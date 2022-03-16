BUFFALO – To those who keep clinging to the belief that the Providence Friars are lucky, the head coach and players say “thank you” from the bottom of their hearts.
Thanks for proclaiming to the highest mountain top that PC is overrated and unworthy of the No. 4 seed that was awarded by the NCAA Tournament’s Selection Committee. Thanks for continuing to give legs to a story based on occupying the top spot per KenPom’s “luck rating.”
Keep all the luck-related talk coming. Let it serve as one of the central themes for Thursday’s NCAA opener against South Dakota State here in the KeyBank Center. Just know that you’re supplying endless amounts of fuel to the fire for a group that came across as willing embracers of a season-long theme – a vibe that came across crystal clear during Wednesday’s media session.
“We’re going to look at what these people keep saying about us and just go out there and prove them wrong,” said Friar big man Nate Watson.
A team with a 25-5 record that won the Big East’s regular-season title is lucky? There were some strong words to that effect published on a website called fivethirtyeight.com Wednesday: “The Friars were not only the luckiest team in the nation this season, but they were one of the luckiest teams in the history of Pomeroy’s metric.”
If you’re the Friars, you can’t help but smile at being branded with a cattle prod with an “L” at the end.
“I kind of find it a little bit funny that everybody calls us lucky and stuff like that, but we can’t control the narrative that people put on us. We just go out and do what we do and try to win games,” said guard Jared Bynum. “At the end of the game, if you win, whether you are lucky or not, you either win or you lose, and we’ve been winning a lot, so ...”
Bynum didn’t finish his train of thought. In some respects, he handed off the “lucky” baton to teammate A.J. Reeves, who was more than willing to talk about a Friar team that rebounded from last season’s disappointing 13-13 finish that came amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic and was selected to finish seventh according to the Big East Preseason Coaches Poll.
“People can’t fathom what we did this year so it’s got to be luck. It’s hard work, dedication, skill … all of that combined,” said Reeves. “We have a lot of guys who everybody kind of looked down upon. He’s not that good. He can’t do this. For us to have the season we’re having, I think we’re just kind of shutting up a lot of people.”
Of all the NCAA matchups involving a No. 4 seed taking on a No. 13, the wise guys from Vegas Insider feel the Friars are ripe for the picking against the Jackrabbits, owners of the longest active winning streak in Division I hoops (21 straight victories). As of Wednesday, the spread was listed at 2.5 points.
Compare that action to UCLA vs. Akron (13 points), Illinois vs. Chattanooga (7.5 points), and Arkansas vs. Vermont (6.5 points). Now let’s have Watson throw another “lucky” log into the fire pit.
“It stinks that people don’t think we’re that good, but I think we’re good,” said Watson. “I don’t count the Friars out. I love this team.”
With Thursday also being St. Patrick’s Day, it seems appropriate to see the team that continues to be painted with a lucky brush taking the court on the first day of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“The luck narrative … that’s called Divine Providence,” said head coach Ed Cooley. “Heck, I may be the leprechaun [Thursday].”
Wouldn’t that be a lucky sight on a day when everyone can lay claim to Irish eyes smiling upon you? Then again, haven’t the Friars been a lucky bunch all season long?
