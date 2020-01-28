McGAIR: Lincoln High School honored by Words Unlimited

A little of this, a little of that …
• Lincoln High School is one of the big winners from the 2019 final balloting announced last Friday by Words Unlimited, the statewide organization of sportswriters, sportscasters and sports publicists.
Selected Schoolboy Athlete of the Year was Kyle Moison, the LHS senior who last year captured All-American honors in the indoor weight and outdoor hammer. Lincoln High also took home WU’s Community Service Award after collecting a record 1,290 jars of peanut butter totaling more than 13,750 pounds for the R.I. Interscholastic League’s fifth annual Peanut Butter Express Challenge.
Setting five school records in the indoor and outdoor shot put, indoor weight, outdoor hammer, and outdoor discus during his junior year, the Auburn-bound Moison won the shot put (56 feet, 7 1/4 inches) and 25-pound weight (74-10 3/4) at the 2019 Indoor State Championships and the shot put (56-6) and discus (176-4) at the 2019 Outdoor State meet. Moison also won New England titles in the indoor weight (74-10 3/4), as well as the outdoor hammer (233-4) and discus (182-3).
“He’s such a great kid and an unbelievable talent. To be recognized in the state of Rhode Island for all his efforts during the indoor and outdoor seasons is truly an accomplishment,” said Lincoln athletic director Greg O’Connor. “He’s the hardest worker we have and wants to work harder than everyone else. During past winters, he’s been out there shoveling a path to get to the [LHS] practice circle.”
The reaction that O’Connor received upon explaining to Moison what he had won could best be summed up as priceless.
“He said this was an awesome honor and felt humbled,” said O’Connor.
Led by O’Connor and Lincoln student-athletes Madi Flaxington (field hockey, basketball, softball) and Grace Swanson (volleyball, softball), the mission of amassing massive amounts of peanut butter jars proved to be a labor of love.
“We pitted classes against classes and teams against teams and came up with different incentives during the month of March [of 2019]. Everyone was involved. Between Madi and Grace, they brought in over 400 jars of peanut butter alone,” said O’Connor. “We were getting phone calls from the Dollar Store in the Lincoln Mall that they were getting kids from Lincoln High School who were buying the store out of peanut butter. They wanted to make sure it was okay and I told them it was for a community service project.”
Additionally, Words Unlimited tabbed Woonsocket’s Rocco Baldelli as Male Sports Coach of the Year after guiding the Minnesota Twins to the American League Central Division title during his first season as an MLB manager. Mount St. Charles alum George Egan was the recipient of the Frank Lanning Achievement Award for his longstanding involvement in RIIL hockey, first as a head coach and later as hockey sport director.
The Small College Achievement Award from Words Unlimited went to the Rhode Island College women’s tennis team that featured North Smithfield native Haley Raskob and captured the program’s fifth straight Little East Conference tournament title.
The awards banquet is scheduled for Sunday, February 16 at the Cranston Country Club with the reception starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $19 for children 12-and-under and may be obtained by contacting Words Unlimited President John Parente at (401) 741-1715 or (401) 826-0555.
***
• Per Woonsocket High football head coach Charlie Bibeault, 19 players from the 2019 squad who played vital roles in the Novans achieving back-to-back Division II Super Bowl status have earned All-Academic honors. To earn such a distinction, players must maintain a minimum 3.25 grade-point-average during the season. The list of honorees includes Jahmi Alcindor, Ethan Allaire, Xavier Alvarez, Angel Benzant, Anthony Braxton, Trent Brin, Corey Brown, Logan Coles, Hayden DePault, Elijah DiSpirito, Jesse Houle, Jayson Inthasane, Clinton Kittavong, Dylan MacIntyre, Jaiden Milatmouk, David Moya, Joshua Pina Jr., Elijah Toure, and Timothy Wolter Jr.
***
• Business was booming on the first day of single-game ticket sales for the final PawSox season at McCoy Stadium. Reports from the box office indicated that last Thursday, 50 percent of all single game sales came from Massachusetts, while Rhode Island accounted for 35 percent. Tickets were sold to fans from all New England states as well as those hailing from outside the United States – Great Britain, Ontario, New Brunswick – and Alabama, California, Montana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Wisconsin, West Virginia.
As of Monday, only general admission tickets remain for the landmark grand finale that’s scheduled for Monday, September 7.
***
• Former St. Raphael basketball standout Kasey Gagan has been a key force in her first season with the Community College of Baltimore County program. Listed as a sophomore guard – she spent two seasons with the URI team but did not participate during the 2018-19 season – Gagan is shooting a CCBC-best 37.4 percent from three, ranks second in scoring (16.4 ppg), and just last Wednesday netted a season-high 40 points on 12-of-18 shooting.
***
• From the Times/Call sports archives when swimming extraordinaire Elizabeth Beisel appeared at McCoy Stadium not long after winning two medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics:
Beisel was asked to share some of her Olympic memories that didn’t pertain to competition. That triggered a quick response. To the teenager, what stood out were the bonding sessions with her fellow Red, White & Blue representatives.
“Kobe Bryant was my absolute favorite,” remarked Beisel, referring to the men’s basketball star. “He gave all of us (meaning members of the U.S. women’s swim team) a hug and was so excited to meet us.”
Beisel’s nearly eight-year-old recount carries even more meaning after Bryant’s tragic death Sunday.
***
• The media coverage of Bryant’s passing was helter-skelter at its absolute worst. Yes, the nature of the business is to be first, but for several organizations to report the deaths of individuals who weren’t even onboard the helicopter … there’s nothing but shame within a cesspool of errors and ill-timed lapses in poor judgement.
Given the high-profile magnitude of the subject matter and sensitivity of how everything unfolded, an extra phone call or two would have worked wonders in the credibility department.
***
• Wonder if we’ll ever know the driving reason(s) behind the only voter who passed on checking off Derek Jeter’s name on his/her Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
***
• Speaking of baseball’s hallowed HOF, it’s time to put a stop to the parade of good-but-far-from great ballplayers from having plaques hanging inside Cooperstown.
Here’s one solution: take the careers of Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds and vote them in based on the portion of their respective careers when they weren’t suspected of using PEDs. Many believe Clemens and Bonds were Hall of Fame-worthy before their numbers took a turn for the absolute absurd. For Clemens, why not put him in based on his accomplishments from 1984-96, and Bonds for what he pulled off prior to the 1999 season? It would certainly solve a major problem as it relates on how to handle two players who continue to see less-acclaimed contemporaries get the call ahead of them.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m making sure to live each day to the fullest. The horrible news concerning Bryant is a cruel reminder that we’re only on this planet for a short time.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
