McGAIR: Will there be a reason to have "spring" in your step?

A little of this, a little of that …
• Rooked is the word that immediately springs to mind whenever the subject turns to high school sports held in the springtime.
Traditionally, the world is still trying to thaw out after a long winter when tryouts are held. More often than not, practices are held in the gym due to wet grounds. Can’t field grounders when there’s a big puddle between third base and shortstop.
By the time the weather breaks and warmer temperatures start to become the norm rather than the exception, student-athletes find themselves pulled in a million different directions. Important year-end activities such as prom, honors night, finals, and graduation help to create a tight squeeze since they’re all traditionally held while the playoffs are unfolding.
Mother Nature isn’t off the hook since she’s known for turning on the faucet from high above and forcing rainouts that led to creative scheduling.
To sum it all up, spring sports have always operated within a compressed window. Somehow and some way, champions end up getting crowned before everyone heads off for a well-deserved summer vacation.
I’ve always looked forward to spring sports. The stale air that comes from spending months cooped up in gyms and rinks is replaced by fresh breeze and sunshine. It’s a rose-colored paradise that keeps getting better with each “thwack” of the ball hitting the bat.
With the coronavirus pandemic dominating the landscape, we wonder whether there will be a spring sports season for high school athletes in Rhode Island and, if so, when?
Monday was supposed to mark the official first day that baseball, softball, lacrosse, volleyball, tennis, track & field and golf could practice. Baseball and softball actually got a head-start on their fellow spring sports last week with pitchers and catchers gathering for preseason workouts. We know of some teams that even ventured outside – make sure to thank Old Man Winter for taking a break from usual wicked ways.
Now, as life as we know it is on hold, we’re left to wonder if scores from the local diamond or field will end up appearing in this publication.
It couldn’t have been easy for local athletic directors to reach out to their spring coaches last Friday among all the chaos of schools bumping up April vacation to this coming week and informing them that the Monday after-school practice you were so looking forward to had been scrapped. Ditto for coaches telling their players that we won’t be working out as a T-E-A-M any time soon.
Understanding that some of their athletes will seek out ways to gather at a time when social distancing is being encouraged, schools are telling the players to not even so much as think about staging captain’s practices for the time being.
You can bet ADs will be driving around daily during the week ahead to make sure this emergency-based decree is being followed.
Unlike solo activities such as running and hitting golf balls, you can’t play catch with a baseball or lacrosse ball, or work on your service receive in volleyball, with just one person. You need a partner. For now, it seems best to swap out “teammate” with “parent” or “sibling” when it comes to partnering up.
I can’t tell you how much I want there to be a spring sports season to chronicle. To all the athletes, stay sharp and keep a good thought. Hopefully we’ll be seeing each other on the flip side sooner rather than later.
***
• Give the R.I. Interscholastic League credit for hanging in there as long as humanly possible in the face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis so that the basketball and hockey tournaments would have a chance to be finished in their entirety. Alas, when the governor announced that schools were closing, any hope of creating a few more winter memories on the court and ice vanished rather quickly.
***
• After URI’s Boss Arena decided to pull out of the hockey finals, there were whispers of moving the Division I matchup (Mount St. Charles vs. La Salle) to Smithfield Rink and the Division II series (East Greenwich vs. South Kingstown) to Cranston Veterans Rink.
***
• Speaking of URI, a big thumb’s down for placing stringent restrictions on what media outlets could cover the semifinals and finals of the RIIL Open State Basketball Tournament at the Ryan Center.
Last Thursday, a memo was sent out that only the three statewide television stations and the statewide newspaper would be granted access. That meant the Call and Times, along with similar-type newspapers, were going to be left out in the cold should one of our teams end up reaching the final destination of the hoops season.
It’s all water under the bridge now since none of those games will be played – they were scheduled for this coming weekend – but how about a little awareness for newspapers whose primary mission is to report about local sports!
***
• The delayed start to the 2020 baseball season means they’ll be fewer chances to see the Pawtucket Red Sox in their final season at McCoy Stadium. Originally, the countdown stood at 70 home games. Now, we hold our breath regarding how many games end up falling victim to corona.
***
• It was the correct call to not release this year’s NCAA Tournament bracket. The cancellation of conference tournaments from coast-to-coast would have created a major void in the seeding process which in turn would have resulted in an incomplete product that would have been open season for unnecessary criticism under the circumstances.
***
• Want a bit of good news? Last Tuesday at Western Carolina, Lincoln native Mason Palmieri earned his first collegiate win in what proved to be his final-ever start for the Bryant University baseball team. A graduate student, Palmieri allowed three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out four over six innings.
That’s what you call going out on top.
***
• Best way to describe everything? It’s like a blizzard, but without the snow.
***
• This column would have been longer, yet it’s time to curl up with a good book. My choice is “Summer Baseball Nation” written by my podcast co-pilot, Will Geoghegan. Expect a podcast in the not-so-distant future where we talk about Will’s work.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.