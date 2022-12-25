McGAIR: Needed Christmas gifts for New England sports personalities

‘Tis always better to give than to receive. With that in mind, let’s see what presents Santa left under the Christmas tree …
• MAC JONES
An offensive coordinator and some cheese to go with that “whine.”
• BILL BELICHICK
A coaching staff with a fresh perspective on how to thrive in today’s NFL.
• ROBERT KRAFT
An iron fist that helps reverse the Patriots’ fortunes.
• XANDER BOGAERTS
A surf board and a membership to the San Diego Zoo.
• CHAIM BLOOM
A paperweight for his desk that features the following message: You work in Boston, not Tampa Bay.
• JOHN HENRY
Less focus on soccer and hockey and more on baseball.
• CHRIS SALE
A refrigerator full of milk to make sure those brittle bones are strong.
• JOE MAZZULLA
Easy one here. No more “interim” label.
• JEREMY PENA
A mantle over the fireplace large enough to display all the MLB hardware he took home in his rookie season with the Astros.
• ALEX CORA
Bottles of aspirin to get through what has the makings of a rough 2023 season for the Red Sox.
• RAFAEL DEVERS
A contract extension that keeps him in Boston beyond next season.
• JAYSON TATUM & JAYLEN BOWN
A duck boat parade scheduled for some time in late June.
• ED COOLEY & JARED GRASSO
An encore of last season for the Providence and Bryant basketball programs.
• BRAD MARSHAND, PATRICE BERGERON & DAVID KREJCI
One more run at the Stanley Cup for the three Bruins who skated off with the NHL’s top prize back in 2011.
• NICK MATTIELLO
Adding a PawSox hat to his portrait that was recently unveiled at the Statehouse.
• BRENT JOHNSON & MICHAEL PARKHURST
Making sure all those soccer-related promises are kept for a city that’s still reeling from losing the Pawtucket Red Sox.
• DINO CAMPOPIANO
Another season on the sideline leading the Shea High football program.
• DRAYMOND GREEN
A case of chill pills.
• PARISEAU FIELD & SHEA HIGH’S “THE CAGE”
Scoreboards where ALL the bulbs are in fine working order.
• AMICA MUTUAL PAVLION
A basketball court and a roof that doesn’t leak.
• McCOY STADIUM
Since playing baseball there is out of the question and it appears only a matter of time before the bulldozer makes way for the new high school, how about turning it into a temporary warming station.
• APEX
Something – anything! – besides being known as Pawtucket’s unsightly pyramid.
• LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES
Realizing that a strong work ethic will get you places, and not just in sports. See Jeremy Pena.
• LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL COACHES
Loads of patience.
• HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC DIRECTORS
Rosters where the number matches up with the player along with the correct spelling of the athlete’s name.
• PARENTS OF HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES
Enjoying the sight of your son or daughter competing as they represent their school.
• T.J. SORRENTINE
The chance for the Pawtucket native to sit in the head coach’s seat.
• BEN MONDOR STATUE
A proper home.
• ROCCO BALDELLI
A return to the MLB postseason as Minnesota’s manager.
• CHRIS IANNETTA
A baseball analyst gig that’s close to home.
• CHRIS WRIGHT
The opportunity for the Cumberland native to begin next season with San Francisco’s Triple-A affiliate.
• TOM BRADY
Even with his supermodel wife leaving him, the word is that Santa is thinking about flying over the QB’s house in Florida this year. After all, doesn’t Brady have everything already?
• URI FOOTBALL
Continuing to mine for in-state talent because it’s definitely there.
• KEVIN McNAMARA
Continued success with the“KevinMcSports Hour”– Rhode Island’s answer to sports talk radio that airs weeknights.
• YOU
Health, happiness, and continued faithful reading of this newspaper.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
