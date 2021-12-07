McGAIR: PC's Watson, Bryant's Kiss learning what it's like to be a marked man

This is a column where Providence College big man Nate Watson shares the same predicament as Bryant University guard Peter Kiss.
You might be asking yourself, why are these two being brought together? What could they possibly have in common? After all, one primarily does his damage close to the basket, while the other plays on the perimeter. Going a step further, one plays in the Big East while the other competes in the NEC.
If Watson and Kiss managed to carve out time to swap stories, each would find that they’re not so different in terms of how things have been going for each of them lately. We’re talking about two talented players who are dealing with treacherous currents – the kind that rears its ugly head when your name happens to appear on the first line of the opposition’s scouting report.
Watson is a marked Friar, while Kiss is a marked Bulldog. Both were preseason first-team conference selections. Such a designation meant they went into the season as known commodities with a target on their backs.
Want to stop PC? Start with Watson. Looking to make it a long night for Bryant? Make life uncomfortable for Kiss. Defending a team with high-end talent is always a challenge, hence why you can understand why so much energy is exhausted in unearthing ways to cut off the head of the proverbial snake.
Watson is coming off a tough two-game stretch where PC defeated Texas Tech and URI. He followed up his one-field goal/five-point effort against the Red Raiders by managing seven points on three field goals against the Rams. Both games saw Watson hoist a combined 11 shots.
As for Kiss, struggles have been part-and-parcel for three straight contests. After shooting 9-of-24 from the field in a home loss to Dartmouth, he went a combined 10-of-35 as the Bulldogs fell on the road to Houston and Cincinnati. Life beyond the arc has been rough with Kiss missing 19 of 22 three-pointers over the previous three games.
Borrowing from Shakespeare, “heavy is the head that wears the crown.”
Similar to Watson, Kiss must learn to grapple with the concept of expecting to receive the other team’s best shot. For both, we’re talking about a new rise in the pecking order after last season when both stepped onto the floor with valuable sidekicks who in some ways found themselves in the eye of the storm when it came to being defended in confounding fashion.
Alas, David Duke moved on from the Friars in search of NBA royalty. At Bryant, Michael Green elected to transfer to Robert Morris. Both moves opened the door for Watson and Kiss to take on an even greater load, particularly in the scoring department.
The ironic part is that while Watson is attempting to fight his way out of his slump, PC has seen others step forward and come to the rescue. From Al Durham – this week’s choice for Big East Player of the Week – to Noah Horchler, to the breakthrough week enjoyed by Ed Croswell, the Friars have served notice that they are more than a one-man show.
“His last two games, he hasn’t been at his best,” said Providence coach Ed Cooley when asked about Watson following the URI game, “but when you have a young man who you don’t even have to ask if he’s coming back for a fifth year … he and Noah came back because they want to make the NCAA Tournament.”
In the case of Kiss and the Bulldogs, head coach Jared Grasso needs to ensure that the power isn’t cut off regarding Charles Pride and Chris Childs when the sledding proves tough for the Bryant player in the No. 32 jersey. Pride didn’t reach double figures against Houston and Cincinnati while Childs shot 9-for-26 against the pair of American Athletic Conference teams.
“Teams know that he’s obviously our best offensive player. He’s going through some struggles and adjusting to that. It’s part of the deal,” said Grasso when asked about Kiss following Sunday’s setback to Cincinnati. “You’re a year older. Your role kind of changes. There’s a little more pressure on him, but I have a whole lot of confidence in him. He’ll snap out of it and I believe he’ll play better basketball down the line.”
Watson’s next chance to get on track comes Tuesday night when the Friars host Vermont (6:30 p.m.) Maybe a return to the Chase Athletic Center for a Wednesday game (7:30 p.m.) against New Hampshire will do wonders for Kiss.
Maybe sometime soon, they can look back and realize that they may have been held in check, but not for long.
