeFusco was the one who took the local field by storm.
• If you’re scoring at home, Bill Belichick remains undefeated when it comes to the tug of war against Patriots’ players with contractual issues. This week’s trade of Stephon Gilmore to Carolina is the latest example of Belichick holding a hard line and deciding that it’s better to move on.
• This column would have been longer, but I’m about to dive into Seth Wickersham’s new book on the Patriots that’s titled “It’s Better To Be Feared.” Question is, am I reading fiction or nonfiction?
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
