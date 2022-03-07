McGAIR: Something foul about Bryant's Peter Kiss not being named NEC Player of the Year

SMITHFIELD – Peter Kiss is basketball’s equivalent of the proverbial “tempest in a teapot.” Rare is the game when he doesn’t do something that gets under the skin of someone.
At last check, the senior guard for Bryant University is the leading scorer in the entire country. You won’t find that player at Duke, Kentucky, Kansas or some other high-profile program that never seems to stray too far from the limelight. That player wears a No. 32 jersey and suits up for a school located in the smallest state in the Union.
For whatever reason, it turns out that a player who averages 24.7 points per game and leads the country in 30-point explosions (nine games to date) didn't merit Northeast Conference Player of the Year.
It's a decision along the lines of highway robbery a la when Pedro Martinez lost out on the 1999 American League MVP because two voters left the Red Sox great off their respective ballots. Bringing it back to Kiss, it's clear as day that a player’s on-court demeanor outweighed a high-volume statistical output.
Honestly, how else can you spin it other than the voters thumbing their noses at a player because he wears his emotions on his sleeve? If Kiss isn’t jabbering with a member of the opposing team, the odds are pretty good he's engaging in a spirited discussion with an official following a call that he doesn't see eye-to-eye with.
Is Kiss a choir boy? Absolutely not. Was he the best player in the NEC this season? The proof lies in a scoring average that happens to represent the gold standard for the conference and all Division I participants. That distinction should eclipse AND override any so-called bad behavior, for awards such as Player of the Year tend to go to players with the best package of stats on a team with a strong win-loss record.
In the NEC, the 2021-22 Player of the Year award wasn't presented to the player who scored the most points because he didn’t score the most points with the folks who have a vote.
Voting for NEC postseason hardware and recognition is conducted by the coaches. It would appear the majority of them felt strong enough to avoid casting a vote for Kiss, the alleged agitator who was hit with a two-game suspension following his role in a technical-marred melee of a game back on Jan. 30 between Bryant and Long Island.
It’s unfortunate that suspensions and technical fouls clouded the judgment of some … serving as the chief reason to diminish a player’s stock. A player who, in case you’ve forgotten, is the nation’s top scorer. The response by the NEC coaches felt along the lines of we’ll-show-him-by-tabbing-someone-else.
If that’s the case, what you have is resentment riding high for a player who played on the team that captured the NEC regular-season title and is gearing up to host Wagner for the right to represent the conference for this year’s NCAA Tournament.
“Pete’s the player of the year. I don’t make those decisions. It’s coaches who do,” said Bryant head coach Jared Grasso when asked in advance of his team’s 70-69 semifinal-round win over Mount St. Mary’s if he felt his star player was dealt a bad hand.
“Look at his stats. He’s the leading scorer in the country and averaged 28 points [per game] in league play,” Grasso added. “I don’t think Pete lacks confidence. I don’t think he needs extra motivation. He’s a competitive kid … a tough kid. I don’t know if it’s a slight. That award isn’t changing his life. I don’t think it’s a big deal to be honest, but I’ll sign up for Peter Kiss and my group any day of the week.”
For the record, the same Wagner team that’s gearing up to invade the Chace Athletic Center Tuesday night will feature the Player of the Year in Alex Morales – now a two-time recipient of said award.
Peter Kiss is a mix of basketball talent and combustibility. Sadly, there are coaches in the NEC who he must have rubbed the wrong way and felt compelled to place more of a premium on his conduct rather than his contributions to the Bulldogs. The proof lies in Kiss not being named Player of the Year.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.