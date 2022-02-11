McGAIR; Mount St. Charles tabs Scott Robillard as varsity baseball head coach

A little of this, a little of that …
• Continuity and familiarity are the buzz words surrounding the decision made by Mount St. Charles to appoint Scott Robillard as the new varsity baseball head coach.
An assistant coach at Mount over the past two seasons – the first coming in 2019 when Mount captured that year’s Division II title – Robillard takes the handoff from Paul Jacques who elected to step down last fall. A retired police officer who now works for National Grid, Robillard played two years of college baseball at Florida Southern before finishing up at Rhode Island College for the 1994 and 1995 seasons.
“I was excited for the opportunity. The school certainly kept it suspenseful but it’s something that needed to take some time,” said Robillard when reached earlier this week. “Being familiar with the school – I was able to teach a forensics class for a semester – allowed me to build a relationship with the students. Knowing what Paul has established and how the routine goes will allow for a smoother transition regarding someone brand new coming and bringing something totally different.”
In college, Robillard pitched and played first base as well as the outfield. He’s also an assistant for the Mount boys basketball program. The Mounties are returning to their more familiar and friendlier Division II baseball roots after spending last spring in Division I where they missed out on the playoffs.
“We have the attitude that we can do it,” said Robillard.
It didn’t take long for a few of the Mount baseball players to reach out to their new coach, some of whom are friends with Robillard’s son Connor, a junior at the school.
“We’re hoping everything falls into place,” said Robillard when asked about who he has in mind to join him as an assistant baseball coach at Mount.
***
• It’s been confirmed that the Shea High boys basketball team will play its final two home games of the regular season at Jenks Middle School – Friday against Middletown and next Monday against South Kingstown. Additionally, parents/guardians of the Shea seniors will be allowed to attend the contest against the Rebels as part of “Senior Night” festivities. No fans have been allowed to attend Pawtucket-based home basketball games since the calendar was flipped to 2022.
***
• Two Cumberland-based runners will be competing against one another as Atlantic 10 rivals when the fall 2022 season rolls around. A senior at La Salle, Adam Thibodeau has signed to join the cross-country/track program at UMass Amherst.
“I also took a visit to URI,” said Thibodeau after winning the boys’ 3,000 at last Saturday’s RIIL Class A indoor meet. “They have so many different aspects [at UMass] as far as places to run up there.”
Via Instagram, it was announced last month that Cumberland High senior Ethan Carpenter has committed to the University of Rhode Island.
***
• Woonsocket High football head coach Charlie Bibeault is known as a diehard fan of the Los Angeles Rams. Naturally, he’s caught Super Bowl fever. He’s predicting Los Angeles to defeat Cincinnati by a score of 31-24. Bibeault’s brain is telling him that quarterback Matthew Stafford will take home game MVP honors but his heart says running back Cam Akers will be remembered as the player of the game from Super Bowl LVI.
***
• St. Raphael alum Reilly Johnston has been appointed as a representative on the 2022 NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Management Council of Representatives. Johnston is a junior at Stonehill College where he competes in cross-country and track.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Stonehill and the NE10 on the NCAA DII National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee," said Johnston in a quote that appeared on Stonehill’s athletic website. "The student-athlete population is an important and irreplaceable group of students on every campus, and it is important for their voices to be heard. I am honored and humbled to be the voice of the NE10, Stonehill, and my fellow student-athletes on the national level."
***
• College baseball season is right around the corner with the Rivier University program tabbing former Lincoln High contributor Brandon Kelly as one of three captains in advance of the 2022 season. Listed as a senior righthanded pitcher, Kelly has pitched predominantly out of the bullpen for Rivier over the past three seasons.
***
• Some updates to RIIL winter sports tournament venues:
- The state swimming meet will take place at Brown University on Saturday, March 5.
- The Division II & Division III boys hockey finals will take place at Brown.
- The divisional basketball finals (boys & girls) will take place at Rhode Island College with the open state tournament basketball quarterfinals (boys & girls) also at RIC.
***
• Definition of nails on a chalkboard: Listening to Tom Brady be interviewed by Jim Gray.
***
• Speaking of Brady, what a total boss move on TB12’s part to wear the 2001 Patriots Super Bowl ring in the company of Charles Woodson during ESPN’s 30 for 30 special “The Tuck Rule.” Then you have Brady needing to take off the Super Bowl ring so he can play pool against Woodson! What a needler!
***
• One of the biggest takeaways from last Saturday’s series of RIIL indoor track & field class meets? The sight of so many high school football players throwing, jumping, and sprinting. It was great to see.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I keep waiting for something to pop between the MLB owners and players. Am I speaking into an echo chamber?
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
