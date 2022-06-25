McGAIR: Lincoln's Toro excited to be back on baseball field

A little of this, a little of that …
• Nick Toro understands that it’s about one swing or one throw down to second base at a time.
For this 2021 graduate of Lincoln High School who’s poised to join the URI baseball program this fall, the weeks ahead represent the perfect opportunity to shake off the rust. Tommy John surgery forced Toro to step away from the baseball scene for what probably felt like an eternity. Now completely healthy and free of limitations, Toro is diving headfirst into the process of building himself back up as a member of two summer ball clubs.
Having already committed to suit up for American Legion ball for Upper Deck Post 14, Toro is also playing in the George Donnelly Sunset League for Westcott. Speaking between games of Upper Deck’s doubleheader against Warwick Tree this past Monday, there is a method to the madness behind Toro’s decision to double his baseball pleasure this summer.
In short, it’s about making up for lost time while making sure to stay the course that will allow him to hit the ground running upon officially setting foot on the Kingston campus.
“Get at-bats and develop while picking up the speed of the game again,” said Toro. “I’m trying to get every at-bat in as possible to try and go into URI as best as I can.
“I’m not worried if I’m going to go 3-for-3 every game. It’s about putting together good at-bats and hitting the ball hard … smart fundamental baseball every game. That’s all I can ask for,” he added.
It was last May when Toro felt a pop that quickly gave way to a tingling sensation in his right arm. He had just made a throw to second base before the start of an inning where Lincoln hosted Bishop Hendricken.
“I just knew something was wrong,” said Toro, “but I didn’t want to come out of the game.”
A short time later, the pain intensified when Toro blocked a ball in the turn and attempted to gun down a runner who broke for second.
“It felt like a knife going through my arm,” he said.
Diagnosed with a UCL tear, Toro underwent Tommy John surgery on June 4, 2021. The procedure was performed by Dr. Christopher Ahmad, also the team physician for the New York Yankees.
As grim as the news was, all was not completely lost. Toro verbally committed to URI in Sept. 2020 and was planning to do a gap year during the 2021-22 school year – a move that was done in response to the pandemic. He checked off some college credits through classes he enrolled in at CCRI.
“In that regard, it worked out perfectly,” said Toro.
Instead of fine-tuning his powerful swing and sharpening his catching skills, there were long days spent on the rehab trail. From family and friends to the staff at Cumberland-based GLG Athletic Performance, the support that Toro received during his climb back to actual game competition helped spur him along.
“They were all there for me. I couldn’t be more thankful,” said Toro.
Joining Toro as a URI teammate will be 2022 Lincoln graduate Jake Foster, a pitcher who saw his senior season with the Lions short-circuited after he too required Tommy John surgery. Toro plans to room with Foster.
“It’s going to be an adjustment, going to play Division I baseball. Going to be a little fish in a very big pond, but it’s going to be a lot easier to adjust with someone I’m close with,” said Toro.
The Rams view Toro as a catcher who can play some first base if the need arises. The second game of Upper Deck’s twin bill against Warwick Tree represented a significant milestone as he was behind the plate for all seven innings and even threw out a would-be base stealer.
Entering Friday, Toro is batting .297 with nine RBI in 11 games between Upper Deck and Westcott. As much as it’s about moving forward, there’s part of him that appreciates being challenged where he was left no choice but to emerge stronger on the other side.
“Everything happens for a reason,” said Toro. “I’m very grateful for this last year. I got to learn a lot about myself as a person and a player. I’m very proud of how I reacted to some adversity and developed from it.”
***
• It’s Year No. 7 for the Mount St. Charles Boys Basketball Summer League with the action getting underway next Monday night. There are 14 entries this year – the most in league history. New additions this year include St. Raphael, West Warwick, and Cranston West. Besides the host Mounties, the field also includes Bellingham, Blackstone-Millville, Blackstone Valley Prep, Cumberland, Lincoln, Milford, North Smithfield, Ponaganset, St. Patrick, and Woonsocket.
Each team is guaranteed nine regular-season games with all 14 teams qualifying for the playoffs that begin August 1. The top two seeds will receive a bye that allows them to advance straight to the quarterfinals. The championship game is set for August 8.
***
• Speaking of GLG Athletic Performance, this weekend in the Bronx was shaping up to be a memorable one for owner/head trainer Jay Oldham. In each dugout, you’ll find a longstanding GLG client – pitcher Michael King with the Yankees and shortstop Jeremy Pena with the Astros. A little bit of shine has been removed with Pena currently on the injured list, though reports say he participated in pregame drills before Thursday’s game – the first of four between New York and Houston.
Naturally, Oldham is rooting hard for Pena to get activated so he can dig into the batter’s box and look out and see King on the mound. It’s a scene that would be new to many, but not to Oldham.
“I am extremely lucky to have watched King and Pena work out together and compete in live at-bats for multiple winters,” said Oldham.
***
• One final takeaway from covering the U.S. Open in Brookline. It amazed me how folks in the gallery continued to speak loudly after being instructed by the on-course marshals to cease all chatter while the players prepared to swing.
***
At last check Friday, a total of 147 runners have registered for this year’s Arnold Mills 5K Road Race that will step off Monday, July 4. As a reminder, online registration closes next Friday (July 1) at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Runners and walkers can visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com/road-race to sign up.
***
• This column would have been longer, but between the U.S. Open and the Northeast Amateur, I’ve surely picked up something that I can apply to my own game, no? Then again, my golf game is so rusty that all tips/suggestions are welcome!
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
