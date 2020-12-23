‘Tis always better to give than to receive. With that in mind, let’s see what presents Santa left under the Christmas tree …
• PAWTUCKET RED SOX
One more game to truly say goodbye to the Rhode Island fans – and vice versa.
• McCOY STADIUM
Baseball continuing to remain as the primary attraction.
• ED COOLEY
A reliable third scoring option behind David Duke and Nate Watson – along with a copy of Elvis Presley’s “White Christmas” album.
• JARED GRASSO
More program upgrades that help keep him in place as Bryant’s basketball head coach a little longer.
• ROCCO BALDELLI
An October MLB postseason experience that advances past the opening round.
• CHRIS IANNETTA
A role with the MLB Players’ Association.
• NICK ZAMMARELLI
An invitation to spring training.
• BILL BELICHICK
A quarterback, a couple of wide receivers, a run stuffer, a pass rusher … you get the idea.
• TOM BRADY
A winter parka that reminds him where he spent the best winters of his pro career.
• ALEX CORA
He already got his Christmas gift – a second chance to manage the Red Sox.
• CHAIM BLOOM
A splashy Red Sox move that involves a player coming to town – not the other way around.
• DANNY AINGE
More knockdown 3-point shooters for the Celtics.
• RED SOX
A summer spent in the winner’s circle.
• MOOKIE BETTS
A bigger trophy case.
• MARCUS SMART
A less-than-itchy trigger finger.
• JAYSON TATUM
NBA superstardom.
• JAYLEN BROWN
Realizing what his true calling card is.
• CAM NEWTON
Retirement papers.
• JULIAN EDELMAN
See Newton.
• ROB GRONKOWSKI
See Newton.
• ANDREW BENINTENDI
A swing that doesn’t produce weak contact.
• JACKIE BRADLEY JR.
A free-agent deal.
• NICK MATTIELLO
A PawSox hat along with a McCoy Stadium replica.
• BRAD FAXON
A piece of the putting surface from the 18th hole at Metacomet Country Club.
• LOCAL COLLEGE SPORTING VENUES
Finding a way to allow fans and media to attend.
• DON GREBIEN
A groundbreaking ceremony that would signify progress regarding Pawtucket’s proposed professional soccer venture.
• LOCAL LITTLE LEAGUE ORGANIZATIONS
A spring season.
• ROGER CLEMENS
A long overdue call from Cooperstown.
• PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Any sort of season.
• URI & BRYANT FOOTBALL
A spring season.
• GORDON HAYWARD
Good health.
• KEMBA WALKER
A speedy recovery.
• LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES
A strong work ethic.
• LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL COACHES
Loads of patience.
• HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC DIRECTORS
Rosters where the number matches up with the player.
• PARENTS OF HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES
Understanding that it’s not about you.
• MIKE LUNNEY & TOM MARCELLO
Continue to lead the R.I. Interscholastic League with steadfast resolve.
• JERRY REMY
More summers in the NESN booth.
• MIKE GORMAN
More winters calling Celtics games.
• SCOTT ZOLAK
A Patriots radio broadcast where he doesn’t interrupt while his partner Bob Socci is talking.
• COLLEGE BASKETBALL
A bubble that doesn’t burst on the NCAA Tournament before the final whistle.
• NFL
Getting to the Super Bowl in Tampa in one piece.
• 2020
The biggest lump of coal that Santa can slide down the chimney.
• YOU
Health, happiness, and continued faithful reading of this newspaper.
