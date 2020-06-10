McGAIR: NS's Masi out to earn spot on URI cross-country/track teams

A little of this, a little of that …
• Nathan Masi won’t be forgetting his running shoes when the time comes to move into his dorm at the University of Rhode Island.
A member of North Smithfield High’s recently-honored Class of 2020, Masi has embarked on a serious training regimen with the hope of landing a roster spot on the Rams’ cross-country and track teams.
Nothing is solidified at this time for one of the top long-distance runners in Northmen history, yet Masi isn’t sweating the details. At this stage, it’s about following the instructions he received from URI head coach John Copeland.
“I still have to earn it, but I think I’ll most likely get on the team,” said Masi.
For Masi, running at the collegiate level has been a goal of his dating back to his sophomore year.
The credentials he produced during the 2019 cross country season helped him to bridge the gap between fantasy and reality. He captured all four dual meets the Northmen entered and finished a solid 30th at the state meet (16:57).
After visiting a few colleges, Masi pictured himself at URI after visiting Mackal Field House on the same March day that saw the Rams capture the 2020 Atlantic 10 Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship.
“It was something I wanted to be a part of,” said Masi, a four-year member of North Smithfield’s cross country team who this past winter hooped it up for the school’s boys basketball team in addition to running indoor track.
The connection with Copeland and the Rams was struck not too long after Masi filled out a recruiting questionnaire last December. The pair met face-to-face when Masi went on a tour of the Kingston campus.
“It’s a chance to run at the highest level while going to school with my friends,” said Masi.
Masi must log what he does on a daily basis so the URI coaches can track his progress.
“The workouts are more strength-based and a little bit longer than what I’m used to. It’s a bit of an adjustment, but I’ve been at it for about a month now,” said Masi. “The coach will go through what you did and comment. There are days where you have a set number of miles you’re supposed to run and other days where it’s based on how you feel. If you feel good, you do more miles. If you don’t, maybe you do a bike ride instead. ”
The disappointment of not having a spring 2020 outdoor track season gave way to Masi realizing that he was being afforded additional time to gear up for what he hopes is a successful running career with the Rams.
“I was given so much more time to get ready for college cross-country. I’ll have 4-5 months of Coach Copeland’s training under my belt,” said Masi, who heads to Rhode Island undecided about his major. “I already feel a lot more fit right now and it’s only going to get better when August and September roll around.”
***
• There’s an opening for a boys cross-country/track (indoor & outdoor) head coach at Lincoln High after John Menna announced his retirement and that he’s moving to Arizona. Menna spent 31 years at Lincoln.
***
• A leadership change has taken place at Tolman High concerning the girls volleyball program. Replacing Mike Haggerty as the Tigers’ head coach is Steve Bevilacqua, who was a THS assistant coach last season. Coming back into the fold as an assistant is Roger Tow, who led the Tigers for two-plus decades prior to stepping down after the 2017 season. Tow had spent the past two autumns working as a high school volleyball official.
***
• The 2020 R.I. high school boys soccer schedule has been formatted so that Tolman and St. Raphael will not be playing simultaneously at the McKinnon-Alves Soccer complex. The Saints are set to join the Tigers in Division I. Both teams play their home games at the same facility.
***
• Mount St. Charles personnel recently went door-to-door to present the athletic awards that are traditionally handed out during the school’s annual Mount Day. Tabbed the Mounties’ 2019-20 Male Athlete of the Year was Everett Misto (cross country, hockey, baseball). Recognized as Female Athlete of the Year was Delaney Green (soccer, indoor track, lacrosse).
The Male Sportsmanship Award was presented to Nick Platek (soccer, basketball, baseball) while the Female Sportsmanship Award went to Emily Graham (tennis, indoor track, outdoor track). The choice for Top Academic Male was Brad Plamondon (cross-country, indoor track, outdoor track) with Julia Kemp (cross country, indoor track, outdoor track) honored as the Top Academic Female.
***
• Last week, Cumberland High went the virtual slideshow route to announce the Class of 2020 Athletic Awards. Dante Aviles-Santos and Hannah Guerin were the male and female choices for the Frank Geiselman Most Versatile Student-Athlete Award that’s based solely on athletic performance. Aviles-Santos was the starting quarterback and scored over 1,000 points in his basketball career while Guerin was one of the state’s top scorers in lacrosse.
Also recognized was Elijah Kopacz (Richard Gregoire Football Award) and Ryan Taylor (Stanley Leukiewicz Hockey Memorial Award). The James Hall Memorial Award that honors a male and female who are involved in cross country/track & field went to Trey Muraoka and Emma Gaudreau.
Aidan Clarey and Shakira DePina were the male and female winners of the Student-Athlete Award that adheres to the following criteria: showing excellent leadership skills, sportsmanship, involvement in the school community outside of athletics, and exemplifying what it means to show Clipper Pride. Two members of the track & field program – Kayla Halpert and Noah Kell – are the recipients of the Cumberland Athletic Hall of Fame Scholarship.
The following is the list of one Outstanding Cumberland Senior from each fall and winter sport team: Adah Anderson (girls cross-country), Katarina Cardoso (girls volleyball), Aviles-Santos (football, boys basketball), Jenna Bowerfind (field hockey), Jacob Reed (boys soccer), Abby Free (girls soccer), Amiah Sommer (girls tennis), Antwane Rodriguez (Unified volleyball), Willow Key (cheerleading), Molly Rebelo (girls basketball), Clarey (hockey), DePina (girls indoor track), Muraoka (boys indoor track), Mason Lynch (wrestling), Caroline Shen (girls swimming), and Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar (boys swimming).
***
• Last week, MaxPreps released a Top-20 list of the Most Dominant R.I. high school football programs from the last decade (2010-19). Those from our circulation area who made the cut include Cumberland (No. 6), Burrillville (No. 8, tied with Cranston East), Woonsocket (No. 10), Shea (No. 11), and St. Raphael (No. 17).
***
• Mikayler Patch – daughter of Tolman High boys basketball assistant coach Rick Patch – has put her creative talents to excellent use during the pandemic. Mikayler, 16, has been going to the shores of Newport to grab rocks of all sizes. She then applies colorful designs and feel-good messages that have been distributed in many communities to many Rhode Island, specifically Cumberland and Woonsocket.
Each rock comes with a sticker that features a series of instructions: 1. Give It; 2. Leave It; 3. Keep It; 4. Relocate It. If you’re interested, visit Facebook and type “Happy Rocks by MP.”
Additionally, Mikayler has made over 400 masks since April 5 that sell for $5 apiece.
***
• If you wish to get on the waiting list for “Dining at the Diamond” at McCoy Stadium, visit www.pawsox.com. As of Tuesday, more than 800 families had staked a claim. The popularity prompted the PawSox to offer three sittings per evening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.) and increase the number of tables from 27 to 33.
***
• Show of hands, who’s getting tired of watching and listening to replays of old games?
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m taking a timeout on account of what I feel is a worthy acknowledgment. Considering my primary focus is writing about sports, here’s a well-deserved tip of the cap and well wishes to the high school student-athletes from the Class of 2020.
