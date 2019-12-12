MEET ME AT THE GARAGE: For baseball and softball players seeking to stay sharp during the offseason, GLG Athletic Performance under the direction of Jay Oldham is just the ticket

CUMBERLAND — For as long as he can remember, Jay Oldham clung to the belief that baseball would serve as his oasis of opportunity.
Once those proverbial doors swung open, Oldham found his true calling waiting to be fulfilled. Turns out baseball would serve as his focal point. The specifics, however, featured all the elements associated with a big loopy curveball.
“Never did I think it would be through the fitness level,” said Oldham, a 2001 graduate and former baseball player at East Providence High School.
On a recent midday afternoon, Oldham found himself smack dab in the middle of the hustle and bustle that’s become par for the course for this self-made fitness caterer to all walks of baseball and softball life. From pros, to middle school and high school hopefuls, Oldham has built up a lengthy client roster that behooves why he needed to abandon the two-car garage setup off Lincoln’s Higginson Ave. and seek out more space.
GLG Athletic Performance is the official name of Oldham’s fitness and conditioning venture, located down the hallway from the Upper Deck Baseball Academy that can be found as part of the industrial complex when you punch John Dean Memorial Boulevard into your GPS device. Within his jurisdiction as owner/certified head trainer, Oldham opted to shorten GLG from Get Large Garage, which is what his word-of-mouth operation was known as back when the layout included one squat rack, a rug, and a few adjustable dumbbells.
Now, Oldham is the proud renter of 2,000 square feet that features countless weights and medicine balls along with numerous reminders of the specific breed of athlete that GLG Athletic Performance ministers to during baseball’s offseason.
A strapping sort who comes across as compassionate and fiercely loyal to those who have placed their trust in him, Oldham has been in his current location for two years.
Despite beefing up the operation considerably, the primary mission – one that first took shape when the arrangement was modest – has remained dutifully firm.
“You try and blend the family environment that we had when we were in the garage to what we’re doing now. We want to keep that wholesome family feeling where everyone feels welcome,” said Oldham, speaking as the room’s acoustic level alternates between the clinking of chains and the thudding of weights crashing on the rubberized floor.
Oldham’s primary job is a physical education teacher at Colt Andrews Elementary School in Bristol. He also worked at Bally Total Fitness in his hometown and further deepened his curiosity by enrolling in anatomy and physiology classes at Rhode Island College.
“I always had the fitness component,” said Oldham regarding his qualifications.
The next step was securing clients. Enter Nick Zammarelli, the Lincoln native who in 2019 completed his fourth season in pro baseball since getting drafted in the eighth round by the Seattle Mariners in 2016. Back in 2012, Zammarelli was preparing for his junior baseball season at Lincoln High School when he initially began working out in the garage that Oldham had converted into a workout spot.
“I was 150 pounds when I started with Jay. That was 70 pounds ago,” said Zammarelli. “From where he started to where he is now in this big facility, it’s unbelievable. It just shows all the hard work and dedication he puts into this and how much he cares for the athletes.”
The turning point in Oldham’s fitness crusade occurred not long after Zammarelli was drafted out of high school by the Red Sox in 2013. Besides natural ability, there existed a curiosity about the trainer who helped place the local native son on the MLB path.
Before Oldham knew it, credibility had been cultivated with young players and their parents. Not just around the Blackstone Valley, mind you. Oldham was receiving inquiries from around the state.
After initially sitting on the fence about possibly expanding, Oldham realized he had too good of a thing going to restrict what started out as a side hustle before morphing into a full-blown undertaking that required more space. With expansion came staff additions with Oldham adding fellow trainers Gary Trottier and Anthony Lawson. From addressing the mental aspect, to hand-eye coordination, to speed and agility, Oldham believes he has all the proverbial bases covered.
“We all have our individual strengths and bring them together to form the best program for everyone,” said Oldham. “They need to know why they’re doing specific movements and how it’s going to help them on the field.”
For every player who walks into GLG Athletic Performance, Oldham customizes a detailed plan based on specific needs and goals.
“It’s about blending what they do on the field, whether it’s pitching or hitting, and incorporating it into movements they can do in the gym,” he said. “The focus could be shoulder range of motion for a pitcher, hip rotation, or improving posture.”
Advertising isn’t Oldham’s preferred method for one simple reason: “I don’t want to turn people away.” He does maintain an active presence on Twitter under the account GLG Athletic Perform (the handle is, appropriately @GLargeG) but does so mainly to showcase the feats and accomplishments of his clientele.
Two more shining examples of Oldham extolling the virtues of his GLG patrons are hard to miss upon walking into the present-day setup. One of the walls features an array of T-shirts that symbolizes the number of college commitments made by a believer in Oldham’s methods.
Another wall features “GLG” in bold blue letters and countless autographs from those who are big backers of Oldham. To the naked eye, there isn’t much white space – yet another reminder of just how far Oldham has come since those infant days of training Zammarelli and others in a garage.
“It’s fun to watch them grow,” said Oldham, words he used to talk about the current crop of baseball and softball talents that flock to his operation – feelings that could also be applied to what he’s been able to build.
