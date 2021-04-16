McGAIR: Lincoln's Bacon firms up soccer plans

A little of this, a little of that …
• This is what Jack Bacon can take to the bank. The Lincoln native has definitive soccer plans for the upcoming summer and fall months. Once the dust settles, the hope is that Bacon will have opened enough eyes – either domestically or overseas – to merit consideration to play professionally sometime in 2022.
A graduate student/goalkeeper on the Bryant University men’s soccer team, Bacon confirmed that he’s returning to the Smithfield campus for the traditional fall 2021 season. The Bulldogs recently wrapped up an abbreviated spring season with Bacon appearing in five of the six games the Bulldogs logged. He posted a 1-2-2 record and a 1.47 goals-against-average.
“Because of the condensed season we had, everyone’s eligibility clock has been extended by a year,” said Bacon. “For me, that means I have the opportunity to return to Bryant in the fall and play my final season based on the extension we received from the NCAA, which is pretty cool.”
On the immediate horizon, Bacon is gearing up for a stint with the Boston Bolts’ USL League Two team.
That season begins in May and concludes in July. The way the U.S. soccer pyramid breaks down, USL League Two allows players like Bacon to maintain their amateur status.
“It was formerly known as a developmental league,” said Bacon.
Since 2010, 80 percent of all players who have competed for one USL League Two club have reaped the benefits of hearing their names called during the MLS SuperDraft. It’s a statistic that has Bacon optimistic about someday earning a paycheck through soccer.
“I’ve wanted to play professionally ever since I started playing soccer as a kid,” he said. “Playing for the Boston Bolts is a really good opportunity for me to gain more exposure and hopefully find an opportunity to play in the pro ranks.”
Hooking on with the Bolts was made possible through Sam Matteson, a former Bryant assistant who currently holds a similar position at Holy Cross. Matteson is the USL Director for the Boston Bolts. Last fall, Bacon participated in a clinic where members of the Bolts’ coaching staff were present.
Shifting gears to the Bulldogs, the fact that Bacon is returning for an encore season speaks volumes to just how much he’s enjoyed his time at the NEC school. This fall will mark Bacon’s sixth season in a college soccer setting. Previously, he spent time at Boston College and Endicott.
“The opportunity I’ve been given at Bryant, it’s really something special,” said Bacon.
The “special” component also holds true when Bacon talks about his academic experience at Bryant. He participated in the school’s one-year accelerated MBA program and finds himself on track to wrap up his requirements sometime over the summer.
What allows Bacon to return to the Bryant soccer program is the decision he made to push back one of the elected classes he was originally set to take during the summer to the fall. He plans to complement the elected class with a direct study under the supervision of a faculty member.
“The eligibility requirements for a graduate student are a little bit different. For an undergraduate student-athlete, usually they’re required to be enrolled in at least 12 credits in order to maintain full-time status to be eligible to compete,” said Bacon. “I’m still considered full time even though I’m taking the one elective and doing a direct study.”
It’s fair to say that everything is coming up roses for someone who turns 24 this Saturday and has earned the distinction of being the elder statesmen within the Bryant soccer family. In some instances, there’s a six-year age gap between Bacon and his Bulldog teammates.
“I guess I’m an old man now,” said Bacon with a laugh, “but now I’m in a position where I can be a resource for the younger guys who are trying to navigate the things that go with the territory of being a first-year student-athlete.
“Everything is coming together nicely.”
***
• It takes a village to make the important decision that Cumberland native Tyler Kolek ultimately made – electing to take his basketball talents to Marquette University. Fortunately for Kolek, he was surrounded by a strong sounding board in former coaches Mike Crotty (AAU’s Middlesex Magic), Dwayne Pina (St. George’s head coach), and C.J. Ward (St. George’s assistant coach). In some instances, those who Kolek trusts the most joined him on the Zoom calls with perspective college coaches.
“Someone used the word ‘camp.’ I had a good camp,” said Kolek. “I value their opinions and that helped me make a decision.”
Kevin Kolek – Tyler’s father and former St. Raphael basketball standout – was another important sounding board.
“My dad is someone who’s been my rock since Day 1. He was taking just as many phone calls from the coaches as I was,” said Kolek. “They knew he’s my biggest supporter. He’s the guy who’s going to be right there with me when I made my decision.”
***
• The process of rekindling memories – historical ones – was launched earlier this week when Mike Tamburro received a note from PawSox outfielder Mike Ongarato, who played for the ballclub from 1980-81.
The reason why Ongarato reached out to Tamburro had to do with this coming Sunday (April 19) marking the 40th anniversary of the start of a 33-inning ultra-marathon that affectionally became known as “The Longest Game.”
“Mike said, ‘Can you believe it’s been 40 years?’ I said to him that it’s remarkable to think that 40 years have passed,” said Tamburro, PawSox/WooSox vice chairman. “It’s an amazing event that will always be tied to Pawtucket and McCoy Stadium. We can always take comfort that it happened at our little ballpark in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.”
Sadly, it’s a significant milestone that figures to pass by with little fanfare. Once again, cue up Frank Sinatra’s “There Used To Be A Ballpark.”
***
• Congrats to Shea High alum Leandro DeBrito. This past Wednesday, he earned All-NEC First team college football honors. During the spring 2021 season, DeBrito led the Duquesne defense with 37 tackles (30 solo). He also contributed two tackles for loss, an interception, two pass breakups, and a hurry.
A senior defensive back, DeBrito intends to return to the Dukes for the upcoming fall season.
***
• Sounds like the R.I. American Legion Baseball community is anticipating a normal summer season. The tentative start date would be July 1. Teams would play a 16-game regular season with the playoffs starting July 22. The Final Four would run from July 26-30 with the Northeast Regionals scheduled from August 3-8 in Worcester.
***
• The status of high school wrestling in Rhode Island remains in limbo with approval from the state still needed. If the sport receives clearance for the spring season, expect day-of-match COVID testing to be included among the list of protocols.
***
• Julian Edelman deserves credit for retiring as a member of the New England Patriots – something that neither Tom Brady nor Rob Gronkowski can claim. That being said, Edelman wasn’t blemish-free. How quickly we forget that he was suspended for four games after getting popped for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancement drugs policy.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it looks like the Red Sox bandwagon is getting a little crowded. Better jump on board quickly!
