McGAIR: On PC's Early Admitted Student Day, Ed Cooley once again demonstrates the impact you can have beyond basketball

PROVIDENCE – There was Ed Cooley, addressing a crowded ballroom located inside the Rhode Island Convention Center. It was T-minus an hour to go before Saturday’s game against DePaul.
Say what? Did the head coach of a Big East school actually take time out of his busy schedule – on a gameday no less – to give a speech in conjunction with Providence College’s Early Admitted Student Day?
Yes, Friartown. This did happen.
For five minutes, Cooley represented the college in a manner where you saw him in a different light. This wasn’t about Top 25 rankings, X’s and O’s, or National Coach of the Year laurels. This was about serving as PC’s chief ambassador – the person who immediately springs to mind when referencing the Big East school in a discussion.
Think that Providence officials needed to twist Cooley’s arm? Think again.
“He’s asking me when the program is. I don’t have to go to him,” relayed Raul Fonts, PC’s Associate Vice President/Dean of Admission and Financial Aid.
Cooley thought it was important to carve out some time and tell those accepted to the Class of 2027 why a four-year experience at PC makes the most sense. Again, who does something like that with a game looming?
“I’m truly of the belief that other coaches wouldn’t do that,” said Fonts. “It’s an hour before the game.”
Once the pep band stopped playing, Cooley asked a young man named Nick DeCosta to join him on stage. The purpose for bringing up DeCosta represented the definition of a Friar full circle. As a youngster, DeCosta attended PC’s Father/Son Basketball camp.
“It’s one of the more dear camps we run in Friartown,” said Cooley. “This young man said one day, I want to come to Providence College. Guess what? His dream is coming true. Give him a round of applause.”
After DeCosta sat down, Cooley spoke in terms that had nothing to do with the upcoming task against DePaul.
“I think it’s so important as a community to come together and understand purpose. We seek vision. We seek truth and fulfillment. That’s what we’re trying to do here,” said Cooley. “Many of you are going to have choices. As you go through the pros and cons, I want you to understand something. People change your life.
“To me, the game is the game. If we win, great. If we lose, all of you will boo us which is okay,” Cooley added. “At the end of the day, when you seek purpose and seek fulfillment, that’s something that is important to us as a Providence College community. We’re not trying to be ‘a’ school. We want to be THE college. Man, are we on a fast track to get there to be the best college in the United States of America. We’re going to get there. I promise you that.”
It was now down to 58 minutes ahead of the Friars hitting the court. Cooley continues to speak from the heart as prospective students and their parents/guardians remain fixated on the coach who spoke not about hardwood highlights but about the power of transformation.
“I’m on my 12th season here and I can tell you that I’ve seen young men and women walk through the door as freshmen and come out as professionals where they give, they care, and they share,” said Cooley. “My job is to win basketball games and change lives. I want you to come onto campus and change someone else’s life. It doesn’t matter what you look like. It doesn’t matter what gender you are. You’re going under one umbrella that says ‘Providence College’ and you should be damn proud to represent that brand because we are special.”
Without the aid of note cards, Cooley told the next wave of Friar students to not lose sight of those who have helped them along the way.
“When you look at those who raised you, make sure you say thank you to them. The effort and the energy and the paycheck that it costs to come to these schools, it’s not easy,” said Cooley. “Make sure you appreciate them. It goes a long way.”
In closing, Cooley asked everyone in the room to stand and repeat his famous slogan after him – Us, We, Together, Family, Friars. With a fist pump straight out of the playbook of former Providence athletic director Bob Driscoll, he concluded his time spent on the dais in emphatic, drop-the-mic fashion.
“He brings it,” said Fonts, noting that Providence College received a school-record 12,470 applications for next fall’s incoming class – an impressive total that would account for a sold-out Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Asked about doing his part in conjunction with Early Admitted Student Day after the Friars knocked off the Blue Demons, Cooley chalked it up to never losing sight of where he is in life and how he got there.
“If you can give back to the school that’s given so much to you … it goes to show you how aligned everyone is from the board, the president, and the athletic director. We need people who fit here to want to come here,” said Cooley. “It’s my job as one of the leaders in our community to share that with them.”
And share he sure did – an hour ahead of the latest game.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.