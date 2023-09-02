McGAIR: Pair of Cumberland High baseball alums reach Minor League Baseball's Single-A level

A little of this, a little of that …
• One promotion begets another within Minor League Baseball circles. Reagrding Addison Kopack and Zach Fogell, the news that each one received recently means some creativity from Cumberland High baseball head coach Jared Cardoso will be needed when open house takes place on November 16.
Instead of extolling the virtues of one Clipper alum who’s currently toiling away in the minors, Cardoso will have to find a way to incorporate Kopack and Fogell alongside Chris Wright. With Kopack and Fogell joining an actual minor-league affiliate of the MLB franchise they hitched their respective pro dreams to, it means that the poster designed by Cardoso for open house will need to accommodate the feats of the “Clip Trips.”
“The fact that this year I get to put that we have three professional athletes, it’s crazy and cool,” said Cardoso.
The still-to-be designed poster can list that Kopack and Fogell finished their first pro season as having reached Single-A. Undrafted by the San Diego Padres, Kopack was assigned to the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Aug. 21. More good news graced the Cumberland baseball family this past Tuesday when Fogell – drafted by Boston in the 18th round of this past June’s draft – was officially added to the roster of the Salem Red Sox.
To land on the roster of an actual affiliate is a telling sign that in the eyes of club officials, Fogell and Kopack passed their respective tests while spending time in the Complex League. With Salem and Fort Wayne scheduled to wrap up the regular season on Sept. 10, the pair of former Cumberland standouts will end up with a few weeks of affiliated ball under their belts – something that figures to bode well heading into the offseason.
A lefthanded reliever, Fogell tossed one scoreless inning in the lone game he appeared in for the FCL Red Sox. His first outing in a Salem uniform took place Thursday and was the definition of efficiency – two innings, one hit, no runs, no walks, and three strikeouts. He threw 31 pitches (19 strikes).
Concentrating as a catcher after filling a myriad of roles during his college career at URI, Kopack posted a .375 on-base percentage during his three-game stint with the ACL Padres. As of Friday, he’s yet to appear in a game for Fort Wayne.
For Cardoso, he now has two additional reasons to surf the internet.
“We’ve always been fortunate to have a bunch of guys in college ball. You always check up on them,” said Cardoso, “but to actually check in on kids in the pros is almost surreal at times.”
***
• Via Instagram, Tolman senior Armani Rivera announced earlier this week that she plans to follow the bouncing basketball to Division II Franklin Pierce University. If that school that’s located in New Hampshire sounds familiar, it’s probably due to a pair of former area hoop talents who played their college ball at Franklin Pierce. Former Woonsocket High standout Brooke (Coderre) Cooper suited up for the Ravens during the early 2010s, while Cumberland High alum Brandon Kolek wrapped up his run at the Northeast 10 school earlier this year.
***
• Former Tolman High soccer standout Patrick Pires has hooked on with the UMass Lowell program after opening his college career at Chicago State University. Another Tolman soccer alum (Nelton Semedo) made his debut in goal for Merrimack College on Aug. 24. Listed as a junior on the Merrimack website, Semedo was credited with four saves in the Warriors’ 1-0 loss to Boston College.
***
• Former Tolman baseball standout Izaiah Rivera was a force at the plate for R&R Construction, this year’s winner of the George Donnelly Sunset League. After batting .362 in 19 regular-season games, Rivera hit .357 and drove in four runs across four postseason contests. The infielder is heading into his senior year at Rhode Island College.
***
• Five years ago, they teamed up to deliver Mount St. Charles a state championship in boys’ volleyball. Now, twin brothers Dan and Brett Gould are back at their alma mater and involved with the MSC girls’ volleyball program. Dan Gould is the head coach – taking over for Josh D’Abate – while Brett is the JV head coach/varsity assistant.
***
• Nice to see former Woonsocket High football standout Emmanuel Gomes make his presence felt during URI’s season opener at Georgia State on Thursday night. Lining up in the secondary, Gomes was credited with a Ram-best eight tackles – one that went in the books as a loss.
***
• In response to the high number of fans from visiting teams that have descended upon Fenway Park this summer, the Red Sox should look into making “Be Our Guest” – from Beauty & The Beast – part of the musical in-game selection.
***
• The Big East is slated to release the men’s basketball schedule shortly after Labor Day. Around here, all eyes will be on when Ed Cooley brings his first Georgetown team to the Amica Mutual Pavilion. It wouldn’t come as a shock to see that particular game land on the big boy Fox network – for maximum exposure, of course.
***
• Programming note: This scribe will be joining NBC 10 sports director Frank Carpano for the first “Friday Night Rivals” television broadcast of the new R.I. high school football season. Next Friday (Sept. 8), we’ll be at Max Read Field as Tolman takes on St. Raphael in a good old fashion Pawtucket matchup. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will livestream on turnto10.com and air on the Charge! network, available over the air on Channel 10.2 and on cable systems.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s time to get rolling on those high school football previews. Our leave-no-stone-unturned missives will start running next Tuesday in the Call/Times sports section.
Follow Brendan McGair on X, formerly Twitter, @BWMcGair03 or email bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
