It’s official. The closed sign at KR Baseball Academy has been taken down. The business that’s overseen by former PawSox and Red Sox pitcher Ken Ryan is back at it following a nearly three-month absence due to COVID-19.
If baseball is your youngster’s passion, do yourself a favor and head to the facility that’s located at 100 Higginson Ave. in Lincoln. Stay for the pitching lessons and make sure to take advantage of sharpening your swing inside one of KR Baseball’s three coin-operated batting cages.
If history is your thing – specifically labor unrest in Major League Baseball – Ryan is a valuable guide. The Pawtucket native was in the big leagues in 1994 when that particular season was kicked to the curb due to a strike that resulted in the cancellation of the World Series and prompted tons of ill will towards the players and owners.
In 2020, the fighting between baseball’s answer to billionaires and millionaires has returned with a vengeance. Both sides continue to deliver chin music in the form of unrealistic proposals in an effort to save the season at a time when the optics continue to make all involved parties look tone deaf. Dunce caps for everyone!
In baseball parlance, the coronavirus can be chalked up to a major sweeping curveball that’s affected society on many levels. Instead of playing a significant role in turning the page, MLB continues to trip over its own feet. We could be looking down the barrel at another crash-and-burn experience that proves to be a carbon copy of what went down back in 1994.
That’s enough pontificating. Let’s bring in Ryan, who we caught up with one night last week.
“We went on strike because the owners wanted to implement a cap without our agreement. We tried to bargain with them, but we wanted to protect our leverage. It was about one side trying to take advantage of the other side,” said Ryan. “I’ll be honest with you. Every player since ‘94 has capitalized because of what we did. It’s why the salaries are so high.
“What’s taking place right now is totally different. This is for the sake of baseball based on a pandemic that stopped the game,” Ryan went on. “It’s difficult to compare [1994] with what’s going on today. You’re talking about a shortened season, but with all the complaints that people have about the game, why wouldn’t you at least get your product out there? It’s hard to understand why they can’t come to an agreement on this.
“We need some type of sport happening right now so we can get our minds off our everyday existence,” Ryan delved further. “They keep showing old World Series games on NESN.”
Amidst the players bemoaning the idea of pay cuts and the owners fretting over lost gate receipts, an important group has been left on the side of the road.
“The fans are losing out more than anyone,” said Ryan.
In 1994, Ryan was 24 and someone who emerged as a late-inning option for a Red Sox team that was managed by Butch Hobson. His third season in the majors was a strong one – 2.44 ERA with 13 saves in 42 games – but ended abruptly but with somewhat of a heads-up.
“We were in Baltimore [the night before the strike began]. Everyone was packing their stuff and I was asking, ‘Are we really doing this?’” Ryan recalled. “I kept thinking that maybe after a week or so, we’ll be back playing. Then August became September. By the middle of September, it was over. Everything was cancelled.”
It was a surreal experience that added another intriguing chapter during the winter of 1994-95 when Ryan flew to Chicago for a players-only meeting.
“I wanted to know what the heck was going on. I don’t have millions of dollars. I’m trying to support my family,” said Ryan. “There was a room [in Chicago] with probably a couple hundred baseball players. I remember one player getting up saying, ‘Why should we go back just to get money for spring training?’”
Sitting next to a fellow young ballplayer who he happened to be a teammate of in Pawtucket, Ryan turned and said, “I could use that spring training money. I don’t have four million dollars in the bank.”
Switching to current attractions, Ryan feels today’s ballplayers aren’t helping the cause with inane comments (see Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell) that in many ways have made Joe Public less sympathetic to their cause.
“Muzzle these guys. Tell them to be quiet. Some of the stupid stuff that they’ve said … no common sense. Zero,” said Ryan. “They don’t realize there are people out there working hard, busting their butt. It’s a totally different world they live in. Sometimes they need to taste some humble pie. Players from the 1930s and 1940s would go home and work during the offseason. They didn’t make enough money to survive.”
That said, Ryan believes the players are 100 percent in the right when it comes to standing up to what they believe is fair and just. You just need to be cognizant of not burning every bridge along the way.
“Playing the game of baseball for reasons other than money … it’s something that can spark happiness,” he said. “I don’t have all the answers. I’m just one of many who wishes the game would come back.”
In terms of trickle-down economics, the return of baseball at the professional level would be an asset to Ryan’s business. Picture a kid who sees Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts on TV and wishes to follow in his footsteps. What better place to further those desires than at KR Baseball Academy?
Alas, baseball finds itself standing at a major crossroad. What happens if the game remains shrouded in darkness for the balance of 2020? It’s a thought that sends shivers down Ryan’s spine.
“For the sake of baseball, they need to play this season,” said Ryan.
