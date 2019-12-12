WOONSOCKET— It took over 20 minutes, but the Mount St. Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln School co-op girls hockey team finally showed what kind of scoring depth it has this season.
After scoring just two goals against overmatched Cranston/East Greenwich co-op in the first half of Thursday night’s season opener, the Mounties killed off a five-on-three and began to go to work in the offensive zone.
Mount senior captain Macee Salley, who scored the game’s first two goals, was the first of three MCL players to net a hat trick when she skated through all five Thunderbirds late in the second period. Schoolmates Erin Wiehn and Leah Laquerre both finished their hat tricks in the third period to lift the Mounties to an 11-0 victory at Adelard Arena.
“For kids who want to play college hockey, these are the expectations we are trying to set here,” said Mount first-year coach John Lobisser, who was a part of Mount’s historic run of boys hockey state title until he graduated in 1997. “For me, I’m not trying to do too much different, but it’s all about effort level.
“We have one goal and there’s one thing we can control, that’s the effort level we play with. That’s what we’ll measure success by. It’s great when pucks go into the net, but success will be measured by the effort level. So far, I’m impressed with that. They’ve been more than open to coaching than any group I’ve ever seen.”
The Mounties, who lost an interstate contest to Archbishop Williams, 4-1, Wednesday night, play their third game in three nights Friday when they travel to Thayer Arena to take on Warwick/Prout co-op. The Mounties eliminated the Titans in the state quarterfinals last season.
Playing three games in three nights is tough for a team that rolls four lines and three defensive pairs, but the Mounties only have 13 players on the roster, so Lobisser knows he will have to be creative with his lines.
“The great thing is these girls are willing to take on different roles and they understand that’s going to happen,” Lobisser said. “They’re all willing to play different spots and so are the ones brand new to hockey. They’re like sponges and they’re always look to help each other.”
While the Mounties lost plenty of talent from last season – most notably leading scorer Sara DeSousa who transferred to Portsmouth Abbey after her freshman year at Cumberland – senior goalie Amelia Lambert of the Lincoln School is back. Lambert stopped 18 shots Thursday to post a shutout. Mount sophomore Grace Davenport, who transferred from Medfield, will back her up in the second half of the season.
“She’s amazing,” Lobisser said of Lambert. “Her and I just talked Wednesday about her goals with hockey and whether or not she wants to play in college. It’s something she’s considering, but she’s a great goalie who makes all the saves you need her to make. It really helps when you’re strong in net.”
The defenders in front of Lambert are young, but as they showed Thursday night, they’re talented. Freshman Brooke Forget, whose brother Austin was a standout goalie for Mount, recorded three assists, while Wiehn finished with three goals, including the game’s final goal on a pass from Mia Mollicone with a minute left. Cumberland freshman Mackenzie Lavallee and freshman Alexia Vercauteren are also going to see time on the blue line.
Lobisser expects the scoring load to be shared by a bunch of talented forwards. While Salley is the most experienced of the group; Mia Mollicone, Sophia Capone, Riley Trudeau and Laquerre are all capable of finding the scoresheet.
Thursday, Capone had a goal and two assists, while Trudeau and Mollicone each chipped in with a point.
“Everyone is going to have to do their job for us to be successful,” Lobisser said. “We’re going to lean on Macee because she’s a senior, but some of the freshmen have shown a knack for putting the puck in the net. I think it will be balanced as the season goes along. This team is like a Swiss-Army knife.”
