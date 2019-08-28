A little of this, a little of that …
• It’s the definition of a football full circle – the son of your former high school and college teammate joining the program that you’re leading as the head coach.
After spending his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Bryant University football team, Mekhi Henderson elected to transfer to Division II University of New Haven, where a familiar face couldn’t wait to greet him. New Haven is coached by Chris Pincince, who has known Mekhi’s father Carnell for over 35 years, dating back to their childhood days growing up in Woonsocket.
“We were 12 years old playing Little League baseball against each other, then football teammates at Woonsocket High School and then again at Boston University,” Pincince noted about the special bond he shares with Carnell Henderson, presently the principal at Woonsocket High.
Now, Pincince has the chance to coach Carnell’s son.
“It has been neat being around Mekhi over the past few weeks and seeing what a great young man he has become,” said Pincince.
At Bryant, Mekhi Henderson did not see game action as a freshman and appeared in eight games last season – all as a defensive back. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, the plan for Mekhi at New Haven is to have him line up at wide receiver and contribute on special teams. He’s eligible to play right away for New Haven, which opens the 2019 season on Sept. 7 with a road game at Indiana, Pa.
“I look forward to the next two seasons of football, watching Mekhi get his degree from New Haven and spending a lot of quality time with as many people from Woonsocket that we can get down here,” said Pincince.
***
• Earlier this month, the 16th annual Edd Pedro Mega Raffle/Wiffleball Event to benefit Juvenile Arthritis took place at Slater Park. This year’s event featured 40 teams and 150 players who took cuts all in the name of a good cause.
In the 10-team Competitive Division, the winning team’s name was called The Wet Wedgies with the roster including Brandon Whalen, Anthony Bisbano, and Alan Briggs. The event’s home run champ was Eddy Travers Jr.
Per organizer Edd Pedro, the total amount of money raised this year to support vital research, programs, and services exceeded $29,000. More than $404,000 has been raised over the first 15 years of what’s become a summertime staple in Pawtucket.
***
• The tentative 2020 International League schedule has the PawSox ending their season (and time as a Pawtucket staple) at McCoy Stadium on Labor Day (Sept. 7) vs. Syracuse.
***
• Right now there are no plans to feature Bryant football and men’s basketball home games on the radio airwaves. If you’re not on campus to see the Bulldogs in person, the best bet is to follow along on NEC Front Row via the computer or mobile device.
***
• The PawSox are coming to Woonsocket on Saturday morning for a slow-pitch softball game that’s scheduled for 11 a.m. until noontime at Renaud Field. In one dugout, you’ll have current and former PawSox players along with staff members. The other dugout will be reserved for Woonsocket veterans and youth athletes from the city.
In addition, the PawSox Foundation will present a check to the Woonsocket-based Saint Joseph’s Veterans Association. All veterans who participate and/or attend the event will be provided with a complimentary ticket to the PawSox game that same night (Saturday) against Lehigh Valley at 6:15 p.m. at McCoy Stadium. The veterans will be recognized on the field in a pregame ceremony.
This event will be the 38th of the PawSox “50 Acts of Kindness” being performed throughout Rhode Island in honor of Pawtucket’s 50th year of minor-league affiliation with the Boston Red Sox.
“On behalf of Woonsocket residents, I extend sincere thanks and deep appreciation to the PawSox organization for the vast generous offer that it has pitched to Woonsocket Veterans as part of its 50 Acts of Kindness,” said Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a press release. “The National Pastime of baseball has strong, universal appeal that fits naturally with Woonsocket given our legendary ties to the sport. This event is going to be a major hit. Our city invites all members of the public to join us in cheering on our beloved PawSox and veterans this Saturday.”
***
• Who knows what the future holds for Chris Iannetta, the St. Raphael product who was designated for assignment by the Colorado Rockies two weeks ago and has gone unclaimed since.
If this represents the end of the road for the 36-year-old Iannetta, who has spent 14 seasons in the majors, it would seem he is well positioned for life after baseball. His wine adventure will certainly keep him busy. If he wishes to remain connected to the game, his seat on the executive subcommittee of Major League Baseball’s Players Association could lead to an even greater role within the union.
Bottom line: Iannetta figures to be just fine.
***
• Was told that PC basketball head coach Ed Cooley was pumping iron hard inside the Concannon Fitness Center earlier this week. It’s another example of how Cooley is truly a man of the Friar community, considering that he was spotted working out in the same space that’s used by students – athletes and non-athletes alike – when the Ruane Friar Development Center has a primo workout setup that offers privacy.
***
• For the Patriots. this figures to be one of the most interesting cutdown days in recent memory.
***
• Probably the only person on the planet who is neither shocked nor confused about Andrew Luck’s decision to hang ‘em up is Jacoby Brissett, the former New England backup quarterback who now has an incredible chance to lead the Indianapolis Colts in a season where he will become a free agent upon its conclusion.
***
• There is nothing more joyless than September baseball when your team is out of the playoff hunt, which is what this year’s Red Sox team is staring at.
***
• Glad we’re not completely saying fare thee well to longtime Providence Journal sportswriter Bill Reynolds. A Projo sports section that still includes Reynolds’ byline feels like the good old days are still here.
***
• This column would have been longer, but those high school football previews aren’t going to write themselves. Be on the lookout beginning next Tuesday.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03.
