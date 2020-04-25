Time has run out on high school spring sports in Rhode Island.
There won’t be champions crowned in baseball at McCoy Stadium. Similar scenes of jubilation won’t be taking place at Cranston Stadium – past site of the lacrosse finals – and Rhode Island College, known for many years as the final destination for softball programs.
Tennis enthusiasts won’t be clinging to the fences at Slater Park in hopes of getting a better view of the singles and doubles matches that help determine a champ. Familiar with the walk down the 18th fairway at Cranston Country Club that a high school golfer looks forward to as part of the state meet? That’s not happening. Neither is the state outdoor track & field meet at Brown University, arguably one of the best days on the R.I. Interscholastic League’s calendar.
With nothing to look forward to in the months ahead, the focus now shifts to the fall high school season and thoughts of what sporting events may look like should class be back in session – in the non-virtual sense.
The starting line in a cross-country meet is known as a place where many congregate. Are runners going to have to stand six feet apart and exercise supreme caution as they make their move through wooded areas?
Will tennis players be required to keep a small bottle of hand sanitizer in their pockets? Sounds crazy, I know, but when multiple players are touching the same ball throughout the course of a match, every precautionary step helps to buy a little extra peace of mind. Just make sure to rub the ball thoroughly so it doesn’t end up taking a crazy bounce on the court.
Come to think of it, better keep the Lysol wipes handy for volleyball matches and basketball games. Imagine built-in timeouts that are designed to thoroughly clean the ball. Schools would be wise to cue up the theme to Final Jeopardy while the official gives it a scrub.
On the surface, collision sports such as soccer, football and hockey appear to be major no-no’s when you take into account the social distancing guidelines that have come to define how we now go about our daily lives. It takes two to tango and that’s especially true when there’s a loose puck, a live football, or a soccer ball headed or kicked from one side of the field to the other. Try telling a high school athlete to think twice before he or she make a beeline towards where the action is unfolding.
What about crowds at high school games? If you’ve been to a Friday night football game at Cumberland’s Tucker Field, you know the bleachers closest to the parking lot can be packed – especially when the band is present. Are schools going to implement measures that take into account fan safety that will surely disappoint those who are turned away?
Not to sound like a doom-and-gloom alarmist, but I think the majority of you would agree that the high school sports scene will look vastly different when the games are allowed to resume. With no spring sports to chronicle, we’re left to ponder what the “new normal” might look like.
“I can only tell you that we’re preparing right now for our fall season to go 100 percent ahead,” said RIIL Executive Director Tom Mezzanotte when reached Friday. “If there is a fall season, it would be a very exciting way to start the year and help put behind what this year was like, but it’s unknown territory. You don’t know what it’s going to look like, but we’re moving ahead.”
“Hopefully we’re back to normal, whatever that is,” Mezzanotte added. “I think that word [normal] has taken on a whole new meaning.”
If fall high school sports have one thing working in their favor, it’s that their fate won’t be sealed tomorrow or even a month from now. Time is still on their side. Fingers crossed, we’re in a better spot as it relates to this current pandemic by the time August rolls around. Otherwise, we might be writing about another season’s worth of games getting sacked instead of quarterback sacks.
Hopefully, the criteria pertaining to the “new normal” will at the very least allow the athletes to get on the field.
