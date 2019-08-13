A little of this, a little of that …
• Like a running back whose job it is to find the hole, Woonsocket-based radio station WOON is accelerating at an impressive clip when it comes to shining the spotlight on R.I. high school football.
The 2019 schedule has been finalized – perfect timing since training camp opens Monday. It’s an 18-game card, far and away the most games WOON has ever produced. The expanded footprint stems from Bryant University and the decision made by school officials to no longer broadcast football games on the AM/FM frequency.
Fortunately for WOON, filling the Saturday afternoon time slots that used to be reserved for the Bulldogs wasn’t a tough chore. Thank you for utilizing the daytime hours for your home games, Woonsocket High.
The local pigskin enthusiast will be able to tune in beginning Friday, Sept. 13 when Cumberland hosts Killingly, Conn. For the fourth straight season, the familiar duo featuring Marty Crowley (play-by-play) and Andy Tuetken (color commentary) will be tasked with the duty of describing the on-field action. Other voices – including this scribe – will help serve as intrepid guides all the way through the annual Thanksgiving morning clash between Woonsocket and those aforementioned Clippers.
Upon closer inspection of the broadcast lineup, WOON cannot be accused of being biased toward one particular school. Defending Division II Super Bowl champion Woonsocket leads the way with seven appearances, while Cumberland will be featured five times.
Lincoln and the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles Co-op team will each have three dates on the local airwaves, while Burrillville has been booked for two appearances.
“Given the opportunity, they’ve made a great decision to include more games and more schools. You’re able to see them multiple times instead of maybe once or twice,” noted Crowley. “Plus, you’re able to expand your broadcast area. That’s a good thing.”
Games will be aired on back-to-back days on seven occasions, including the night before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving morning. A doubleheader is slated for Saturday, Sept. 28.
Behold, here’s the complete 2019 WOON broadcast schedule:
Friday, Sept. 13: Killingly, Conn. at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: St. Raphael at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: Woonsocket at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27: East Providence at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Westerly at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Smithfield at North Smithfield/MSC Co-op, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Classical at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Rogers at Burrillville, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11: North Kingstown at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18: South Kingstown at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19: Johnston at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25: Hope at North Smithfield/MSC Co-op, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Classical at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1: Coventry at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Rogers at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8: Scituate at North Smithfield/MSC Co-op, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Burrillville at Ponaganset, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28: Cumberland at Woonsocket, 10 a.m.
All games will be aired on 1240 AM and WOON’s new and improved 99.5 FM signal that will officially debut this coming Friday. Those unable to pick up the signal clearly can follow along at www.onworldwide.com. The tradition of WOON and high school football is a long and proud one, dating back to Thanksgiving Day, 1946.
• New varsity head coaches have been appointed at Mount St. Charles for boys’ soccer (Phil Towler) and the girls’ hockey co-op team that’s shared with Cumberland (John Lobisser). Towler is a former All-American who played at Providence College. Lobisser is a former MSC hockey contributor who skated for Babson College. Both are brand new to the high school coaching scene.
• Recently retired from the Cumberland Police Department, Pawtucket native and former St. Raphael basketball standout Kevin Kolek plans to help when he can with the UMass Dartmouth hoops program, his alma mater. Serving as a volunteer assistant with the Division III Corsairs will enable Papa Kolek to maintain a sense of family first, whether it’s driving to New Hampshire to see oldest son, Brandon, hoop it up at Franklin Pierce, or down to Middletown to see youngest son, Tyler, at St. George’s.
• The 2019 club championship at Kirkbrae Country Club took place this past weekend. On the men’s side, Tom McCormick defeated John Auclair on the second playoff hole. The match was all square through 36 holes.
On the women’s side, youth was definitely served as 14-year-old Kylie Eaton won 6-and-5 over 12-year-old Jordan Vrees. Both girls reached the final eight of match play at last month’s R.I. Junior Amateur. Eaton is the daughter of Stanley Cup champion Mark Eaton, formerly of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
• Pawtucket’s Mike Webb squeezed every possible drop out of his time in the prestigious Cape Cod League with the Wareham Gatemen. Pitching in relief, Webb allowed just one run over his final eight innings and strung together four straight scoreless outings.
One bad appearance where he allowed six runs on seven hits is the culprit behind his 5.53 ERA, yet Webb finished with more strikeouts (17) than innings pitched (13) while walking five and going 1-1 in eight games.
• While most of the non-Bruins and non-Red Sox game coverage on NESN yields a collective yawn, the network’s “My Story” series that takes a deep dive into a specific Red Sox player deserves not one but two thumbs up.
• Former Red Sox general manager Ben Cherrington was haunted by bad contracts, namely the ones handed to Hanley Ramirez, Pablo Sandoval, and Rusney Castillo. Now, it’s Dave Dombrowski’s turn to feel the heat after handing out bags of cash to Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi, with little bang for the buck. Let’s also not forget that Dombrowski also signed off on David Price’s opt-out clause. That’s a lot of money and years committed, an albatross on the payroll ledger that could directly impact future roster constructions … not to mention leaving Dombrowski’s future in Boston in a tenuous spot.
• We should all have contract issues like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
• Releasing the 2020 Major League Baseball and 2019-20 NBA schedules on the same day … apparently neither league sent the other a memo.
• This column would have been longer, but we wanted to make sure to give props to former PawSox infielder Mike Miller, specifically his willingness for all things community related during his five years with Pawtucket (2015-19). Whether it was reading to kids or helping out at the local soup kitchen, Miller’s heart was always in the right place – no more so when he helped lead the charge to revamp Fairlawn Little League’s Carl DeLuca Field during the 2017 All-Star Break.
“I like giving back. You start to see the same faces growing up,” said Miller, who earlier this month joined Rochester after it became quite clear that playing time with the PawSox was going to be an issue.
“I’ll always have fond memories of the PawSox organization,” said Miller, a player whose value extended well beyond hits and putouts.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears weekly on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.