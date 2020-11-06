McGAIR: St. Raphael boys, Burrillville girls out to defend Class C cross-country titles

A little of this, a little of that …
• Class Meet championships in cross-country don’t exactly grow on trees at St. Raphael Academy and Burrillville High. Last year, the Bronco girls took home the program’s first class championship in 35 years. The drought that was extinguished by 2019 SRA boys wasn’t nearly as lengthy, though you had to go back to 2001 to find the last time a class title was celebrated in the hallways on the Walcott St. campus.
Now, the dynamic has changed. Come Saturday afternoon at Deerfield Park, Burrillville under the direction of head coach Samantha Stanton and St. Raphael, per the guiding hand of head coach Chris Magill, will find out firsthand what it’s like to have a target on one’s back. The schools in their respective fields will be charging hard after them because, well, they are the defending Class C champs.
Unofficially, the Broncos and Saints are engaging in Operation: Repeat. As the accomplishments of their immediate predecessors suggest, the opportunity to repeat as the top dog among your specific class doesn’t come around too often. It’s a badge of honor that should be savored, a point that both coaches have stressed to their respective groups in preparation for toeing the line at the Smithfield-based course.
“We’re excited that we actually have a chance to defend with everything that’s going on,” said SRA’s Magill. “It’s a big meet for us, but we do have some strong competition.”
Added Burrillville’s Stanton, “We’re in a different position. Last year, we were coming in as the underdogs. Now, we have to work a little harder to make sure we can still perform.”
In senior Darius Kipyego, the St. Raphael boys are blessed to have one of the top runners in the state. Kipyego reigned supreme at last year’s Class C meet that was held at Ponaganset High, yet one runner – a supremely talented one at that – cannot get the job done by his lonesome when referring to the all-important team standings.
Magil hopes that Kipyego’s younger brother Deven, a sophomore, and fellow SRA 10th grader Pedro Mayol continue this season’s trend of finishing towards the front of the pack. Help is also going to be needed from two juniors: C.J. Magill – the coach’s son – along with Jack Pereira and sophomore Andrew Worden.
The boys Class C race begins at 1:15 p.m. with the Saints expected to be pushed by Smithfield, Mount St. Charles, and East Greenwich.
“We know we’re going to have to gain some points up front,” said Magill.
The 2019 Class C championship flag planted by the Burrillville girls was a stark, out-of-the-blue achievement. The group was comprised mainly of freshmen and sophomores, yet as their 22-point margin of victory suggests, the Broncos were determined to skip a few steps and break through now.
“To be honest with you, we as coaches were shocked. We knew they had a lot of potential, but we were thinking more down the road as opposed to right there and then,” said Stanton.
The girls Class C meet holds the potential of going down as the best race of the day. Locally, St. Raphael senior Rachael Mongeau will face plenty of competition in the hopes of defending her individual class title, whether it’s Blackstone Valley Prep junior Lucy Noris, Moses Brown sophomore Sophia Gorriaran, or Mount St. Charles freshman Emmy Belvin.
Similar to last year’s class meet when the Broncos grabbed the necessary five spots between placements 5 through 26, Burrillville hopes to display a similar pack mentality this Saturday behind three juniors (Isabel Costa, Victoria LaMontagne, Kaitlyn Pristawa) and three sophomores (Haley Allen, Maddie LaSata, Maddie Ludovici). The girls Class C race will take flight at 1:45 p.m. with Stanton’s crew looking to head off challenges from Smithfield and Wheeler.
“It’s definitely been an odd season. We’ve had to change up the training schedule, but the nice part is that we’ve told them that they’ve done this before and to be thankful to have an opportunity to build off it,” said Stanton. “Just give it everything you’ve got.”
The Saints and Broncos know they have another race to look forward to after Saturday. Both earned automatic berths in the Nov. 14 state meet on the strength of strong regular seasons. With cross-country unique in the sense that just one state champion is crowned among the boys and girls, there are many coaches who subscribe to the theory that the class meet is the unofficial state championship for schools that don’t compete in Class A.
In short, Saturday features the big-game feel of a Super Bowl for St. Raphael and Burrillville. As both programs will attest tot, the moment that awaits is in a special “class” all by itself.
• With distance learning to remain in place at the high school level through at least the end of the current calendar year, Tolman and Shea are mobilizing to find solutions for a gym should the first day of high school basketball practice remain Monday, Nov. 30. Since the kids aren’t physically in either school building, a plan regarding signups must also be devised.
Staging practices at Jenks Middle School has emerged as one possible solution, though utilizing one court for four teams – two varsity boys and two varsity girls – could prove to be tricky. We’re talking about rotating four practice periods with someone drawing the short straw when it comes to getting access to the gym at a late hour.
Feelers have been put out to possibly stage some practices at the city’s Boys & Girls Club.
• In response to last Friday’s two-week ban on spectators, Cumberland High Athletic Director Eric Blanchard huddled up with the school’s IT department to devise a way that would grant access to the action at Tucker Field. Utilizing the school department’s YouTube channel (CumberlandSchls), the Clippers’ plan to live stream home games kicked off this past Tuesday with a girls soccer match against Barrington. The cameras were rolling again Wednesday night when Cumberland hosted Smithfield in field hockey.
“We wanted to pull something together so at least the parents could watch their kids,” said Blanchard. “We’ll keep doing it if we have home playoff games.”
Cumberland softball head coach Marty Crowley was joined by baseball player Jackson Walsh for Wednesday’s broadcast. Walsh will be on the call by himself when the Cumberland boys soccer team welcomes Portsmouth for a Saturday 12 p.m. contest.
• If you have time, click on the Rivier University athletics home page and search for a story about siblings (and Lincoln High graduates) Nicole and Chris Lezon. Both are playing volleyball for the Raiders and both talk about the influence that LHS volleyball coach Lyndsey Sweeney had on their respective careers. Sweeney was a four-year player for the Rivier women’s volleyball team.
• Usually, the PawSox are presented a definitive framework of what the following season’s schedule will look like at the Triple-A All-Star Game held in July. By the end of the current season, game times are filled in with early-bird schedules printed and distributed. Alas, the current transition period with Major League Baseball absorbing all things related to Minor League Baseball has placed a firm hold on all matters related to the 2021 schedule, which could focus on a more regional vibe in response to the ongoing pandemic.
• Sticking with the PawSox, it’s too bad we can’t turn back the hands of time now that Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello – the roadblock of all-time roadblocks – has been bounced from office. Also, where was Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung back in 2017-18?
• This column would have been longer, but I guess I missed the boat when it came to taking a selfie with the “I Voted” sticker after heading to the polls. I’m pretty confident that my vote carried the same weight as those who decided to let everyone know that they turned in a ballot.
