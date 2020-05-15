McGAIR: Still hope for 'Legion' season?

A little of this, a little of that …
• Unlike neighboring Massachusetts, Rhode Island has yet to officially cancel the 2020 American Legion baseball season.
Seeing defending state champ Upper Deck Post 86/14 take on Collette Vacations Post 10 or Navigant Post 85 figures to be an uphill climb of the highest order after American Legion officials at the national level sent out a memo on May 8. The good news is that if states are able to go forward with a season, they can proceed. They just won’t be adhering to Legion rules, thus the Legion patches that appear on the jerseys would need to be removed from plain sight.
Collette head coach Jim Mello is part of a group that is seeking to mobilize an independent summer baseball season. There are many hurdles and hoops to jump through before all systems are go, which Mello readily acknowledged. Still, he believes it’s a shot worth taking.
“I’m not sure what [the name of the league] would be called. I’m not sure if you would be able to call yourself a state champion. What I’ve been telling my players is that if we’re able to get access to you, we’ll have something for you. We should afford them the opportunity to play,” said Mello. “We owe it to this generation of kids to offer them something that resembles normalcy.”
Depending on the cooperation received from cities and towns, it’s possible that local baseball’s best hope could be headquartered at a specific ballfield. From a financial perspective, one would assume that governments at the municipal level would welcome the idea of receiving rental revenue so long as clearance is provided by the state.
There are insurance factors, age requirements, and social-distancing measures that need to be taken under advisement. What remains indisputable is the opportunity for players to receive actual game reps – a foreign concept during this COVID-19 outbreak.
“Maybe some of the guys played last fall, but the current 12th graders are getting shafted the most. They are going lengthy amounts of time without playing any ball,” said Mello. “You can only field so many groundballs and do agility drills. You need to see some live pitching.”
A July startup date is possible, but Mello says all would not be lost in the event the season gets pushed back. Don’t discount a fall ball league should colleges remain shuttered.
“We need to get creative,” said Mello, noting that streaming games via YouTube is entirely possible.
In other words, stay tuned.
***
• Every video clip of NBA Entertainment-sponsored footage that appears in “The Last Dance” documentary that concludes this Sunday night … it’s the result of the careful attention to detail that was paid by Zach Rothfeld, one of two associate producers for the in-depth look at Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. Before rising to great heights, Rothfeld interned with the PawSox for parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
***
• Keep the family of Lincoln High boys basketball head coach Kent Crooks in your prayers. On Wednesday night, Crooks lost his mother Alice after she lost her battle with COVID-19.
***
• High school football schedules are starting to leak out and a few early-season games with a distinct Pawtucket twist stand out. As part of the non-league slate on Friday, September 11, St. Raphael will host Tolman at Pariseau Field. More non-league games are on the docket for Friday, September 18, which is when Shea will welcome St. Raphael to Max Read Field.
***
• Had there actually been a spring sports season, Vin Zibelli and George Briggs would have been coaching at Smithfield’s Gallagher Middle School. Zibelli was set to pilot Gallagher’s baseball program – he previously coached at Lincoln High School. Briggs was listed as one of two coaches for the Gallagher co-ed track team after spending decades with the cross-country and track teams at Woonsocket High.
***
• Like R.I. high school boys basketball, girls basketball is making the switch from two 16-minutes halves to four eight-minute quarters for the 2020-21 season. The move figures to add a strategy layer, particularly when it comes to end-of-quarter situations.
***
• The Bryant University Department of Athletics tabbed Lincoln native Mason Palmieri as the baseball team’s representative for the Bulldog Award. A righthanded pitcher who returned as a graduate student, Palmieri posted a 2.91 ERA in five games (three starts) and earned his first college win before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
***
• The Mal Brown Award is awarded annually to a Providence College male athlete whose career of intercollegiate competition portrayed sportsmanship, courage, and honor. Emmitt Holt – the Friar basketball player whose determination to return to the court this past season was well-chronicled – was a most-deserving recipient of an award where he embodied the necessary criteria and then some.
***
• Starting next Monday, the R.I. Interscholastic League is spearheading a “Spirit Challenge” where member schools square off within a bracket-style setting. In a nutshell, the school that garners the most support via Twitter will advance to the next round.
The schools were divided into four regions. In the North, you have Cumberland, Blackstone Valley Prep, Mount. St. Charles, North Smithfield, Burrillville, and Woonsocket. In the Central, there’s St. Raphael, Tolman, Shea, and Central Falls. The championship vote is scheduled for June 4.
***
• The book is called “The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife” and written by Brad Balukjian, a Greenville native who played tennis and soccer at The Wheeler School. Inspiration struck Balukjian after he purchased a pack of 1986 Topps baseball cards and embarked on a cross-country journey in an effort to connect with the players from the pack.
During the summer of 2015, Balukjian succeeded in tracking down one of the pack’s targets at McCoy Stadium. “They don’t build ballparks in towns like Pawtucket, Rhode Island anymore,” wrote Balukjian, who also referenced the autograph seekers who camp outside the McCoy entrance the players must walk through.
The visiting dugout at McCoy was the scene as Balukjian conversed with Buffalo Bisons hitting coach Richie Hebner, who played 18 years in the majors (1968-85) and whose ’86 Topps card was pulled from the pack. Balukjian stuck around to watch that night’s game before embarking on the next phase of his journey.
The venerable ballpark off Columbus Avenue doesn’t get mentioned in books very often, hence its inclusion by the author helped bring a local flavor to a 275-page tome that’s received praise since hitting the market in early April.
***
• Major League Baseball teams are committed to play their minor leaguers through May 31. Don’t be surprised if that practice is discontinued in an effort to save costs.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s time to look into purchasing a golf ball retriever in order to rescue the golf balls who find themselves sheltering in place in the parts of the course that’s marked “out of bounds.” Like the rest of Rhode Island, golf balls are no longer subjected to the stay-at-home order.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.