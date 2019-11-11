A little of this, a little of that …
• Inspiration for Bryan Berard’s new book “Relentless: My Life in Hockey and the Power of Perseverance” came from his former NHL teammate Tie Domi, who told his story via book format a few years back.
“I thought it was really well done and reached out to Tie and asked if he could hook me up with Kevin Hanson, who’s the president of Simon & Schuster in Canada,” said Berard, a Mount St. Charles hockey legend.
Based on meeting with the publishing powers-to-be that took place three years ago in New York, Berard connected with Jim Lang, who helped tell Domi’s story. Over an eight-month span, Berard and Lang worked hand-and-hand to produce a 240-page read that for Berard represented a prime chance to clear the air once and for all.
“Obviously I talk about my eye injury and the financial fraud that was the result of my old financial advisor fleecing me out of my nest egg. There are also a lot of things that the hockey fan will enjoy,” said Berard. “People have asked if it’s tough to talk about everything that’s happened. For me, it’s not. It was a fun project with Jim. We brought up plenty memories.”
Not to play spoiler, but Berard in the book references the time his hockey career led him to Russia, which he summed up as very entertaining. He also describes what it was like to grow up with Brian Broucher, who like Berard hails from Woonsocket and cut his hockey teeth at Mount before the NHL came calling.
“We definitely reference Mount a lot,” said Berard.
On coming up with the title, Berard said, “We tossed around a few things, but we kept coming back to ‘Relentless.’ I thought it made a lot of sense.”
Next month shortly before the holidays, Berard hopes to do a book signing at Kirkbrae Country Club along with something similar at Adelard Arena.
“Hopefully we have some success with it. In Canada, they’re pushing it more because it’s a hockey book, but Boston, New York and Rhode Island is where we’d like to market it as well,” said Berard. “Simon & Schuster wanted to do a book that, and I quote, my mom would be proud of and my nieces and nephews could read as well.”
***
• It’s down to Auburn and Kentucky for Lincoln High senior track standout Kyle Moison, who will make his decision public when the signing period opens Wednesday.
***
• All signs point to Eric Blanchard taking over as Cumberland High’s Athletic Director. Blanchard comes from Rhode Island College where his current title is Assistant to the Athletic Director. Blanchard was also a pitcher for the Anchormen.
***
• It was late last week when former St. Raphael product Reilly Johnston learned he had been tabbed Northeast-10 Rookie of the Year following a superb freshman season with the Stonehill College men’s cross-country program.
***
• Woonsocket High head coach T.J. Ciolfi was recently elected treasurer of the R.I. Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association.
***
• The PawSox still plan to treat a pair of youngsters from the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket to a trip to the World Series even after the Triple-A franchise settles into its new home in Worcester. It’s a tradition that reached 30 years with the 2019 MLB Fall Classic between champion Washington and runner-up Houston.
***
• As previously reported, the R.I. Preteen Football & Cheerleading Board reinstated the Pawtucket-based OakWood Raiders for the varsity playoffs. The coaches, however, remain suspended. OakWood’s first playoff game is a semifinal contest that’s scheduled for this coming Sunday afternoon (Nov. 17) against North Kingstown at Max Read Field. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m.
***
• A suggestion for the R.I. Interscholastic League and the Soccer Coaches’ Association: the Division I finals for both boys and girls should be the last game of the day, not the first one that kicks off the tripleheader. That was the case this past weekend as the D-I finalists hit the turf at Cranston Stadium shortly after noontime. Meanwhile, the D-III finals was awarded the 5 p.m. time slot.
Moving forward, let’s see about kicking things off with the Division III soccer finals at noontime, keep the D-II finals as the game that immediately follows the day’s first contest, and cap everything off the D-I finals in what would be a fitting primetime slot. Having the D-I contest later in the day figures to be a boon when it comes to crowd size – smart scheduling with a distinct price tag.
Just about every R.I. interscholastic championship day where multiple title winners are crowned adheres to an order where the lower divisions bat leadoff with the Division I finals bringing up the rear. Soccer should look into doing something similar when second weekend in November rolls around.
***
• Early returns on PC and Bryant: the Bulldogs feature a group of freshmen who are already earning their keep and figure to make even more strides as they get more games under their collective belts. Meanwhile, scoring against the Friars figures to be a tall order when taking into account the length at Ed Cooley’s disposal.
***
• This column would have been longer, but those pesky leaves aren’t going to rake themselves. Time to head outside. Make sure to bundle up!
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03.
