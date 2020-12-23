Clemens

Despite steroid accusations, it’s time to put seven-time Cy Young Award winner and former Red Sox Roger Clemens into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

‘Tis always better to give than to receive. With that in mind, let’s see what presents Santa left under the Christmas tree …

• PAWTUCKET RED SOX

One more game to truly say goodbye to the Rhode Island fans – and vice versa.

• McCOY STADIUM

Baseball continuing to remain as the primary attraction.

• ED COOLEY

A reliable third scoring option behind David Duke and Nate Watson – along with a copy of Elvis Presley’s “White Christmas” album.

• JARED GRASSO

More program upgrades that help keep him in place as Bryant’s basketball head coach a little longer.

• ROCCO BALDELLI

An October MLB postseason experience that advances past the opening round.

• CHRIS IANNETTA

A role with the MLB Players’ Association.

• NICK ZAMMARELLI

An invitation to spring training.

• BILL BELICHICK

A quarterback, a couple of wide receivers, a run stuffer, a pass rusher … you get the idea.

• TOM BRADY

A winter parka that reminds him where he spent the best winters of his pro career.

• ALEX CORA

He already got his Christmas gift – a second chance to manage the Red Sox.

• CHAIM BLOOM

A splashy Red Sox move that involves a player coming to town – not the other way around.

• DANNY AINGE

More knockdown 3-point shooters for the Celtics.

• RED SOX

A summer spent in the winner’s circle.

• MOOKIE BETTS

A bigger trophy case.

• MARCUS SMART

A less-than-itchy trigger finger.

• JAYSON TATUM

NBA superstardom.

• JAYLEN BROWN

Realizing what his true calling card is.

• CAM NEWTON

Retirement papers.

• JULIAN EDELMAN

See Newton.

• ROB GRONKOWSKI

See Newton.

• ANDREW BENINTENDI

A swing that doesn’t produce weak contact.

• JACKIE BRADLEY JR.

A free-agent deal.

• NICK MATTIELLO

A PawSox hat along with a McCoy Stadium replica.

• BRAD FAXON

A piece of the putting surface from the 18th hole at Metacomet Country Club.

• LOCAL COLLEGE SPORTING VENUES

Finding a way to allow fans and media to attend.

• DON GREBIEN

A groundbreaking ceremony that would signify progress regarding Pawtucket’s proposed professional soccer venture.

• LOCAL LITTLE LEAGUE ORGANIZATIONS

A spring season.

• ROGER CLEMENS

A long overdue call from Cooperstown.

• PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Any sort of season.

• URI & BRYANT FOOTBALL

A spring season.

• GORDON HAYWARD

Good health.

• KEMBA WALKER

A speedy recovery.

• LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES

A strong work ethic.

• LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Loads of patience.

• HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC DIRECTORS

Rosters where the number matches up with the player.

• PARENTS OF HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES

Understanding that it’s not about you.

• MIKE LUNNEY & TOM MARCELLO

Continue to lead the R.I. Interscholastic League with steadfast resolve.

• JERRY REMY

More summers in the NESN booth.

• MIKE GORMAN

More winters calling Celtics games.

• SCOTT ZOLAK

A Patriots radio broadcast where he doesn’t interrupt while his partner Bob Socci is talking.

• COLLEGE BASKETBALL

A bubble that doesn’t burst on the NCAA Tournament before the final whistle.

• NFL

Getting to the Super Bowl in Tampa in one piece.

• 2020

The biggest lump of coal that Santa can slide down the chimney.

• YOU

Health, happiness, and continued faithful reading of this newspaper.

Tags

Recommended for you

