McGAIR: Mother-daughter duo headline 2023 inductions into Lincoln High Athletic Hall of Fame

A little of this, a little of that …
• There’s connecting the dots, then you have Alyssa McCoart and the close and personal ties she possesses with her fellow inductees comprising this year’s Lincoln High Athletic Hall of Fame.
On Wednesday, May 17 at Kirkbrae Country Club, McCoart will take her HOF bows alongside her mother Mary Ann McCoart (LHS Class of 1980) and fellow softball standout Lindsay Mayer (Lincoln Class of 2011). Currently the softball head coach at her alma mater, Alyssa McCoart graduated from Lincoln High School in 2011.
“It caught me off guard,” said Alyssa McCoart when asked how she reacted upon hearing the news from Greg O’Connor, Lincoln High’s athletic director. “Definitely humbled and honored. A lot of hard work went into that time in my life. It’s nice to see that it’s been recognized.”
A two-time First Team All-State selection, Alyssa McCoart was a standout pitcher/first baseman for the Lions. In her senior year, she was selected as the R.I. Gatorade Rhode Island Softball Player of the Year.
McCoart’s varsity softball career at Lincoln overlapped with Mayer, arguably one of the most dominant throwers in the circle over the past dozen years. Mayer was a driving force behind the Lions capturing back-to-back state softball titles (in 2012 & 2013) and earned back-to-back R.I. Gatorade softball honors over that same span. Mayer is currently in her first season as the softball head coach at Division II Arcadia University, located in Glenside, Penn.
Mary Ann McCoart – Alyssa’s mother – is being recognized for her contributions to Lincoln High athletics in field hockey, basketball, and softball.
“This is something special to share with her. It’s a cool thing,” said Alyssa McCoart. “She’s a part of who I am and was a great athlete in her own right. She was my biggest supporter.”
Additionally, Lincoln High’s Hall of Fame doors will swing open to welcome Jon Bruckner as a contributor that’s based off the myriad of coaching hats he’s worn across several sports – most notably softball and football. Bruckner was Alyssa McCoart’s coach for middle school basketball and softball. He also coached McCoart in softball at the high school level.
“Lots of friendships and life lessons learned,” said McCoart.
For those wishing to attend the 2023 Lincoln High Athletic Hall of Fame banquet that begins at 6 p.m. on May 17, reach out to O’Connor at oconnorg@lincolnps.org.
***
• On behalf of the R.I. Girls Basketball High School Coaches Association, St. Raphael head coach Tammy Drape passed along the following in memory of Deb Engels, the former Cumberland High head coach who died this past Monday night:
“The Rhode Island Girls Basketball Association offers its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deb Engels. Deb was a valuable asset, coach, mentor, and kind-hearted person, who had a significant impact on everyone around her, including her former players, co-coaches, students, friends, and family. If you knew Deb personally, you would know of her infectious smile, her upbeat personality, and her determination to bring out the best in everyone. Deb had a genuine love for Cumberland as she was a staple in the community. As a coach, she challenged her players to be better in all aspects of the game, however more importantly their lives. Deb always saw the bigger picture, and served as a role model and mentor to those who were fortunate enough to know her.”
***
• A year ago, Naeshaun Montgomery was a ninth grader scratching the surface of his college football recruiting. Now, the Central Falls native has been labeled a Class of 2025 four-star recruit (per On3.com) and possesses 18 Division I offers – Penn State and Florida are the latest to express interest in the 6-foot-3 wide receiver.
Currently attending Cardinal Newman High School down in West Palm Beach, Fla., Montgomery is scheduled to visit the University of Miami on Thursday.
***
• Smithfield’s Deerfield Park will be the site for “Rhode Island Run For The Veterans” – a charity run scheduled for Friday, April 14. The running portion kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and costs $10 to participate. Currently, over 50 high school runners from around the state have pledged their commitment to raise money for “Homes for Our Troops” – an organization dedicated to building homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.
Currently, high school runners from Mount St. Charles, Burrillville, Lincoln, St. Raphael, and Cumberland plan to attend. Post-race, games such as spike ball and corn hole will be offered. There will also be a concession stand.
To sign up, please visit Instagram and type in “ri_runforthevets”.
***
• If you’re a PC basketball follower and still coming to grips of the events over the past several weeks, odds are that you’re not alone.
***
• Like the appearance of spring flowers, billboards proclaiming “Mindset” – the buzzword of new Friar head coach Kim English – have been seen off Interstate 95. That didn’t long, did it?
***
• If the Friars are able to land coveted 2023 recruit Garwey Dual, school officials should look into rounding up some clay for a statue in English’s honor to be placed alongside the current statues of Joe Mullaney and Dave Gavitt that are outside the Ruane Friar Development Center.
***
• The Red Sox were given an early-season gift with series against three alleged woeful teams (Orioles, Pirates and Tigers). If Boston flounders against Detroit like it did against Pittsburgh, Fenway Park might just turn into a ghost town during the summer months.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m gearing up for the Easter Bunny to hop this way come Sunday – unlike a certain basketball head coach who hopped another way towards a Big East rival.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03 or email bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com. Check out the "Ocean State Sidelines" podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
