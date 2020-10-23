McGAIR: Woonsocket High football team among those to benefit from Cass Park project

A little of this, a little of that …
• Why can’t we have a nice field like they do?
If Woonsocket High football head coach Charlie Bibeault had a nickel for every time he was peppered with questions from his players after road games, odds are he could have paid for enhancements to Barry Field out of his own pocket.
Oh wait, Bibeault did do that! As much as the coach tried to improve the quality of the locker rooms inside the Barry Field fieldhouse, there was no getting around the fact that the primary venue to many a Villa Novan student-athlete had seen better days.
“Some of the nicest fields are the ones that are closest to us,” said Bibeault.
After Wednesday’s formal unveiling of plans to build a football stadium and track & field complex at Cass Park – located a screen pass away from Woonsocket High – the days of Bibeault trying to explain the rationale of why they have a nice place to play and we don’t appear to be numbered.
On Tuesday, Bibeault received notification from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s office that it would be wise for him to appear at Wednesday’s press conference.
“I know something like this has been talked about for a long time, but I didn’t necessarily know this was going on behind the scenes the entire time,” he said. “When I got asked to go, you start to put two and two together.”
Bibeault couldn’t help but get excited upon looking at the artist renderings. The days of playing Saturday afternoon home games could be numbered. Sooner rather than later, the Novans won’t have to worry about making unnecessary cutbacks around clumps of grass. A brand-new palace complete with turf and light towers awaits.
“From the pictures they showed, it’s going to be one of the nicest facilities in the state,” said Bibeault. “Something like this is so big for the community. It’s not just for football. It’ll be used for field hockey, soccer ,and youth sports. They’ll be a track for the community to walk around.
“It’s something to be proud about and take pride in.”
One can wonder if Woonsocket’s dominance in Division II in recent seasons helped a project of this magnitude inch closer to the proverbial goal line. If a high school football season ends up kicking off sometime early in 2021, the Novans won’t have the opportunity to for a D-II Super Bowl three-peat. A bump to Division I awaits, hence another reason why the news concerning a major facility upgrade should be viewed as perfect timing.
“It keeps kids out of trouble and off the street,” said Bibeault. “I couldn’t stop smiling or even stand still. I was pacing around the whole time [Wednesday].”
***
• Per school president Alan Tenreiro, there was enough of a COVID-19 spread within the youth hockey culture for Mount St. Charles officials to act out of an abundance of caution regarding the R.I. Saints. Members of the U15, U16, and U18 teams were sent home from the on-campus dorm. They’re slated to return to Mount this coming Monday (Oct. 26).
The Saints’ U14 program dealt with its own bout of COVID after playing a game where the other side was mostly positive. Unlike the three older teams, the U14 team didn’t have to partake in virtual learning. A few players on the U16 roster tested positive after competing against a team that was dealing with COVID issues.
In an effort to limit the spread moving forward, all Saints players will be required to hit the ice with plastic shields covering their entire face as opposed to wearing helmets with metal grills.
“We’ll do the best we can and do it safely,” said Tenreiro.
***
• With job sharing and furloughs limiting the attention to the grass surface at the McKinnon-Alves Soccer Complex, all high school soccer games involving Tolman, St. Raphael, and Shea are being played on the turf surface at Max Read Field going forward.
***
• A most sincere apology to Mount St. Charles senior Ryan Slaney, who didn’t receive proper credit for capturing first place to Tuesday’s Northern Division boys cross-country meet. The scoring sheet that was submitted to the media identified MSC senior Ryan Chauvette as the race’s winner. In Wednesday’s print edition, Chauvette was incorrectly identified as the top performer when it should have been Slaney, now 3-for-3 in capturing dual meets this fall and someone who hasn’t run cross-country since his freshman year due to multiple stress fractures.
“This year he’s feeling good and looking good,” said Mount head coach Amy Noecker when asked by this scribe about Slaney prior to tabulating Tuesday’s race results. “He’s a diehard runner and it was devasting for him not to be out there. Right now, he’s enjoying every moment.”
Again, apologies to one of the area’s most pleasant stories of this high school season.
***
• We rattled off their names before the MLB playoffs got underway, yet with the World Series officially in full swing, it’s again worth noting the strong PawSox representation on baseball’s biggest stage between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the Rays’ camp, you have manager Kevin Cash (played with PawSox in 2007 & 2010), pitching coach Kyle Snyder (played with PawSox in 2006 & 2008), and Andy Freed (PawSox broadcaster from 2001-04).
On the Dodgers’ side, there’s outfielder Mookie Betts (played with PawSox in 2014), pitcher Joe (Kelly (played with PawSox from 2015-17), bench coach Bob Geren (played with PawSox in 1992), pitching coach Mark Prior (played with PawSox in 2012), first base coach George Lombard (played with PawSox from 2004-05) and assistant hitting coach Aaron Bates (played with PawSox from 2009-10).
***
• There’s another local connection to the 2020 Fall Classic with 2000 Lincoln High graduate Jad Prachniak can claim his first World Series participant from his still-going-strong college baseball head coaching career at Division II West Chester University, located in Pennsylvania.
In Prachniak’s first season at West Chester, his 2013 team featured a future major leaguer in Joey Wendle, currently an infielder with Tampa Bay. Prachniak flew to Texas and was in the stands for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field.
***
• Before the arrival of COVID, the PawSox were scheduled to play 70 home games at McCoy Stadium. In lieu of an actual on-field product where scores was kept, McCoy between April and October opened its doors 106 times for a variety of events.
Here’s the breakdown: 59 taxi squad workouts, 33 “Dining on the Diamond” outings, six food giveaways, six bobblehead/replica jersey giveaways, one youth baseball clinic for members of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, and one final blowout in conjunction with last Sunday’s 33-Hour Final Weekend Celebration.
One thing is for sure, McCoy was not quiet during the pandemic.
***
• The Pawtucket-based OakWood Raiders reigned supreme in both the junior varsity and varsity 7-on-7 Flag Football games against North Providence this past Tuesday night. The JV Raiders won convincingly (60-6) while the varsity squad posted a 42-30. As is tradition after every win, the coaches treated the players to a pizza party.
Both OakWood programs will carry 1-1 records into Sunday’s matchup against West Warwick.
• The more the case numbers spike upward, the less I’m optimistic about the status of winter sports at the college and high school levels.
***
• The Patriots routinely pipe in music during practice. In wake of falling flat on their collective face against Denver for reasons largely stemming from the coronavirus, it wouldn’t register as a shock to learn Bill Belichick giving the green light to blaring Allen Iverson’s famous “We’re talking about practice” declaration at points this week in preparation for San Francisco.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s time to go shopping for a Halloween costume. Any suggestions?
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
