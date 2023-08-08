McGAIR: Resiliency was the name of the game for Upper Deck Post 14

American Legion baseball is a summer experience that features the velocity of an upper 90-mph fastball. Once the engine gets revved up, it’s nothing except full speed ahead. Looking back is not an option.
The 2023 tally for Upper Deck Post 14 featured 31 games spread over 47 days. It was a splendid ride highlighted by a second straight state title and another opportunity to slay the dragon at the Northeast Regionals held in Worcester – aka The Woo. Ultimately, the rubber met the road in the form of back-to-back, knee-to-the-stomach losses that ended the season with a bitter taste.
The ultimate goal was boarding a plane that would carry Upper Deck to Shelby, N.C., site of the American Legion World Series that gets underway later this week. Such lofty ambitions would have represented the next step for a program that reached Championship Sunday of last year’s regional tourney. Alas, the baseball gods had other ideas for Post 14, a squad that should be lauded for its final record (25-5-1) for one simple reason.
They had no choice but to keep focused with blinders on.
The course that Post 14 sought to charter came directly on the heels of Cumberland High capturing the state baseball championship. How directly? The Clippers wrapped things up on Monday, June 19. The very next day, Upper Deck kicked off its season with a doubleheader at McCarthy Field against Warwick Tree Post Two.
We’re not talking about a scene resembling the expression “out of the frying pan, into the fire” – far from it. This is what you dub a first-class baseball issue – quickly shifting from a high school state title victory to a Legion team that was a prohibitive favorite to win it all once again.
Still, there is something to be said for recharging the batteries, as well as the arms. With Cumberland’s season going the distance, those who signed up for the Upper Deck experience had little choice but to turn the page in the quest to navigate successfully through the forest once again.
In many ways, they were stepping into unchartered territory, which looking back made Upper Deck’s accomplishments even more noteworthy.
Before this year, it was common for the Upper Deck players affiliated with Cumberland High to rev up the Legion engine after a down period built around when the jig was up in the high school playoffs. The respite from the baseball grind could have lasted a week or up to 10 days. The larger point is that typically, some form of downtime was afforded before raising the curtain on the Legion season.
Several players on this year’s Post 14 club can also call themselves 2023 state baseball champions. The list of luminaries includes Connor Allard, Michael Bradshaw, Joaquin Cardoso, Shayne Godin, Ben Jahnz, Luke Plumer, Andy Ray, and Charlie Tarara. Upper Deck also featured two players – J.J. Sanzi and Caden Calabro – on the La Salle roster that fell to Cumberland in the finals.
If you’re keeping score, we’re talking about 10 players who over a roughly 24-hour span went from competing for a state title to putting on a new uniform and starting from scratch on a new baseball journey. Let’s also not forget that Matt Allard was part of the switching-seasons-on-the-fly movement. Allard jumped from serving as an assistant at Cumberland High to reprising his role as Upper Deck’s head coach.
Usually, the chief concern for Legion teams is making sure the cabinet is well stocked with enough pitchers to cover doubleheaders during the regular season and navigate through the week-long grind of state/regional competition. For Upper Deck, arming oneself with the right mindset with a state baseball crown still fresh on the minds of several players was going to require some really impressive mental gymnastics. The composition of the rosters for Cumberland and Upper Deck may have featured some familiar names, yet we’re still talking about two different teams with different objectives.
Coach Allard never hesitated to anoint Upper Deck as “resilient.” Usually, the description came after one of the dozen one-run victories achieved over the seven-week season.
From someone who followed both Cumberland High and Post 14 closely, the fact that Upper Deck advanced as far as it did is a testament to a different kind of resiliency. They were vigorous in their determination and fully bent on achieving more success. Spring or summer, winning ballgames represented the only means to satisfy their hunger.
For those who can lay claim to capturing two state baseball titles in the same calendar year while representing their town, what a ride it was, indeed.
