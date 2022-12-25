 Skip to main content
McGAIR: Needed Christmas gifts for New England sports personalities

Pena

Classical High alum and 2022 World Series MVP Jeremy Pena, pictured at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house last month, could use a large mantle positioned above the fireplace to hold all the hardware he took home in his rookie season with the Houston Astros.

 Photo by Ernest A. Brown

‘Tis always better to give than to receive. With that in mind, let’s see what presents Santa left under the Christmas tree …

• MAC JONES

An offensive coordinator and some cheese to go with that “whine.”

• BILL BELICHICK

A coaching staff with a fresh perspective on how to thrive in today’s NFL.

• ROBERT KRAFT

An iron fist that helps reverse the Patriots’ fortunes.

• XANDER BOGAERTS

A surf board and a membership to the San Diego Zoo.

• CHAIM BLOOM

A paperweight for his desk that features the following message: You work in Boston, not Tampa Bay.

• JOHN HENRY

Less focus on soccer and hockey and more on baseball.

• CHRIS SALE

A refrigerator full of milk to make sure those brittle bones are strong.

• JOE MAZZULLA

Easy one here. No more “interim” label.

• JEREMY PENA

A mantle over the fireplace large enough to display all the MLB hardware he took home in his rookie season with the Astros.

• ALEX CORA

Bottles of aspirin to get through what has the makings of a rough 2023 season for the Red Sox.

• RAFAEL DEVERS

A contract extension that keeps him in Boston beyond next season.

• JAYSON TATUM & JAYLEN BOWN

A duck boat parade scheduled for some time in late June.

• ED COOLEY & JARED GRASSO

An encore of last season for the Providence and Bryant basketball programs.

• BRAD MARSHAND, PATRICE BERGERON & DAVID KREJCI

One more run at the Stanley Cup for the three Bruins who skated off with the NHL’s top prize back in 2011.

• NICK MATTIELLO

Adding a PawSox hat to his portrait that was recently unveiled at the Statehouse.

• BRENT JOHNSON & MICHAEL PARKHURST

Making sure all those soccer-related promises are kept for a city that’s still reeling from losing the Pawtucket Red Sox.

• DINO CAMPOPIANO

Another season on the sideline leading the Shea High football program.

• DRAYMOND GREEN

A case of chill pills.

• PARISEAU FIELD & SHEA HIGH’S “THE CAGE”

Scoreboards where ALL the bulbs are in fine working order.

• AMICA MUTUAL PAVLION

A basketball court and a roof that doesn’t leak.

• McCOY STADIUM

Since playing baseball there is out of the question and it appears only a matter of time before the bulldozer makes way for the new high school, how about turning it into a temporary warming station.

• APEX

Something – anything! – besides being known as Pawtucket’s unsightly pyramid.

• LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES

Realizing that a strong work ethic will get you places, and not just in sports. See Jeremy Pena.

• LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Loads of patience.

• HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC DIRECTORS

Rosters where the number matches up with the player along with the correct spelling of the athlete’s name.

• PARENTS OF HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES

Enjoying the sight of your son or daughter competing as they represent their school. 

• T.J. SORRENTINE

The chance for the Pawtucket native to sit in the head coach’s seat.

• BEN MONDOR STATUE

A proper home.

• ROCCO BALDELLI

A return to the MLB postseason as Minnesota’s manager.

• CHRIS IANNETTA

A baseball analyst gig that’s close to home.

• CHRIS WRIGHT

The opportunity for the Cumberland native to begin next season with San Francisco’s Triple-A affiliate.

• TOM BRADY

Even with his supermodel wife leaving him, the word is that Santa is thinking about flying over the QB’s house in Florida this year. After all, doesn’t Brady have everything already?

• URI FOOTBALL

Continuing to mine for in-state talent because it’s definitely there.

• KEVIN McNAMARA

Continued success with the“KevinMcSports Hour”– Rhode Island’s answer to sports talk radio that airs weeknights.

• YOU

Health, happiness, and continued faithful reading of this newspaper.

Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03

