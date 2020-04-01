A little of this, a little of that …
• The 2020 New Balance Interscholastic Indoor Track & Field Championships may have been wiped out due to COVID-19, yet the holdup didn’t prevent the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NASF) from passing out All-American honors.
Earlier this week, three of the area’s top performers in boys track were notified of their All-American status. St. Raphael junior speedster Darius Kipyego received billing in the 800-meter run while Lincoln senior Kyle Moison and Woonsocket junior Logan Coles were among the choices in the weight throw.
How does one go about naming All-Americans when the season’s defining meet is scrapped? Per the website www.nationalscholastic.org, six choices for each individual event were selected based on the statistical proof of what was accomplished as well as the honors that were achieved.
Credit, therefore, should be given to the NASF folks for taking the time to conduct the necessary research in an effort to lessen the sting of not competing against the very best inside New York City’s Armory Track.
As part of its formal announcement,the NASF plans to send All-American certificates and T-shirts to each of the athletes. The website post also included a message of hope that undoubtedly is serving as training fuel for Kipyego, Moison and Coles.
“We hope that this recognition and these certificates and T-shirts will help honor your efforts to qualify for and compete in the NBNI this winter, and help you stay motivated for when competition resumes. As of the end of March, we are still hoping to be able to host New Balance Nationals Outdoor June 18-21, or possibly sometime in July pending our recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Congratulations to these All-Americans ... and we encourage everyone to stay safe and healthy.”
• Cumberland High football head coach Josh Lima, who also teaches in the school’s technology department, heard through the grapevine that the town’s Emergency Medical Services unit was in need of face shield frames for protection from COVID-19.
In taking a page from a pigskin situation where you’re out of timeouts and precious little time remaining, Lima acted quickly. First, he gathered up the necessary supplies from the high school. On Tuesday, he dropped off his first batch of frames (10 total) to the Cumberland EMS building that’s located off Diamond Hill Road.
“They were definitely excited to get them. Obviously with all the social distance guidelines, you’re not going to have a full conversation,” said Lima. “They said, ‘Thank you so much.’”
It didn’t take Lima long to find the next recipient of the next order of shields. A women who works in the Cumberland school district has a family member who is employed at a local hospital. It takes between 3-4 hours to make two frames.
“Right when I get up in the morning, I start putting them together and do it until I go to sleep,” said Lima. “We’re trying to make as many as we can.”
A good point was raised by Lima’s students during Wednesday’s virtual classroom session.
“For us to be able to make something that people can actually use in the real world to make a difference, I was jazzed up and I think the kids were excited as well,” he said.
• The Pawtucket Red Sox are also doing their part in lending an important hand to those on the coronavirus front lines. On Tuesday, Vice President/Baseball Operations & Community Relations Joe Bradlee and Senior Director of Fan Services Rick Medeiros rounded up all the ponchos from the McCoy Stadium team store and made a special delivery to Providence-based Lifespan Hospital.
“Traditionally, 80 percent of our poncho sales take place in April and May. Since we’re not likely to have games in either month, we reached out to our partners at Lifespan to see if they could put them to use,” said Bradlee, who didn’t have to wait long for a response in the affirmative. “They said they had doctors and nurses who could use them.”
Ranging in size, the PawSox donated 250 ponchos that were loaded into the Paws-mobile and dropped off for the benefit of the number of hospitals and health services under Lifespan’s jurisdiction.
• Remember in your prayers the family of Charley Sweeney, who passed away this past Saturday. Sweeney was an accomplished runner at St. Raphael Academy. It didn’t matter if it was cross country or track. He later coached at his high school alma mater before later serving as the no-nonsense boys’ sports director for cross country, indoor and outdoor track.
Sweeney was always a stickler for details, particularly when making sure every chapter and verse of the rule book was being following accordingly. In his eyes, fair play ruled the day, hence why his imprint on the state’s high school running community figures to be felt for many years to come.
• It’s great to see the NCAA grant athletes an additional year of eligibility after their spring seasons were short-circuited. Now, it would appear each college and university has a tangled web to weave in terms of how to proceed, particularly with seniors who are scheduled to graduate this spring.
• One can only wonder how extensive the search was by the Red Sox and Chris Sale in an effort to find a doctor and hospital that would accommodate the lefthanded pitcher’s need for Tommy John surgery. Remember, we’re living in a time when the need for medical attention has never been greater.
• This column would have been longer, but rebroadcasts of past sporting events are calling. How many times are networks going to air Roger Clemens’ first 20 strikeout game before normalcy returns? The folks in Las Vegas should look into establishing an over-under line regarding how many times a particular classic game is pumped out there.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
