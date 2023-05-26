McGAIR: Once again, Lincoln High answer the challenge when it comes to collecting peanut butter

A little of this, a little of that …
• The challenge issued by Lincoln High athletic director Greg O’Connor to his springtime athletes and coaches was to make it a four-peat of the R.I. Interscholastic League’s annual Peanut Butter Express Challenge.
“We make it a fun competition where the [spring] teams are competing against each other. That makes it fun,” explained O’Connor.
Keeping the crown on the Old River Road campus was ultimately achieved with peanut butter flying off the shelves in Lincoln between late March and all of April – the time frame allotted for the competition. Earlier this week, the Interscholastic League announced the Lions as the kings and queens of a peanut butter collection that benefited the R.I. Community Food Bank. In numbers provided by RIIL, Lincoln won in a landslide by collecting 1,630.83 pounds of peanut butter.
The next two schools were Toll Gate (784 pounds) and Central Falls (142 pounds).
In the spirit of a campus-wide competition, O’Connor attaches an incentive to the Lincoln spring team that distinguishes itself as the top collector of peanut butter.
“I reward the team by getting them lunch or dinner at the end of the year courtesy of me,” said O’Connor.
Once again, the Lincoln girls track & field team under the direction of longtime head coach Sue Carlson earned school bragging rights by collecting 10256.8 ounces of peanut butter. Lincoln’s girls lacrosse program finished in the runner-up spot (5603.4 ounces) followed by softball (1457.9 ounces).
Individually, Katelyn Rogers – sophomore on the LHS girls track team – led the way by collecting 3,795 ounces of peanut butter. Carlson placed second (3,024 ounces) followed by sophomore lacrosse player Spencer Cameron (2,700 ounces).
O’Connor noted that while small in numbers, the Lincoln golf team stepped up with its peanut butter efforts, as did boys lacrosse, boys volleyball, and boys tennis.
“It’s nice to see our teams give back to the community and a good cause,” said O’Connor, noting that the entire school also gets involved.
As jars of peanut butter started to pour in, space inside the Lincoln High weight room grew to a premium. One time, the National Guard showed up to transport the vast collection of peanut butter. This year, the R.I. Food Bank sent a truck that was equipped with plenty of pallets.
“There’s nowhere to store it when you have 11,000 jars of peanut butter,” said O’Connor.
With a 2023 title to go along with the Peanut Butter Challenges that were successfully answered in 2019, 2021 and 2022, Lincoln has brought in 6,477 pounds, which translates to 3.24 tons of peanut butter, to benefit the Food Bank.
***
• A salute to Matt Tek who’s stepping down as North Smithfield High’s athletic director at the end of the current school year. Tek gave 17 years to Northmen athletics and will remain a teacher in the district. Outside of the numerous championships produced under his watch, perhaps his lasting legacy entails putting up banners inside Lovett Gymnasium that denotes those who won an individual state title regardless of the sport.
More than anything, Tek gets to enjoy himself when he goes to Northmen sporting events instead of running around and making sure everything runs smoothly.
***
• Tryouts for the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion Baseball program – that’s senior and junior teams – have been set for Saturday, June 4 from 2-4 p.m. at Tucker Field.
***
• The third annual golf tournament to benefit the Woonsocket High football program is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at New England Country Club. The cost is $125 per player and $500 per foursome. There’s a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. with a dinner to follow. For more information, contact head coach Charlie Bibeault at Cbibeault1@woonsocketschools.com or (401) 864-6634.
***
• A 2023 college graduate from Salve Regina, former Tolman High quarterback Justin Klemanchuck is joining the staff assembled by new head coach Anthony Alejandro at Coventry High. Klemanchuck will serve as the Oakers’ wide receivers coach.
***
• Good luck to Cumberland High alums Nick Croteau and Jackson Walsh, two members of the Wheaton College baseball program that traveled to Baltimore to face Johns Hopkins in the NCAA Division III Super Regional Tournament. The best-of-three series begins Friday. Croteau has posted an impressive triple-slash line with the bat (.343/.474/.481) while Walsh has appeared in 17 games (five starts) and posted a 5-0 record with one save this spring.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’ve been thinking of a way for Joe Kayata’s hometown of Cumberland to properly honor him in the wake of his decision to step away after 18 years working in the sports department at NBC 10. After giving it some serious thought, here’s what we’ve come up with. Since the Clippers are in line to host playoff games at Tucker Field in baseball and softball next week, make the arrangements to allow Kayata to stand out there on the mound and in the circle to toss ceremonial first pitches before each game.
Better get the arm ready, Joe!
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03 or email bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
