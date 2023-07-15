McGAIR: Lincoln's DiChiara gearing up for "Shot for Life Challenge"

A little of this, a little of that …
• Last month, Camden DiChiara was asked if he would be interested in participating in the annual “A Shot For Life” (ASFL) Challenge – a basketball endeavor that encompasses shot-making along with fundraising for a good cause.
From the perspective of the rising senior at Lincoln High School who buried the second-most three-pointers in the state last season (71), the aforementioned venture scheduled for Saturday, August 12 at St. George’s School in Middletown is something right in his wheelhouse.
“I know there’s a lot of good shooters out there. To be picked is an honor and I’m excited. It’s a good all-around event,” said DiChiara.
The objective is to tickle the twine a good amount during a timed period spread over two hours. The actual breakdown of the competition includes splitting the first hour into 20 minutes of shooting free throws followed by 20 minutes of hoisting mid-range jumpers and 20 minutes devoted to three-pointers. Contestants like DiChiara will be afforded a bit of a break before shooting mid-range shots and three-pointers for 30 minutes apiece.
When the dust finally settles, the person with the top shooting percentage will be crowned the ASFL Challenge champ of the Ocean State.
“This is something I’m good at. Hopefully I can go out there and show everyone what I can do,” said DiChiara.
Besides accuracy, the two-hour window features an endurance component that DiChiara will stress more leading up to the actual day. He also plans to whip out a stop watch and time himself in an effort to gauge what he can do over a finite period.
“It’s a big strategy game because you are shooting for so long,” he said. “You’ve got to be conditioned beforehand.”
Funds collected through the “A Shot For Life Challenge” will benefit cancer research. Each participant is required to raise $1,000. As of Friday, DiChiara had collected $600.
“I’ve had a couple of family members who have had cancer,” he said. “It definitely makes it more special to participate in this.”
***
• If you’re a Cumberland High baseball fan craving championship merchandise, do yourself a favor and click on Twitter and type in @Clipper_Ball. Assorted sweatshirts and t-shirts are on sale with the backs of each featuring a list of players and coaches who helped the Clippers capture the program’s first state title in three decades.
Act fast as the apparel is on sale until Monday, July 17. Just a guess, but the top seller figures to be the blue t-shirt with “For the City” emblazoned across the chest.
***
• Spots are still available for the third annual Lincoln High Athletics Golf Tournament that’s scheduled for Monday, July 31 at Valley Country Club in Warwick. The entry fee per individual is $200 and $800 per foursome. All proceeds will go directly to impacting the experience of LHS student-athletes.
For more information about participating or serving as a sponsor of the golf tournament, reach out to Lincoln athletic director Greg O’Connor via email (oconnorg@lincolnps.org).
***
• For the first time in the program’s brief history, the Davies Tech football team can definitively call a place home for the upcoming season. Instead of playing home games at the opposing team’s school facility, the Patriots are locked and loaded to use Pierce Field in East Providence as their primary venue. Davies has four games scheduled at Pierce – Sept. 7 vs. EWG/Prout, Oct. 5 vs. Central Falls/BVP, Oct. 13 vs. Scituate, and Oct. 19 vs. Tiverton.
Three of Davies’ true home games fall on Thursday nights – a smart move at a time when stories of referee shortages continue to dominate the headlines.
***
• Receiving the Rhode Island Baseball Coaches Association’s Carl Toti Memorial Award that recognizes coaching excellence is former Shea High head coach Dino Campopiano, who piloted the Raiders for 23 seasons prior to becoming athletic director for the City of Pawtucket in 2021. Campopiano was officially recognized during last month’s RIBCA banquet held at Wright’s Farm.
***
• On hand to witness history in Oakland the night New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German tossed the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history was North Smithfield baseball head coach Jon Leddy, who was vacationing with his family.
***
• If you’re DeAndre Hopkins, you would be better served to sit tight and wait to see how things play out in training camp before hooking on with a team for the 2023 NFL season.
The reason? Injuries are a sad reality in the sport. You never wish harm to anyone, yet someone who plays the same position as Hopkins (wide receiver) could go down with an injury during the preseason, hence creating a supply-and-demand chain of events that could result in the All-Pro landing somewhere where aspirations are higher – unlike the Patriots and Titans, the two teams he’s reportedly visited.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s fitting to wrap things up with a tip of the cap to Bill Reynolds, the popular and respected Providence Journal sports columnist who passed away Thursday.
My favorite Reynolds story? That would be the time I dialed the number to his mother’s Florida residence and handed him my cell phone. It was March 2014 and we were in San Antonio covering the Providence Friars in the NCAA Tournament. It was around 10 p.m. Central time the night PC fell to North Carolina, but Reynolds insisted that his mom would still be up despite the hour difference. I’m sure I’m not the first person that Reynolds asked to borrow a cell phone.
As someone who grew up reading him and spent many nights in his company during the winter months at Friar home games, the aforementioned episode in San Antonio had a pinch-me vibe to it – helping out someone who was one of my inspirations to find a way in sports journalism.
RIP, Bunky.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03 or email bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com.
