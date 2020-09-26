WOONSOCKET — This should be the busiest time of the season for the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy’s U18 team.
But instead of welcoming the country’s best split-season and full-season Tier-I squads to Adelard Arena every weekend, the Mounties have been forced to wait until the state government allowed them to host games at the former airplane hangar.
Just days after the state allowed youth basketball and hockey games to be played, Mount welcomed Connecticut Elite Hockey Academy from Northford to Adelard. While they weren’t as sharp as they were in the first two weeks of the season, the Mounties rode their three best players – forward Owen McLaughlin and defensemen Nate Benoit and Grayden Daul – to a 4-1 victory Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated.
“The way we started the game was the way I expected to start, but I was hoping that effort would sustain itself for the rest of the game,” Mount coach Matt Plante said. “I was a little disappointed that we were a little bit of a roller-coaster ride and we didn’t manage the puck consistently and our structure was inconsistent. Their goal also made some nice saves, too, because we could’ve had four or five more goals.”
Mount (6-0) will have Tommy Heaney between the pipes to finish the weekend Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against the New England Fall Prep Selects in New Hampshire.
The highlight of Saturday’s win came just 8 minutes, 21 seconds into the first half when Benoit found McLaughlin open between the circles. McLaughlin smartly redirected the puck into the net to give the home side a lead they would never relinquish. The Pennsylvania native has made a big impact in his first season with the program.
“He’s got some unteachable things like his puck skills and his savvy,” Plante said. “His poise with the puck and his vision are great. There are times when I wish he would shoot it a little more because he’s looking to make a play for someone else too much, but he usually makes that play, too. He’s already made a big impact this year.”
McLaughlin, who is committed to Penn State, comes to Mount from the Hill School in Pennsylvania. The six-foot forward was a standout for the split-season Valley Forge Minutemen before scoring 27 points in 25 games during the prep season. He’s currently centering the top line with wingers Jayden Sison and Sixten Jennersjo.
Plante coached two Division I-bound forwards last season in Victor Czerneckianair and Michael Citara and Plante said McLaughlin is a different type of player to those two.
“He’s unbelievably talented player who just has to learn some of the things we like to do,” Plante said. “Citara was a sniper, a pure goal scorer and Victor could just do everything. I would say Owen is more like Citara, I just want to see him shoot more to see if he can shoot like Citara.”
Benoit, the only returning player from last season’s U18 New England District championship team, doubled the lead at 10:49 when he scored a power-play goal on a seeing-eye shot from the blue line. Connecticut Elite grabbed a power-play goal back seven minutes later before Daul, a Wisconsin commit, scored a power-play goal at 20:07 of the half. Benoit had a goal and two assists in the half, while Daul and McLaughlin each chipped in with a goal and an assist.
Matt McQuaid scored the lone goal of a choppy second period where Mount uncharacteristically allowed numerous odd-man rush opportunities because of stretch passes through the neutral zone.
Goalie Tade Carman was impeccable in the second period and wound up making 15 saves to earn his third win of the season.
“I thought Tade was fine because we hung him out to dry and he had to make a couple of big saves,” Plante said. “He bailed us out on a couple of occasions, including twice in three shifts when they had breakaways.”
After the New Jersey Titans come to town for a pair of games next weekend, Mount faces its toughest test of the season on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 when Beast Series rival Rochester Coalition brings an undefeated record to Adelard.
“If we play like that against some of the better teams coming up, it’s not going to be a 4-1 win – that’s for sure,” Plante said.
