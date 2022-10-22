McGAIR: UMass Lowell believes Woonsocket native Amaya Dowdy is primed for increased role on the hardwood

A little of this, a little of that …
• Woonsocket native and former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy went through a learning process last season, her first one as a member of the UMass Lowell women’s basketball team. Interspersed between all the adjustments of competing at the NCAA Division I level were a series of bright spots that head coach Denise King wanted to serve as a driving force in preparation for Dowdy’s sophomore season with the River Hawks.
“Every freshman goes through different things. Some people get it quickly. Some don’t and it may take a little longer,” said King in conjunction with the virtual women’s basketball media day staged earlier this week by the America East Conference. “We’ve had conversations with Amaya that it’s okay if it takes a little longer to figure some things out, but she’s very determined in what she wants to do as a player.
“She’s very coachable and we had some postseason talks about what she needed to work on when she went home so she could get better. Her face-up game and rebounding are among her strengths, but for what we do, we needed her to get a few solid post moves under her belt. There will, however, be times for her to knock down a jump shot,” King added. “We reminded her of a couple of solid games that she had [during the 2021-22 season] and told her she can do this. It was about reminding her that we believe in her as much as she believes in herself, if not more.”
Dowdy appeared in 22 games as a freshman for UMass Lowell, starting once while averaging 12.9 minutes per game. She scored 67 points (3.0 ppg), registered 72 rebounds (3.3 rpg), and registered a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds against Ohio last December.
King noted that it was clear that Dowdy devoted time to improving her craft upon returning to the UMass Lowell campus.
“She always wants what is best and is always looking to get better. What more can I do? That’s what we want here,” said the coach. “I’m pleasantly surprised with Amaya and excited to see how she continues to grow.”
***
• Cumberland native Tyler Kolek put it on the record during Big East Media Day – held this past Tuesday at Madison Square Garden – that the navigating the tricky and sometimes complex world of Name, Image & Likeness isn’t daunting thanks to a collective that was started at Marquette University.
“It’s great for the guys to get out in the community, work with people, and make a little something,” said Kolek, who’s preparing for his second season with the Golden Eagles. “There aren’t many guys in college basketball who are going to garner huge deals. The collective helps to get the deal for us.”
***
• The R.I. Interscholastic League in conjunction with the R.I. National Guard staged a leadership conference this past Wednesday at Camp Fogarty, located in East Greenwich. Several schools from the Call/Times readership participated with RIIL kind enough to share the list of attendees.
Blackstone Valley Prep: Averie Walton, Arghennis Disla, Ethan Sou, Kyrell Fontaine, Quentin Blouin, Nick Iannetta, Gezibella Soto, Noah Perez, and Haishia Rodriguez.
Cumberland: Hunter Zancan, Sam Lopes, Andy Ray, Allison Casavant, Bridgitt O’Sullivan-Van Etten, and Madilynn O’Sullivan-Van Etten.
Lincoln: Christian Toro, Jillian Leahy, Morgan White, Brady Mellen, and Kelsey Smith.
North Smithfield: Zachary Kerrigan, Jackson Boisvert, Aidan Bienvenue, Grace Sande, Nina Finn, Jasmine Burt, Anne Paiva, and Grace Aleksiewicz.
St. Raphael: Olivia DeMacedo, Samantha Superczynski, Shandaniey Boyce, Damien Ocampo, Sharbel Mikhail, and Carson Dupras.
Additionally, Woonsocket High junior Andre Bell took home a National Guard hat after earning the distinction for the longest plank hold that lasted over five minutes.
***
• The Barrios brothers, Juan and Roy, who played soccer at Tolman, transferred from Rhode Island College to CCRI and just finished their first regular season with the Knights this past week. They each finished with eight goals and five assists for 21 points, which tied for the team lead. They also combined to start 18 games (10 for Roy, 8 for Juan).
Additionally, Roy unleashed 32 shots on goal, which was a team high, while Juan scored at an impressive 40 percent clip (eight goals on 20 shot attempts).
Also of local note regarding the Knights soccer program, Juan Galvis from Central Falls finished his freshman year with two goals, three assists, and seven points.
***
• Pawtucket native and Tolman High graduate Jeremy Clark made it a weekend on the college tennis circuit to remember earlier this month at Army. A sophomore at Holy Cross, Clark led the Crusaders with four victories, three coming in doubles play.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I can’t help but notice that the leaves are finally starting to fall. However, the weather remains too enticing to put away the golf clubs. So guess what? The leaves will still be there. Maybe a strong gust of wind will push them into someone else’s backyard so there’s fewer to rake and bag.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03 or email bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.