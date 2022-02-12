McGAIR: Player development key to PC’s success

PROVIDENCE – Regarding the sizzling Providence College basketball Friars, it’s time for this scribe to issue a mea culpa.
Going back to the 2020-21 campaign that proved to be a slog of a 26-game journey, the postmortem of the written kind zeroed in on player development. The stipulation was that one of the true hallmarks of the Ed Cooley era had noticeably wanned with the 13-13 finish to last season offering nothing but supportive evidence when bringing to light a noticeable lack of improvement regarding several players.
We noted that we were still waiting for the sandpaper to be applied to Greg Gantt, Jimmy Nichols and Kris Monroe in the name of smoothing out the rough edges. Lumping them together in one Friar player development pot … let’s just say it was relatively status quo from the moment each one set foot on PC’s campus until they elected to transfer.
From a column that ran in these sports pages last March 15: “In an offseason that figures to be heavy on soul-searching, it would be wise for Cooley to dust off an old blueprint. A good place to start would be rekindling the methods that allowed players to make leaps from one season to the next.”
Roughly one month shy of the one-year anniversary of painting Cooley’s Friars with what turns out was an unfair brush, the time has come to give credit where credit is due.
Player development – specifically involving two key cogs in conjunction with this year’s nationally-ranked squad – is back in full force.
What PC fans have seen this season from Jared Bynum and Ed Croswell offers textbook proof that Cooley and his staff did not lose the manual of unlocking another gear or two with the hope of showcasing a better version of said player. Last season’s version of each player pales in comparison when taking a hard look at what each one has brought to the table to date.
There are jumps, then there are the jumps made by Bynum and Croswell. Seeking to further punctuate each one's growth, it might be more appropriate to swap out “jump” with “leap."
The 2020-21 version of Bynum has given way to a heady, more confident player who has emerged as the backcourt bedrock of Providence’s attack. The proof lies in someone who has made incredible gains in his ability to hit outside shots. Last year, Bynum connected at a 12-percent clip from three-point territory. He enters Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. home tip against DePaul as a 46-percent shooter from downtown.
There’s more to like when characterizing Bynum in the context of player development. His scoring output is substantially up – 10.9 ppg versus 5.8 ppg last season. His assists-per-game average has seen an increase – 4.1 compared to 3.6 a year ago. There has also been an uptick in the rebounding department – 2.4 against 1.9 last season.
Tying it all together, the gains made by Bynum offer concrete evidence that Cooley hasn’t lost his way with regards to taking pieces already in the fold and elevating their game.
“We had a longer offseason compared to last summer. Staying in the gym and putting in a lot of work in with the same guys you’re going to battle with, it gives you a lot of confidence because they see what you can do and you know what other people can do,” said Bynum after pouring in 32 points against Georgetown last Sunday. “You also have to credit the coaching staff. They were on me all offseason. Even during the season, it’s been about consistently putting in the work.”
Taking Bynum’s remarks and applying them to the opening paragraph of this column, perhaps it was shortsighted on my part to not note that the PC players were not on campus during the spring and summer months of 2020. We’re talking about an insatiably important and lengthy period of time wiped off the books for pandemic-related reasons.
Maybe Gantt, Nichols and Monroe would have sung a different tune had they been under in-person coaching surveillance. It’s a thought to consider in the wake of what’s unfolded with Bynum and Croswell – his boost includes last season’s totals of 2.3 ppg and 1.9 rebounds to 5.8 ppg and 4.3 rebounds.
“I think our staff has done a good job getting the players in the gym and giving them the confidence to do what they’ve got to do,” said Cooley, his words echoing those offered by Bynum.
No question, player development has made a triumphant return to the Friar docket. Once again, mea culpa.
