McGAIR: Lincoln's Hien makes instant impact with Siena baseball program

• Randall Hien couldn’t remember the last time he was summoned to pinch hit. Given his prominent place on seemingly every baseball team he ever suited up for dating back to his Little League days, it’s fair to say Hien wasn’t asked too often to grab a bat after not starting.
As always, Hien proved to be a quick study. This past Tuesday in Loudonville, N.Y., the Lincoln native made his college baseball debut during the first game of Siena’s doubleheader against MAAC rival Iona. It was one for the books – a true freshman wasting little time in seizing the opportunity he was presented.
Hien wasn’t in the starting lineup. Summoned in the sixth inning, Hien fell behind 0-1 before swinging and connecting for a two-run single. Talk about your debut moments!
“It was a great feeling. Definitely good to get the first hit out of the way,” said Hien, a 2020 Lincoln High graduate and three-sport athlete for the Lions.
Hien’s next at-bat in the seventh inning was a case of déjà vu. Again, he fell into a one-strike hole. Again, he jumped on the second pitch. Just like in the sixth, he made successful contact that produced another run.
Hien’s final stat line in his first game with the Saints: 2-for-2, three RBI, one stolen base, one run, and one assist at second base. Not too shabby, indeed.
“Whether you’re mentally getting ready to hit, going in as a defensive sub, or pinch running, all the guys in the dugout say to be ready at all times,” said Hien. “It’s something I’ve been dreaming about for a long time. To see the hard work pay off, it’s a great feeling to help the team in any way possible. You also understand that it’s a long season and you’ve got to be ready for the next chance.”
Was Hien the recipient of “Nice job, frosh” acknowledgment afterwards?
“(Siena assistant coach Anthony Spataro) said my swings looked good and to keep it going. There was a lot of encouragement from the guys,” said Hien. “It’s a good start, but a long way to go.”
It didn’t take long for Hien to hear from Josh Jahnz, his good friend and starting backcourt mate on Lincoln’s 2020 Division III winning basketball team.
“He said, ‘Good job. I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this,’” said Hien.
Siena is playing a 40-game, conference-only schedule. Four games are in the books – the Saints split four games against the Gaels – with doubleheaders scheduled against the same opponent (Niagara) on the docket for Friday and Saturday.
“That’s the goal … grinding every day for a role,” said Hien. “Nothing is set in stone yet, but [an everyday role] is what I’m working for.”
Defensively, Hien has been taking reps at all three infield spots except first base.
“Hopefully, in the future, I can show them I can play some outfield as well,” he said.
Asked if he’s found a summer baseball assignment, Hien gladly shared that he and a few of his Siena teammates will be joining the Mansfield Destroyers of the wooden-bat New York Collegiate Baseball League.
“That’ll be a fun experience,” he said.
• With over 50 college basketball coaches reaching out, Cumberland native Tyler Kolek remains in talk/listen mode and trying to build a relationship in his quest to find the best fit. Also, Kolek isn’t the first area player to win his league’s Rookie of the Year honor as a freshman at George Mason. Back in 1994, former St. Raphael star Curtis McCants made enough headway in his first season at George Mason to be selected CAA Rookie of the Year.
• Shea High football head coach Dino Campopiano regularly checks in with Leandro DeBrito but had even more reason to touch base after DeBrito was tabbed as NEC Defensive Player of the Week. A senior safety at Duquesne, DeBrito finished with a career-high 10 tackles (eight solo) to go with his second career interception during last Saturday’s 35-17 win over Long Island.
• Shakeups ahoy on the high school softball front. With low numbers and no pitcher and no catcher in the fold, Tolman has opted out of the upcoming varsity season. For one season, the Tigers will play a nonleague/JV type schedule with the hope of building the program back up for 2022.
Also, it’s been confirmed that North Smithfield and Burrillville are forming a co-op that’s competing in Division III. Similar to Tolman, the Northmen are dealing with low participation at a time when they were scheduled to drop from Division I to Division II.
• Amaya Dowdy is going to need to a bigger trophy case. The latest honor for the St. Raphael senior came Thursday with MaxPreps tabbing the UMass Lowell-bound Dowdy as the Rhode Island High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
• We have a local rooting interest in this year’s NCAA Men’s Hockey Division I Tournament. Lincoln native Matthew Fawcett is a sophomore forward on a Quinnipiac squad that drew Minnesota State in the West Regional. The teams meet Saturday (5 p.m.) in Loveland, Colo. Fawcett’s contributions through 21 games this season include four goals and five assists.
• The top male and female in St. Raphael’s running stable are heading down to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to compete in the NASF USA Meet of Champions, an outdoor invitational that’s welcoming competitors from around the country.
On Saturday, senior Rachael Mongeau will line up for the Girls’ Emerging Elite Two-Mile race. The next day, Mongeau teams up with two girls from Rhode Island – North Kingstown’s Olivia Joly and Classical’s Caroline Jankowich – and one from Colorado for the Girls’ Championship Distance 4xMile Medley Relay.
Also making the trip south is SRA senior Darius Kipyego. His race – Boys 800-Meter Championship run – is on tap for Sunday. It’ll be his second major race in as many weekends, a good sign for someone who missed significant time during the high school indoor season due to a stress fracture in his foot.
Last Saturday, Kipyego went to New Jersey for the Garden State Track Club’s Pre Nats Tune-Up. His time – 1:19.74, good for second – was close to a three-second improvement from his performance in the 600 meters at the Feb. 27 indoor state meet.
• Sticking with outdoor track, Ocean State Running is sponsoring two meets that are scheduled for April 24 and May 1 at Providence’s Conley Stadium. Besides the typical running and field events, each meet is expected to include events that are not usually contested in R.I. such as the 5,000 meters, distance medley, and spring medley. For more information, visit www.oceanstaterunning.com or email race director Steve Mazzone at smazzone5@gmail.com.
• Per head coach Tommy Brien, signups for the 2021 Woonsocket High baseball season are scheduled for this Saturday (March 27) at Renaud Field from 10 a.m to noon. Any questions, contact Brien at (401) 636-7826.
• Might be time to invest in light towers at Conaty Park after a college baseball game between host Bryant and Rhode Island ended in a 7-7 tie. A contest that took place this past Wednesday was called after 10 innings due to darkness.
• That sound you hear are NCAA Tournament brackets getting crumpled up and tossed into the nearest garbage can.
• Sounds like fans will be charged a fee to park before heading in to check out the Triple-A ballclub that used to be based in Pawtucket. Just a reminder, parking was free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis at McCoy Stadium.
• Is it me or is there absolutely no buzz surrounding the 2021 Red Sox?
• There remains rows of empty seats, hence I’m not buying the idea that it’s a sellout just because a team is under orders to cap the folks who can be allowed in the building.
• This column would have been longer, but with the Fall II edition of Friday Night Lights set to kick off, let’s pass along well wishes to the area’s high school football teams. It’s a season that’s been a long time in coming.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
