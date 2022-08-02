McGAIR: Looking back at the PC Friar basketball stroll down Memory Lane

Nights like the one that transpired at Alumni Hall last Thursday don’t come around too often …
PROVIDENCE – You came to the right place if your goal was to hear war stories of yesteryear concerning the Providence College men’s basketball program.
We heard about the time that Rick Pitino was put in a headlock by John Thompson after PC took down Georgetown to reach the 1987 Final Four. Cutting right to the chase, Thompson told Pitino that he was proud of what the latter was doing at the former’s alma mater. The exchange concluded with Thompson saying he couldn’t wait for the following season for the chance to exact revenge against those same Friars.
Pete Gillen regaled the crowd by thanking Rick Barnes for leaving behind Austin Croshere after Barnes left Providence for Clemson in 1994. Under Gillen, Croshere emerged as an essential lynchpin on the ’97 Friar team that came within a whisker of reaching that year’s Final Four.
“This was my first time telling (Barnes),” said Gillen, still as charismatic as ever. “Austin is the hardest worker I’ve ever coached in the 30 years I spent coaching college basketball.”
Speaking of falling short, the host of this once-in-a-lifetime event put Dickey Simpkins on the spot when emcee Doris Burke brought up Simpkins watching Providence’s 1997 Elite Eight game with his famous teammate with the Chicago Bulls. Burke asked Simpkins if it was true that Michael Jordan declared the three-point bid that Corey Wright heaved in desperation in hope of avoiding overtime against Arizona as the worst shot in the history of basketball. With Wright sitting in the stands, Simpkins elected to plead the fifth.
The actual Coaches Round Table event that besides Pitino, Gillen, Barnes (joining via Zoom due to a bout with COVID-19) and Burke also included Billy Donovan, Tim Welsh, and current Friar boss Ed Cooley could have lasted all night. The stories were that enthralling – new athletic director Steve Napolillo professed that when growing up, he wanted to be Donovan – that no one in the audience would have objected if someone took a sledgehammer to the 90-minute time frame that was originally set aside.
Alas, there was a schedule to keep.
As Burke noted, Thursday’s event was like sitting around the dinner table. The conversation was flowing, the vibe was top-notch, and the audience hung on every word. It was regaling at its Friar finest.
“To share time with those guys was a great experience,” said Gillen.
***
The media was able to spend some Q&A time with Pitino, Donovan, and Gillen upon stepping off the stage. Here’s a sampling of what each one had to say.
Rick Pitino
The gauntlet was thrown down with Pitino declaring that PC will win an NCAA championship under Cooley’s watch.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that a national title will be won here with Ed as the head coach,” said Pitino. “There’s not a finer person, a more outstanding coach, or a guy who represents Providence College better than Ed Cooley. We’re very proud of him.”
That said, don’t expect Pitino’s current school (Iona) and Cooley’s Friars to iron out a non-conference date.
“Only because I love winning so much,” said Pitino with a smile.
Billy Donovan
Regardless of the era you played in or who your head coach happened to be, Donovan believes everyone who put on a Friar uniform is connected for life.
“We’re all intertwined. The relationships are incredible where you might not see each other often, but you’re able to pick right up where you left off,” said Donovan. “This is a special place that all of us love very much.”
Pete Gillen
To see his former PC point guard blossom as the NBA’s only ballhandling coach with the Dallas Mavericks, Gillen isn’t at all surprised to see the path that God Shammgod has traveled down. The pair exchange text messages a few times each month.
“He’s taken off and really matured as a coach,” said Gillen. “He wants to be a fulltime coach who sits on the bench. Someday he will.”
***
It’s about giving credit where credit is due and those who addressed the media made sure to sing the praises of Harold Starks in orchestrating a multi-day event with the Friends of Friar Basketball working together with PC.
“Harold deserves all the credit. To have the vision and the patience to make all this happen, that was magical,” said Cooley.
Added Donovan, “It was something that I definitely wanted to be a part of.”
***
On a personal note, it was great to run into Jeff Xavier, the Pawtucket native and former St. Raphael standout who hooped it up for Providence for two seasons (2007-09). Xavier might be on the younger side when it comes to Friar basketball alums, yet in speaking with him, it was clear he wasn’t going to miss out on the goal of bringing together everyone who sports some sort of connection to the program.
“When you come to Providence, it’s a forever thing,” said Xavier, who earlier this year announced he was retiring after a 13-year run of playing professionally overseas. “It was a blessing to play here and graduate from here.”
