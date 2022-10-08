McGAIR: Twitter famous after Patriots' Bourne retweeted scribe's video

Who saw the popularity coming regarding a tweet that was fired off on this scribe’s iPhone X while standing closer to heaven – better known as Section 750S at Lambeau Field?
Certainly not yours truly, but then things certainly changed for the social-media insane on a personal level as Sunday night gave way to waking up on Monday morning with numerous notifications turning my phone into a hot potato.
Setting the table for Twitter’s answer to an all-out blitz, myself and a couple of buddies who attended last Sunday’s Patriots-Packers game were standing near the tunnel as the game shifted to overtime. Once the game ended, the mission was to make like one of the throws that Aaron Rodgers made that ultimately sank New England and dart towards the escalator before the masses could converge.
You might be wondering, didn’t security tell us to sit back down so that the walking areas were clear? Nope. Instead, the gentleman tasked with overseeing Section 750S asked us for our thoughts on how Bill Belichick would attack the OT period. We were allowed to stay put.
Initially, we thought the Pats wouldn’t see the ball after the Packers won the toss and sent Rodgers & Co. out there for the first series of the extra session. Myself and my friends were convinced that Green Bay was going to score a touchdown and our plan to be ready to bounce for the nearest escalator would prove to be a stroke of genius.
Imagine our surprise when the Packers went three-and-out with the Pats now possessing the chance to deliver a walk-off winner at one of football’s most hallowed cathedrals with their third-string quarterback calling the shots.
Thinking that the game could be over in one play, I whipped out my iPhone and started to roll camera – something that’s become second nature during my sportswriting career, particularly during end-of-game sequences. One of the more popular features that I post to my personal Twitter account (@BWMcGair03) involves shooting the players and coaches from the PC men’s basketball team as they head underneath the tunnel and towards the locker room upon the conclusion of home games. More often than not, I’m capturing a jubilant scene of high fives and handshakes while filming from my unique seat that’s perched above the tunnel.
The “likes” and “retweets” tend to soon follow once the video featuring the Friars is uploaded, hence why I keep making sure the iPhone is at the ready when everyone is coming off the court following the postgame handshake.
Setting the stage for the tweet that brought my name into rarified air, New England faced a manageable third-and-five from the Green Bay 46-yard-line. The chains never budged after Bailey Zappe’s pass that was intended to Hunter Henry fell incomplete.
As Jake Bailey’s punt was sent skyward, I took the opportunity to review the aforementioned third down play on my phone. Slowing down the play, it was clear was a clear grab of Kendrick Bourne’s jersey courtesy of Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander had taken place. I shared the discovery with my friends, who couldn’t believe such a sequence was missed by the officiating crew. You could also see Bourne waive his hands in disgust after the clear no-call.
With the clock reading 7:18 p.m. Central Time Sunday, it was time to share a seven-second video that was editorialized with, “Third down play for the #Patriots in OT. Looks like the officials missed a holding call on Kendrick Bourne.”
At 11:58 p.m. Eastern Time, Bourne weighed in with a quote retweet of my tweet from his personal account (@@BournePoly11): “Big miss IMO!” With that, a simple tweet of pointing out that a holding call was missed became a major topic de jour.
I didn’t realize that Bourne had retweeted me until I saw a tweet from Ted Nesi, the respected political reporter for WPRI Ch. 12. At 9:57 am Monday, Nesi wrote, “Love seeing Rhody’s own @BWMcGair03 go viral for NFL coverage.” Thank you for alerting me, Ted.
Stories about the tweet and Bourne’s reaction to it appeared on WEEI.com, NBC Sports and MassLive. A producer for the Zolak & Bertrand weekday radio show that’s also simulcast on NBC Sports Boston asked permission to use my tweet. My reply: “By all means!”
The true tipping point came when one of my friends who I stood next to during OT at Lambeau Field sent me a text that my tweet had been picked up for a story posted to Barstool’s website. No truth to the rummer that I started humming “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” upon hearing the news.
Someone suggested that I should purchase a Packers souvenir to help remember the trip. Having your tweet picked up by an NFL player and the reaction that ensued … as they used to say in the Mastercard commercials, “priceless.” As of Friday, the tweet had generated 69 retweets, 58 quote tweets, 772 likes, and a whopping 158,000 views.
Still, there was one loose end to tie up. How did Bourne become aware of a tweet where it appeared his jersey was ripped apart? For that, we went straight to the source.
“One of my friends tagged me and I saw it. I actually don’t come across them often,” said Bourne after I showed him the now-famous tweet while the wide receiver stood at his locker this past Wednesday.
There was no reason to ask Bourne for his thoughts on the officials keeping the yellow flags in their pockets. “Big Miss IMO” pretty much sums up how he felt.
With that, the book was officially closed on the tweet of all tweets that I’ve fired off in my journalism career – but not before producing one final smiling face, Emoji style.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.