McGAIR: NS’s Dubois named to R.I High School Football's Golden Dozen

• To merit selection for the National Football Foundation’s Rhode Island Golden Dozen honor, one must be a soon-to-be high school graduate who shines on the gridiron as well as in the classroom.
The résumé submitted on Cole Dubois’ behalf checked off all the important boxes.The defensive lineman from the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles Co-op team will be honored along with the other 11 Golden Dozen selectees at the foundation’s annual banquet on May 4 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
A senior at North Smithfield High and a captain on the 2019 NSMSC squad that went undefeated (12-0) and captured the Division IV Super Bowl, Dubois was a First Team All-Division choice on defense. Listed at 6-foot-1, 260 pounds, Dubois is an honors student who met the foundation’s criteria of averaging a B-plus or better.
“Cole always showed up with confidence and had a supportive attitude every day towards his teammates,” said NSMSC assistant coach Jeff Paiva on Dubois’ behalf. “His leadership skills were second to none.”
This year’s other Golden Dozen winners are Cranston West’s Cam Alves, Narragansett’s Edward Blessing, Portsmouth’s John Boruch, Pilgrim’s Connor Fallon, Middletown’s Tyron Francis, Tiverton’s Matthew Gacioch, North Kingstown’s Shane Kenyon, Central’s Malik Montiero, Cranston East’s Omar Reyes, East Greenwich’s Conrad Swanson, and La Salle’s Liam Wholey.
The same night when Dubois officially accepts his honor, 13 players will be recognized with the Silver Scholar Athlete Award. The list features quite a few names with local ties and includes Woonsocket’s Hayden Depault, Lincoln’s Randall Hien, Davies Tech’s Temilola Matanmi, St. Raphael’s Devin O’Malley, Tolman’s Isai Prince, Shea’s Ezekiel Velasquez, and Burrillville’s Luke Wilson.
Additional Silver Award winners include Scituate’s Jason Burns, Mt. Hope’s Jack Charpentier, Westerly’s Nicholas Lauzon, East Providence’s Justin Pena, South Kingstown’s Andrew Sprague, and Bishop Hendricken’s Helio Sousa.
***
• New baseball leadership is in place at Central Falls High School with Hiram “Tito” Santos coming onboard as head coach and Bob Bigelli joining the Warriors’ fold as the assistant coach. Santos previously coached junior varsity baseball at Moses Brown while Bigelli was an All-State pitcher at Johnston High during the 1990s and went on to compete in the prestigious Cape Cod Summer Baseball League.
Santos takes over for Bill Volpe while Bigelli assumes the post previously held by Mike Goodson.
“I would like to thank Coach Volpe and Coach Goodson for their dedication to Warrior baseball. Over the years, they have taught and mentored numerous student-athletes in the game of baseball. They will be missed … true legends of Central Falls baseball,” said Central Falls athletic director Anthony Ficocelli. “I wish them the best of luck in their retirement from Warrior Athletics.”
***
• With two members of this year’s Bryant University baseball pitching staff featuring fathers who work for the Red Sox, new head coach Ryan Kolsterman understands he’s dealing with personnel who have a strong foundation in place. Junior righthander Will Treuel is the son of Red Sox minor-league pitching coordinator Ralph Treuel, while Liam LeVangie is a freshman righty whose dad Dana was the Red Sox pitching coach over the past two seasons before getting reassigned to the scouting department.
“Both dads have been to our practices and have had a chance to check in with us,” said Kolsterman. “I love having parents who are invested and show up to see their kids develop. Picking their brains when they’re around is something that benefits me. We all want to grow as coaches and get better at our craft. Having baseball minds around as much as we can is something we’ll keep the doors open for.”
***
• Speaking of the Bulldogs, Lincoln native Mason Palmieri is expected to get the start on the mound Sunday when Bryant closes out a three-game weekend series at Georgia State. Making his first collegiate start last Sunday, Palmieri rebounded after a shaky first inning against UNC Wilmington to allow three runs on three hits over a career-high six innings.
***
• It sure appears that now-former PawSox broadcaster Mike Monaco made a strong impression upon the NESN folks when he worked two Red Sox games late last season. This weekend, Monaco will have the NESN call for three Red Sox spring training contests – Friday at 1 p.m. vs. Northeastern, Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay, and Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore.
As to who will succeed Monaco in the Pawtucket booth, expect an official announcement sooner rather than later.
***
• With the regular season winding down, let’s look back at the area’s 1,000-point basketball scorers and when they reached said pinnacle: Yasmine Santos (Shea girls, Jan. 9), Dante Aviles-Santos (Cumberland boys, Feb. 14), Amaya Dowdy (St. Raphael girls, Feb. 17), and Sam Clifford (Burrillville boys, Feb. 17). Of course, we can’t forget about Shea senior Erickson Bans reaching the 2,000-point plateau back on Dec. 27.
Congrats to you all.
***
• Boxing desperately needs Saturday night’s rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury to hit a lot of high notes.
***
• Red Sox principal owner John Henry didn’t exactly cover himself in glory with his long-winded opening statement when he addressed the media earlier this week for the first time since the Mookie Betts trade. From references to his favorite player growing up (Cardinals legend Stan Musial) and still insisting that shipping Betts (along with David Price) was not a salary dump, Henry continues to insult everyone’s intelligence through a series of smokescreen tactics.
***
• This column would have been longer, but there’s a bunch of No. 50 jerseys and T-shirts featuring the Red Sox logo and the nameplate “Betts” on them that suddenly need a home. Can’t imagine why, but are there any takers out there?
