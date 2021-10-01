McGAIR: New MSC girls basketball head coach Ed Cunanan rubs elbows with Patriots legend

A little of this, a little of that …
• There was some time to kill after Ed Cunanan and accompanying members of the Woonsocket Police Department participated in their pregame walkthrough at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday morning.
What’s one way to make the time go faster before returning back to the same field in full dress uniform while holding the American flag? One option is to rubbing elbows with one of the pillars of the Patriots dynasty who was slated to be honored during halftime of the New Orleans game.
Tabbed as the new Mount St. Charles girls’ basketball head coach over the summer, Cunanan and his fellow officers were waiting in the green room at Gillette when the person serving as the group’s handler shared that Julian Edelman would be passing by momentarily.
“We might have a chance to take a picture with him,” said Cunanan. “We got excited.”
Sure enough, Edelman came by and without hesitation agreed to take a photo.
“With a very firm handshake, he looks you dead in the eye and says ‘Julian’ in this deep voice. We know who you are!” said Cunanan. “He was super cool. Very nice to meet him. We were a little bit star struck. It was awesome.”
Getting to the real reason why Cunanan made the trek to Gillette, the Woonsocket Police Department received the honor of presenting the colors as the national anthem played. It marked the first time since the 2019 season that Woonsocket stood on the New England’s home turf during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner.
“We got such a great reception from the crowd. They marched us from where the Patriots come running out to the other end zone. All the way around the lower bowl, people were standing and clapping for us. It’s pretty awesome when 60,000 are staring at you during the anthem,” said Cunanan. “I kept looking directly at [Saints head coach] Sean Payton and he was staring directly at me. It was a surreal moment, but the team had a good time.”
Cunanan takes over at Mount after serving as an assistant for the two seasons that previous girls’ basketball head coach Jack Madden was in charge.
“Coaching basketball has become a passion for me. When this opportunity came, it was really just a blessing,” said Cunanan. “What better way to take your first steps than with a group of kids you know and trust? I’m super excited.”
Joining Cunanan on his staff as his top assistant/JV head coach will be Julia Laquerre, a 1,000-point scorer during her time at Mount before graduating in 2017.
“For Julia to come back, it’s an excellent opportunity for the girls on the current team to learn from a great role model … someone who’s been there and done that and can give them some great insight into the game,” said Cunanan.
***
• There’s one particular area that Northeastern hockey head coach Jerry Keefe hopes Cumberland native Jayden Struble takes a step forward in as the defenseman prepares for his junior season at the Hockey East school.
“The biggest step that we need Jayden to take this year is more of a leadership role. He’s more than capable of doing that,” said Keefe during Wednesday’s Hockey East Media Day that was held virtually.
“From an offensive and defensive standpoint, he can be physical and hard to play against,” added Keefe. “I know in that locker room that guys look up to him to be able to change the game in a positive way.”
***
• Playing out of the No. 3 singles spot last Saturday, Pawtucket native/Tolman High alum Jeremy Clark grabbed the first of what figures to be many wins during his tennis career at the College of the Holy Cross. Clark turned in a 6-4, 7-5 win against his opponent from Sacred Heart.
***
• As of Thursday, Lincoln native Jack Bacon ranked second among NCAA Division I men’s soccer goalies in saves per game (6.20). A graduate student at Bryant, Bacon has been called upon to make a lot of stops through five games – 31 total. He made 11 saves against Harvard (on Sept. 11) and 10 at Marist (on Sept. 18) to preserve a pair of 1-1 ties.
***
• Mount St. Charles seeks nominees for the fifth induction class into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The window to suggest an honoree is open until Oct. 31.
Criteria to keep in mind:
- Any student-athlete, coach, administrator, athletics staff member, or special individual (manager, trainer, etc.) who has graduated from, been employed by, volunteered for, or loyally supported the school’s athletics program is eligible for nomination.
- This includes, but is not limited to, non-athletes who have excelled in the industry of sport; teams who have exhibited superior athleticism, unity, and spirit; student-athletes who have excelled in collegiate or professional athletics at greater lengths than at MSC, and individuals or groups who volunteered extensive amounts of support to the athletic program.
- The candidate must be separated from Mount for a period of five years or more and have parted in good academic/character standing. Coaches must also have had a minimum tenure of five years at the school.
Visit www.athletics.mountsaintcharles.org to submit a nominee or for more information.
***
• A Celebration of Life for the late Lou Schwechheimer is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket. Around these parts, Schwechheimer is best known as the longtime general manager of the PawSox who sadly passed away from COVID-19 complications in July 2020.
To RSVP, send an email to memoriesoflou@gmail.com by Oct. 16.
***
• Long Island Lutheran boys’ basketball head coach John Buck played at Wake Forest when current Providence assistant coach Jeff Battle was an assistant with the Demon Deacons. That relationship helped pave the way for the Friars to make Jayden Pierre one of their top Class of 2022 summer recruiting priorities. Pierre attends Long Island Lutheran.
Pierre supplied PC with a verbal commitment this past Sunday. Reached Wednesday, Buck provided a scouting report detailing the type of person and player the Friars are getting in the 6-foot-2 point guard.
“Jayden has been great to work with … a high character young man. The way he went about the recruiting process was really mature. He’s a guy who wants to be in the gym so he can focus on that and do well in school. I think he’s glad to have made a decision,” said Buck. “He’s unselfish and plays the game hard. He loves the game of basketball. He’s the type of recruit you would love to have in your program not just from a talent standpoint but also a character and approach standpoint.
“PC did a good job showing Jayden their vision for him. There’s no gimmicks or smoke and mirrors with those guys. They’re straightforward and I think Jayden appreciated that,” added Buck.
***
• All season long, the WooSox have run with this “Welcome Home” narrative that on some levels is a bit misleading. I understand the whole “Welcome” angle – new team in a new city. The idea of running with “Welcome Home” implies that something was once there and is now returning to its place of origin. Last time I checked, the Red Sox never set up their Triple-A operation in Worcester, thus there’s no need to proclaim, “Welcome Home.”
***
• This column would have been longer, but part of me wonders about the percentage of rent checks and mortgage payments that are being used in the name of purchasing tickets to a certain football game that’s on the docket Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Let’s hope there are some forgiving landlords and banks for the sake of welcoming back TB12.
