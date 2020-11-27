McGAIR: Lincoln's McDonough headed to BC to play nation's best in softball

A little of this, a little of that …
• Per the recommendation of her travel softball head coach, Darien McDonough was urged to keep Boston College in mind as the Lincoln native prepared to really dig her cleats into the recruiting landscape.
It was July 2019 and McDonough was out in California for a tournament with the R.I. Thunder. At that point, she was mere weeks removed from playing a key role as a sophomore for a La Salle Academy squad that hoisted the state championship trophy.
A week after experiencing life on the West Coast, McDonough received a text message from Dave Lotti, founder/owner of the R.I. Thunder and father of former St. Raphael strikeout artist Kayleigh Lotti.
“He said, ‘You should really check out this Boston College camp at the end of August,’” said McDonough. “I went and really liked the coaches.”
On Sept. 1, 2019, McDonough received a scholarship offer over the phone from BC. By Sept. 15, her mind as a high school junior was made up – the Eagles represented everything she was looking for. Earlier this month, she made official her verbal pledge to the ACC school when she inked her National Letter of Intent.
“Honestly, it wasn’t that long of a wait. I talked a lot with the BC coaches – about softball and not about softball. I also became close with the other recruits in the class,” said McDonough.
“It’s been nothing but good things over the past year leading up to signing. I’m very competitive and wanted to be in a competitive environment. I’m going to be able to be in that at BC – in the classroom and on the field.
“It’s unreal to say that I’m going to a Power Five school and going to be able to compete against some of the best players in the country,” she added. “It was going to be hard for another school to appeal to me more than BC already had.”
It was good timing on McDonough’s part as the ability to play both the long and short game with her swing was one of the reasons why Boston College took a fond interest in her.
“That started to happen toward the end of my sophomore year – just when I was able to start being recruited. It was good timing for all of that to start to click,” she said.
No one could have predicted the arrival of a global pandemic that’s proven to change all walks of life, yet McDonough’s decision to halt her recruiting when she did worked to her advantage.
“I couldn’t imagine trying to get myself recruited during the pandemic. I felt really bad for some of my teammates. They’re talented players, but it was hard for them to figure it out because of the pandemic,” said McDonough.
The Eagles see McDonough more as an outfielder, though she does possess experience as a first baseman. A product of Lincoln Middle School, she plans to major in psychology and minor in management & readership.
“It felt great to make it official. It was something I had been so excited about,” said McDonough.
***
• A member of the Burrillville High School boys soccer and wrestling teams, senior John Libby has been selected as the as the 2021 Heisman High School Scholarship winner for Rhode Island. It’s an honor that recognizes students who maintain a weighted GPA of 3.0 (B average) or better and have proven to be leaders and role models within their school and community.
***
• Damon Godfrey, assistant coach for cross country/indoor & outdoor track at Monmouth University, believes the Hawks landed a very good one in St. Raphael senior Rachael Mongeau.
“We are very excited to have Rachael on board with us. Her consistent success the last three years at St. Raphael Academy has been very impressive,” said Godfrey. “We feel as though she has the opportunity to be a contributor to our up-and-coming women’s mid-distance and distance program here at Monmouth University right away next year.”
***
• Via Instagram, it was announced Friday that former Cumberland High star Josh Brodeur has been appointed captain for the 2021 URI baseball team. An infielder, Brodeur was off to a hot start at the plate last season (.365 batting average with 15 runs in 13 games) before the pandemic’s arrival. He’s listed as a redshirt senior.
***
• It’s been confirmed that Mike Cahill has stepped down as head coach of the Woonsocket High girls basketball program. The Novans enjoyed a rebirth under Cahill’s watch, rising to a 14-3 league record in 2019-20 that culminated with an appearance in the Division III championship game.
***
• You’ve earned the right to bask in the glow of your accomplishments. That was the message that La Salle cross-country head coach Ken Skelly told senior (and Cumberland native) Jack McLoughlin when the time came for McLoughlin to sign his National Letter of Intent with Georgetown University.
“It’s the culmination of four years of hard work. To be able to get from a scraggly little freshman to now this towering young man … he does everything in the name of his teammates, his school, his family and his community,” said Skelly. “To see him get to the point where he’s able to see the fruits of his labor … he could finally take a breath and say that he did it. He does not like accolades, but we told him to be proud of himself. It was kind of hard to beat that into him.”
***
• Not going to lie: It was definitely weird not covering high school football on Thanksgiving morning – a first in my journalism career.
***
• A few thoughts on what could be in store for R.I. high school winter sports:
1). For indoor track & field, the holdup won’t come from securing dates to stage meets at the Providence Career & Technical Academy; they want rent money. The deciding factor boils down to how many folks will be permitted at a given time.
2). Speaking of crowd control, virtual swimming meets might prove to be the safest way to go. You have teams competing simultaneously in their home pools with an official on-hand to record times and share them with the official that’s monitoring the proceedings at the opposite pool.
3). It’s customary for hockey teams to hold early-morning practices. In the coronavirus era, locker rooms and shower facilities remain potential danger zones, hence the days of hitting the ice before school are likely out for this season. After-school ice time could be at a premium, though at least kids would be able to practice and still shower in a timely fashion at home.
***
• As this paper’s longstanding beat writer for the PawSox, the reporting on the continued rapid progress at Polar Park has tugged hard at the old heartstrings. We feel like a lonely bystander who deep down is chomping at the bit to pen stories about the latest milestone that’s been achieved with an eye towards Opening Day 2021. Alas, we’re left to marvel from afar.
***
• This column would have been longer, yet it’s time to head to the basement and remember where I stowed the Christmas decorations. Traditionally, I would be getting all festive this weekend. With Gina Raimondo’s two-week mandatory pause scheduled to take effect this coming Monday, I’m holding off. Got to have something to look forward to while we’re sitting in the timeout chair.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.