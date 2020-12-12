McGAIR: Running community comes to aid of former Times/Call sportswriter Steve Mazzone

A little of this, a little of that …
• If you ever find yourself wondering where you stand in this great big laboratory known as the universe, take comfort that you’re far from alone.
That’s the general takeaway from the multitude of individuals that have come running like the speed of light to help Steve Mazzone – my former sports writing colleague here at the Times/Call and staunch supporter of high school cross-country and track – during a most difficult time.
A GoFundMe page was set up earlier this week after it was learned that Mazzone’s wife Angela passed away last Friday due to COVID-19 complications. The fundraising efforts were spearheaded by Chuck Martin, a veteran cross-country/track coach at Norwell (Mass.) High. Martin is also the project manager of Marathon Sports, a sponsor of the website content that Mazzone routinely cranks out for Ocean State Running.
A final check before sending in this column on Friday night revealed that 82 donors had contributed $6,580 to help Steve’s family with expenses. Martin originally set the goal at $5,000. That bench march was smashed in no time flat – $3,000 was collected on the first day – with Martin resetting the goal to the current $7,500 goal.
“To see the outpouring is incredible. Steve is such a nice guy. It shows that when you’re a good person, stuff like this happens,” said Martin. “I talked to Steve to get his approval. I didn’t want him to be uncomfortable.”
Mention Mazzone’s name and running immediately springs to mind. Taking into account his unwavering devotion to the sport, it’s not a shock to see so many members of the cross-country and track community in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts dig into their pockets. As of Friday, coaches who have stepped forward included those from Tolman (John Toth, Kayla Fleming), Lincoln (Sue Carlson), St. Raphael (Chris Magill), and Cumberland (Vanessa Molloy).
“The track family is such a close-knit group. They know what Steve has done … how passionate he is. They’re giving back which is awesome to see,” said Martin.
Support can come in all shapes and forms. Martin shared that St. Raphael middle-distance standout Darius Kipyego has reached out to Mazzone multiple times since losing his bride of the past 30 years.
“What an incredible young man. Something like that sends chills down my spine,” said Martin about the support extended by Kipyego to Mazzone. “Steve told me he was moved by that.”
It’s possible that Martin could reset the goal on the GoFundMe web page one additional time. For those interested in helping, visit gofundme.com and type in “Support Steve Mazzone & Family” under the search tab.
“Anything you can do is definitely a plus,” said Martin.
***
• The coaching staff of the Shea High boys basketball team has organized a group chat that becomes active whenever Erickson Bans hits the court for Bryant University.
“We watch and when Erickson does something good … we dissect the game,” said Raiders head coach Steve DeMeo. “When he scored his first basket [with the Bulldogs], we remarked that we had seen that move a few times.”
Understandably, viewing Bans on television or mobile device is still taking some getting used to. DeMeo was on the bench for every one of Bans’ games in a Raider uniform, hence he had the perfect vantage point when it came to witnessing the guard’s ability to score in just about every conceivable way.
Regarding the new world order of observing Bans in action, DeMeo has noticed a distinctive trait early in the youngster’s Bulldog career.
“He’s so into the game when he’s sitting. If someone hits a few threes in a row, he’ll be the first one up,” said DeMeo. “He played in 99 percent of the games in his four years [of high school]. It’s got to be an adjustment for him.”
***
• Jennifer Lapicki, softball head coach at Holy Cross, passed this along regarding Mount St. Charles senior Callie Thibeault, who last month signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Crusaders: “Callie will have a large impact on our program the moment she steps on campus. She is a smooth defensive player who has a great understanding of the game. Offensively, Callie has worked incredibly hard to develop her swing. Not only does she have a powerful bat, but she understands how her body works – a skill not everyone has. Outside of the technical pieces, Callie is a hard worker who makes quick adjustments. She has come to a number of our camps and shown constant growth. The sky is the limit.”
***
• A former three-sport athlete who graduated from Cumberland High in 2015, Tyler Calabro is returning to his alma mater this winter to serve as the Clippers’ boys basketball varsity assistant/junior varsity head coach.
***
• The memorabilia auction closed Thursday at the stroke midnight and the early indication is that a contribution of several thousand dollars will be filling the coffers of the Pawtucket Red Sox Charitable Foundation. In a surprising twist, a Jim Rice autographed baseball fetched the most money – over $1,000.
***
• Including Thursday’s lackluster showing against the Rams, Cam Newton is 4-3 against NFL teams who right now are .500 or better. While not impressive by any stretch, Newton’s record looks much better when dialing up Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay. The former Patriots quarterback is just 2-4 versus teams with a winning record.
• Memo to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: It’s a bad look to suggest that college basketball should hit the pause button on the season after losing not one but two games on the hallowed hardwood of Cameron Indoor Stadium.
***
• Rooting hard for the day when Kyrie Irving takes the court before a packed TD Garden that figures to let the former Celtics guard know exactly how they feel about him.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m eager to follow the suggestion of PC coach Ed Cooley, who closed out Friday’s Zoom media call with, “get some eggnog and spice it up a little bit.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.