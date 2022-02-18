McGAIR: Lincoln's Darien McDonough makes it a debut to remember for Boston College softball team

A little of this, a little of that …
• Darien McDonough found herself in an 0-2 hole in her first collegiate at-bat as a member of the Boston College softball team. For the Lincoln native and 2021 graduate of La Salle Academy, digging into the batter’s box down in Fort Myers last Friday was a milestone moment unto itself.
“Leading up to the game … obviously you never know if you’re going to play until the lineup is posted. Everything was up in the air, but to see my name was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was pumped,” said McDonough.
Batting sixth in BC’s season-opening lineup against Long Island University, McDonough strolled to the plate in the top of the first inning on the heels of her roommate – Hannah Slike – delivering a two-run single. A double steal helped the Eagles increase their lead to 3-0 with McDonough looking to add to the advantage.
“I kept thinking that I get three,” said McDonough, referring to being down two strikes.
After slicing a ball down the left-field line that came close to dropping into fair territory, McDonough fouled a pitch that was low and away.
“It wasn’t my best swing. Redo,” said the lefthander as the quest to stay alive prepared to reach its crescendo.
Figuring that the same low-and-away offering was coming, McDonough guessed correctly.
“It’s funny. Off the bat, I wasn’t sure it was going to go over,” she said. “I hit it kind of high. No one knew, but the right fielder kept running. Has she caught it yet?”
In a word, no. The ball sailed over the fence of the softball complex utilized by Florida Gulf Coast.
“She kept running and she eventually ran out of room. Oh my God!” said McDonough, providing a vivid description of a milestone occurrence – a home run in her first time up as a college player.
“It was crazy,” said McDonough about a two-run shot made extra memorable with the on-site presence of her father and brother as well as her grandparents and an uncle. “They were all tearing up when I saw them after the game. It was a good day.”
McDonough received the belt treatment upon returning to the BC dugout. Mind you, it's not just any typical belt. It's one brought out when special occasions occur like homering in your first college at-bat.
“I had crossed home plate and told the person who was on-deck what I had seen [pitch-wise]. Then one of my teammates came and put a belt around me,” said McDonough. “It’s something straight out of the WWE belts. Look at that! It was a good moment.”
It was the first of several good moments experienced by McDonough during her first weekend as an active playing member with the Eagles. In the opener against Long Island, she went 2-for-3 with RBI and one stolen base. The next day against Kent State, McDonough collected two more hits. In game No. 4 of the weekend against nationally ranked Texas, she found herself batting out of the No. 3 hole.
“I wasn’t thinking. It was about going out and trusting in all the work I’ve been putting in,” she said.
To say that McDonough readied herself to contribute right away as a freshman is not an exaggeration. Upon the completion of fall ball, she received word of being voted freshman captain – an honor she shares with Slike.
“It was all unchartered territory so I was definitely nervous,” she said. “It was great to see that our teammates respected us.”
On a mission to improve during winter break, McDonough prepared for the physical and mental each time she set foot inside Hop’s Athletic Performance, located in Coventry.
“Summer ball was long, but it’s not as long as what I’m taking part in right now,” said McDonough, referring to a college football season that began the second week in February and hopefully stretches beyond the ACC Tournament that runs May 11-14.
“I needed to be tough and fundamentally sound so I could hit the ground running when I got back to school,” said McDonough. “Now it’s about keeping it up. We have a lot more games left. Just because you start great … you need to make sure you keep working hard all the time.”
Still, what a debut moment for the local product.
***
• After a regular season of quiet gyms at Tolman and Shea high schools as well as Jenks Middle School, two people per athlete per each team will be allowed to attend all Pawtucket-based basketball playoff games starting next week.
***
• Tuesday, May 10 will see Kirkbrae Country Club serve as a qualifying site for this year's U.S. Open that's taking place at The Country Club in Brookline June 13-19.
***
• It’s certainly been all quiet on the Western Front regarding Tom Brady. Wonder when he’ll pop back into the spotlight with a big announcement.
***
• This column would have been longer, but the high school playoff basketball trail is beckoning. Thankfully, we have a statewide tournament to look forward to this time.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.