McGAIR: Matchup against Villanova represents opportunity for Friars to make golden statement

A little of this, a little of that with an emphasis on the Providence basketball Friars …
• Here comes Villanova.
“It’s another game. It’s a great Big East game. It’s in our building,” said PC coach Ed Cooley this past Saturday night upon being asked to look ahead to Tuesday night’s Top 10 matchup at what’s expected to be a turbo-charged Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
It’s also a statement game for the Friars. A major one.
We can talk X’s and O’s until we’re blue in the face. For our money, the backcourt matchup between Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and teammates Justin Moore versus Providence’s 1-2 punch of Al Durham and Jared Bynum figures to be a treat. Still, we can’t ignore the external noise that makes for a juicy plot.
“They’ve been the model of the Big East. They’ve earned that right,” said Cooley.
Look who’s coming to dinner? It’s none other than the league’s gold standard of success and good fortune.
Since the Big East rebranded itself with a basketball-centric model that eliminated all headaches concerning football, Villanova has won seven (out of a possible eight) Big East regular-season titles. Since 2014, the Wildcats have cut down the nets at Madison Square Garden – site of the Big East Tournament – a total of four times.
Of course, no conversation is complete without referring to Villanova’s pair of national championships that coincided with the Big East’s relaunching effort.
King ‘Nova, indeed.
Providence isn’t solely going up against Gillespie, Moore and their fellow running mates. It’s about declaring that for the 2021-22 season, the road for Big East supremacy doesn’t go through the Philadelphia Main Line. It goes through Smith Hill and stretches down to 1 La Salle Square.
Tuesday marks the season’s first of two matchups between the Big East’s current leader in the clubhouse (PC) and the No. 2 team in the standings. You know, the one that’s been the “crème de la crème” and monopolized just about every shiny piece of hardware that’s been handed out over the past eight seasons.
Win on Tuesday night and the Friars will have made a firm stand concerning this year’s conference hierarchy. Lose on Tuesday night and that same old refrain that the Big East goes through Villanova gets dusted off and repeated ad nauseam in the coming weeks.
“I don’t think you make it any bigger or smaller than the last game that was played,” said Cooley. “We’ve got our hands full. They’ve got their hands full. I’m excited about it.”
The coach can downplay the external noise surrounding Tuesday’s 8 p.m. tipoff all he wants. The undercurrent of a game featuring the league’s longtime power coming to town and this season’s would-be challenger is too enticing to keep swept under the rug.
***
• Two Friar-related areas of uneasiness at the moment: Durham’s health and the shooting slump that A.J. Reeves has been mired in since returning from a finger injury.
Our concern about Durham’s health dates back to the Texas Tech game when the lithe and fearless guard took a few nasty spills after getting close to the rim. Now comes word that he’s been dealing with a lower-body injury that may help to explain why he’s been struggling with accuracy from everywhere on the court except the free-throw line. The past six games have been particularly tough with Durham attempting 53 shots and making 17.
“He’s a tough kid,” said Cooley.
Switching to Reeves, he’s now gone two straight games without a field goal. Including two additional games to bring the total to four, Reeves has made just three field goals – all from beyond the arc.
Albeit for different reasons, it’s imperative that both players turn the corner and fast when sizing up PC from a big-picture perspective.
***
• Tuesday marks the second all-time Top 10 matchup at The Dunk after Providence rose to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll with Villanova checking in at No. 10.
Biggest home game at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center since (fill in the blank)? From this particular vantage point, you have to go back to March 4, 2014 to find the last time a game in Providence featured so much on the line. That night, PC hosted Marquette in a game chock full of NCAA Tournament bubble ramifications. The Friars prevailed in double overtime, a win that served as a springboard to winning that year’s Big East Tournament and ended a 10-year appearance drought in the NCAA’s.
Speaking of money, it appears you’re going to need plenty of it in the quest score tickets for Tuesday’s showdown. A word to the wise: Don’t hit up the coach.
“I’ll get text messages with people asking if they can get tickets. I like saying no. You know why you say no? Because all the tickets are gone. That’s a good problem to have,” said Cooley.
***
• Ryan Eskow – Jared Bynum’s high school coach at Georgetown Prep – makes it a habit to text his former pupil the morning of each PC game.
“I’ll write ‘Go get it’ and it’s always a quick ‘Yes sir!’” said Eskow.
When Eskow touches base with Bynum Tuesday morning, he’ll do so with someone who’s now the reigning two-time Big East Player of the Week. The Friars may have played only one game last week, yet Bynum’s stat line against DePaul – 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against DePaul – proved too rich to ignore in the eyes of those who vote on the Big East’s weekly honors.
“There’s nobody who I’m happier to see the success that he’s having,” said Eskow.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.