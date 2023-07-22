McGAIR: When it comes to connecting with today's youth, former Friar David Duke gets it

PROVIDENCE – It was early Thursday evening inside the Moses Brown gymnasium. The one-day basketball camp orchestrated by David Duke had concluded, yet the former Providence Friar star remained engaged in 1-on-1 activity.
There was no backing down your opponent into the post or shooting over the top. No score was being kept. As Duke cradled a basketball, several campers – all of high school age – approached him, one at a time.
From there, the dialogue from an individual with two years of NBA experience under his belt started to flow. Questions came from the high schoolers who aspire to one day live the life that Duke currently lives. His responses touched upon the importance of hard work and dedication.
In those moments that followed putting a bow on the camp, it became clear that the most important takeaways had nothing to do with pointers or tips offered during the three hours spent inside a gym on a summer night.
The eyes of the teenagers who felt comfortable enough to approach Duke were fixated and hopefully listening and retaining the message delivered by the city native. It was a scene that felt as if a true calling had been answered.
For all that Duke can demonstrate and illustrate in relation to positioning oneself on defense, his basketball-related journey represents his greatest chance of making inroads with today’s youth. Judging by the considerable time he spent with those striking up a conversation with him on Thursday night, it became crystal clear that Duke gets it. He also conveyed that he didn’t want the campers to view him as basketball’s version of a superhero, but rather as someone who responded to various challenges that cropped up along the way.
“It’s about them not seeing me as a finished product but explaining what it took to get here,” said Duke, who talked about the struggles he endured as a freshman at PC and how he responded the following summer when he practically lived in the Ruane Friar Development Center.
“If someone is in the position where they admire you and tell you what they’re going through, and you can relate to it, it’s more powerful because you’re able to speak the same language,” said Duke. “It’s more important or valuable than telling them how to do certain moves.”
Duke represents a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow – a perfect illustration of what can happen if you believe in sweat equity. Undrafted coming out of Providence, Duke has spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. He’s currently an unrestricted free agent, meaning he could return to the Nets or start anew with another NBA organization.
“I don’t have it all figured out and I made sure to share that,” said Duke, “but where I’m at right now, it’s definitely a blessing and hopefully gives them inspiration or some sort of incentive. It helps to create a connection that’s different than X’s and O’s.”
The moment Duke signed with the Nets, the wheels were set in motion for him to establish a foundation that would further strengthen his ties to his hometown of Providence. Next month, he’s scheduled to host a celebrity basketball game (August 12 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house) and a golf tournament (August 13 at Triggs) to benefit the David Duke Jr. Foundation.
“I embrace it a lot,” said Duke when asked about giving back to the community. “We’re trying to be bigger and better every year.”
Sometimes, giving back doesn’t necessarily entail organizing events that help draw out stars for a good cause. It can be as simple as the course of action that was on full display Thursday night as basketball hopefuls picked the brain of a living, breathing NBA player.
For Duke, it was another prime example of accomplishing a desire on his part to help place everything in proper perspective beyond taking selfies or signing autographs.
“It allows them to engage and see that maybe we aren’t so different,” he said. “That’s a big thing for me.”
