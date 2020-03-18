McGAIR: Like most pro athletes, Brady won't finish where he started

When it comes to professional athletes starting and finishing their careers in one spot, Tom Brady figured to be the last of the Mohicans.
Derek Jeter never ventured outside of the New York Yankees’ Pinstripe Universe. Larry Bird and Magic Johnson never wore an NBA jersey that wasn’t shaded green and white or purple and gold. One found harmony in Boston while the other contemporary had Los Angeles buzzing.
Right up until Tuesday morning, Brady was believed to be on the same one-city trajectory as Jeter, Bird and Johnson.
Then No. 12 reminded all of us that his presence in Foxboro wasn’t going to last forever.
There are so few constants in today’s sports culture that Brady would have been romanticized even more had a 21st season been added to his New England ledger … along with a 22nd and a 23rd. Instead, a merry-go-round that produced six Super Bowls and countless additional thrills has officially stopped spinning after the same work address was in play over the past 20 seasons.
We can proclaim until we’re blue in the face that a day like Tuesday had the potential to unfold in the fashion it ultimately did. The magnitude of the danger zone was right under our collective noses all along, from Brady putting his expensive house in Brookline on the market, to pulling back on charity endeavors such as Best Buddies, to agreeing to a contract last summer that essentially enabled him to call all the shots in terms of where he would land in 2020.
The larger point is that Brady is moving on from the only NFL franchise he’s ever known. He won’t be remembered as a lifetime Patriot. He now goes down in the history books as a top-flight quarterback who made sweet music in the place where he spent the “majority” of his career.
Why are there quotes surrounding majority? It’s pretty self-explanatory, but here’s the CliffsNotes version: another still-to-be-determined team gets to lay claim to having Brady wear their uniform. It’s a brass ring that also includes the presence of supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen sitting in a luxury suite in their home stadium on gamedays.
Brady counts Joe Montana as his favorite athlete from his childhood. Now, Brady gets to follow in Montana’s footsteps when it comes to spending his twilight years someplace else after carving out a winning legacy with the team that called his name on draft day.
It was weird to see Joe Montana spend his final two seasons in Kansas City after starring in San Francisco. The same can be said for Michael Jordan hooping it up with the Washington Wizards after winning six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. Willie Mays in a New York Mets uniform? Giants fans of baseball’s New York and San Francisco persuasion would rather not talk about such an occurrence.
Seeing Brady in a non-Patriots uniform? You may think times are tough right now, but imagine Brady jogging out of the tunnel in red, pewter and orange – the primary colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even Patriots fans who are blessed with ironclad stomachs to handle anything as part of their tailgate feast would have to be feeling a bit queasy based off reports of the primary suitor for Brady’s services.
In many ways, Brady figured to be this generation’s last chance at staying put a la Jeter, Bird and Johnson. With Robert Kraft owning the Patriots and often saying that he looks at Brady like a son, the smart money was on Kraft intervening and finding a way to keep the quarterback in the Patriots’ stable.
The image of Brady fleeing Foxboro was believed to have haunted Kraft in his sleep. No way was Brady going anywhere. He was going to retire as a Patriot. On Tuesday, those hopes and desires were crumpled up like a piece of paper and tossed into the closest recycling bin.
Brady’s time in New England has come to an end. He’s not the first star to exit stage left after compiling a Hall of Fame-worthy resumé while endearing himself to countless followers of the team he’s long been associated with, nor does it figure to be the last time we hear about a big-time talent heading elsewhere.
Guess when it comes to superstar athletes appearing in uniforms that make you do a double take, you can now cross Brady’s name off the list where “Last of the Mohicans” appears at the top.
