CUMBERLAND – The Jack McLoughlin who toed the starting line Monday morning was eager to get the competitive juices flowing after redshirting at Georgetown University during the 2021-22 school year.
A Cumberland native who captured the 2020 individual high school cross-country championship as the lead anchor for the La Salle Academy program, McLoughlin registered a solid third place in the 54th edition of the Arnold Mills Four-Mile Road Race. He was one of four runners among the 453 finishers to post a sub-21-minute time as McLoughlin clocked in at 20:52.40.
For someone who hadn’t participated in an actual race since exhausting his high school eligibility – McLoughlin graduated from La Salle in 2021 – it undoubtedly felt great to be back out there running with a firm purpose.
“It’s been a while since I heard a gun go off,” said McLoughlin. “Getting some competition was something I looked forward to, but there’s no way I would have run as well as I did [Monday] if I was doing the same race a year ago.”
With a college cross country season to finally look forward to, it seemed like a good time to reflect on what McLoughlin was able to achieve while stepping away from competitive running. The decision to redshirt means that McLoughlin still has four years of eligibility with the Hoyas.
“I got in really good shape and just trusted the coaching while focusing on school. Georgetown is a very good academic school. Hopefully we’ll be ready to strike come my sophomore year,” said McLoughlin. “It was about making that academic adjustment before ramping up the miles and competing with the other guys on the team.
“I wanted to be there [with the other Georgetown runners] but also understood why I wasn’t. [Redshirting] gives me some wiggle room where I should be able to help the team down the road where hopefully I can make a bigger impact,” McLoughlin added. “Mentally, I feel like I’m a smarter runner … picking up the little things that I learned from the older guys in college that can benefit me in close races.”
***
It’s become a tradition to see the Cumberland High girls’ cross-country team utilize the Arnold Mills Road Race as a team-bonding exercise. Monday was no exception as rising senior Susanna Henderson and the rest of the Clippers maintained a steady tempo, which was the plan.
“This is where understanding the importance of that pack-running mentality comes into play,” said Henderson, speaking about a trait that cross-country programs swear by in the quest to finish high up in the team standings.
Cumberland is poised to return the majority of last year’s squad that qualified for New Englands. The squad figures to once again be led by rising sophomore Kiley DeFusco, who achieved First Team All-State honors as a ninth grader along with rising senior Grace Carr, who enjoyed strong indoor and outdoor seasons this past year for the Clippers.
As Henderson noted, there’s another key element regarding why Cumberland makes it a point to compete in the town’s annual running event that’s held every Fourth of July.
“For most of us, we’re running around where we went to elementary school and seeing all the volunteers who we know,” said Henderson. “They’re cheering for us and they know our names. They know what we represent and that’s a big deal for us.”
***
FINAL KICK: The top female finisher of the Arnold Mills Road Race is a repeat champ as Abigail Paglia, a 26-year-old from Boston, placed 36th overall (25:04). … 2020 North Smithfield High graduate Nathan Masi came in sixth (21:01.40) while recent Cumberland High grad Henry Dennen placed seventh overall (21:07). … A spirited father/son sprint-to-the finish line saw Cumberland High’s Connor Magill edge his father Chris, a six-time Arnold Mills champ and current cross-country/track head coach at St. Raphael. Connor placed 21st overall (23:41.90) while Chris was 22nd (23:42.10). … At 80 years young, Jack Thornhill completed his latest Arnold Mills foray in 45:14.80.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.